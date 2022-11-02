Bjork: Foraging for inspiration

To be honest, I’ve always done that, since I was a teenager. I was in punk bands, and we were on an indie label in Iceland – it wasn’t about making money. If somebody needed a poster, I would make a poster; if somebody needed an album cover, somebody made an album cover. I come from this DIY background, since I was 14 years old, where you don’t have to sell your soul to the corporations to be a musician. This kind of mythology of the corporate record company coming on a white horse to sign you and [save you], but then if they drop you, you are a loser... it’s a fiction. It’s a totally fabricated drama that has nothing to do with music. I feel very blessed that I was 14 and surrounded by people who were older than me, so the philosophy from the beginning was: it’s better to have total creative control and sell three copies than to compromise.