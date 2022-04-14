4 songs that got Calexico’s creative juices flowing

Named after a town near the US-Mexico border, the music of Americana indie-rock band, Calexico, connects the folk and alternative country music of America with Latin musical styles from cumbia to mariachi.

On their tenth studio album, El Mirador, the septet’s two main members, guitarist and vocalist Joey Burns and drummer John Convertino, have channelled their “cherished memories of Southwestern landscapes and joyful barrio melting pots” to produce the sunniest and most danceable record in the band’s 32-year spanning recording catalogue.

Here, 56-year-old Burns picks four songs that inspired the new album’s cross-cultural desert rock.

Bomba Estéreo – Fuego (2008)

“Bomba Estéreo is one of those groups that make me think: ‘If I was to join another group, I would love to join them,’" says Burns. "They make me feel like The Clash or Arcade Fire are next door neighbours, but they’re from Colombia, where the origin of cumbia is from. Fuego is super catchy and all about that groove, and it influenced some of the new songs on our record.”

Lhasa de Sela – Anywhere On this Road (2016)

“One of my all-time favourite records is by singer-songwriter Lhasa de Sela from Montreal. Unfortunately, she passed away, but this is from her second album. I love the themes in the lyrics and the atmosphere in the arrangements. I got to meet her way back when and we got to play music together. She’s just one of my soul sisters, I miss her dearly.”

Mexican Institute Of Sound & Gaby Moreno – Yemayá (2020)

“These are my super good friends, Camilo and Gaby, who collaborated after we had toured together. Yemayá is about the female goddess of the sea and of fertility as well, and I just love the combination of [Gaby’s] vocals and Camilo’s samples. It’s the epitome of what I love music in general: combining electronics and real instruments and voices. Listen to this!”

The Clash – Police On My Back (1980)

“Every time we make a Calexico record, there’s always an afternoon where we pump a playlist full of Clash music, and Police On My Back is such a great record. I used to cover it in my high school band, so they’ve always been a reference point. I love the rawness of their music, I love the energy, and of course, I love the lyrics and how outspoken Joe Strummer was.”