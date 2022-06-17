Meet the team behind the UK's first official DIY skatepark

What makes a park worth skating? To the uninitiated, the answer might be an arbitrary checklist of elements; a ramp to drop in, a pole to grind, and smooth tarmac for easy rolling. But it's only true skateboarders - the ones actually using a park - who understand the essentials needed to make a space skateable. And when they’re missing, they move on to another space or city. But not Birmingham skater Shaun Boyle who - exasperated by the absence of decent parks and local skate culture in his city - took matters into his own hands. In May 2020 he assembled a team of local skaters and took over a derelict space in a local public park, transforming it into the UK’s first official DIY skatepark, built entirely by volunteers.

Boyle saw the potential in a rubbish-strewn empty slab of concrete within Bournbrook Recreational Ground in Selly Oak. He and his team of skaters began by clearing out debris and installing DIY skatepark features. As word spread, the number of volunteers turning up to the site each day grew. Pro park builders pitched in, carpenters worked for free and volunteers planted a garden surrounding the park.

A fundraiser on Gofundme raised £2,895 from the local community. “Birmingham is very deprived of facilities for skaters, and that’s messed up,” says Boyle, “the only reason that DIY parks are ever needed is if the facilities provided by councils aren’t up to scratch. They fill a bit of land so [the council] can tick a box on a form, but they’re not good parks.”

Skateboarding has only just been recognised for the positive sport it is. We will continue to fight for this space, and we will continue to disrupt other spaces. Berni Good

The DIY park may have had community support, but many others in the area had been knocked down. Boyle and his team knew gaining official recognition would be crucial to saving Bournbrook from a similar fate. “We needed to be able to speak the suits’ language,” says Berni Good, one of the project directors. “We set up Birmingham Skate Spaces, a community interest company that’s officially governed by corporate company law. We learned what the European safety standards were, so we could build a park that would pass inspection.”

The park cost just £7,000 - a vastly smaller sum than the usual £150,000 spent on similar local council structures - and in September 2021 Bournbrook was crowned the first-ever DIY park in the UK to be given formal skatepark status and officially opened to the public.

Groupshot at Bournbrook Skate Park © Celcio Santos

But the story doesn’t end there. The fight for the site at Bournbrook has started once again amid threats of closure. “We have temporary use of the park right now, but our biggest threat is from commercial organisations,” explains Good. “The nearby Aldi wants to knock down the park to extend their store. The land is valuable.”

To fight these organisations, the project's community interest company is working both against demolition of skateboarding spaces and aiming to create more. “Our goal is to build more spaces like this, designed by skateboarders and the wider community,” says Good. “Skateboarding has only just been recognised for the positive sport it is. We will continue to fight for this space, and we will continue to disrupt other spaces.”