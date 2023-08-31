Go long on the new Canyon Endurace, the bike made for all-day adventures.

The world of road bikes has undergone a transformation in the last decade. Now, disc brakes, tubeless tyres and aerodynamically-optimised shapes all come as standard rather than being limited to custom or niche designs, while even entry-level models will include crisp, electronic gear shifting. Every new release from brands (big and small) ticks these boxes, so it can sometimes be hard to stand out from the crowd. But as a market disruptor since its founding more than 20 years ago, you can’t accuse Canyon of being a sheep.

helping you go further for less effort

Its Endurace range is a case in point. The German direct-to-consumer manufacturer’s much-loved endurance-focused platform tore up the rule book when first launched in 2014 with its ambition to remain comfortable from the first to last mile of sportives, gran fondos and all-day epics. A decade on, the 2024 release has shifted the dial once more. Bike fit fine-tuning is possible out of the box, while wide, tubeless tyres offer a plush ride that is unrivalled on a road bike. Comfort hasn’t sacrificed speed though – the new Endurance has been influenced by Canyon’s race-winning Ultimate and Aeroad bikes, helping you go further for less effort.

And that’s before you get to its pioneering flourishes. From a smart top tube storage solution that frees up cycling jersey pockets and saddlebag space to the ability to ride on all roads with a reduced risk of puncturing, the Endurace is a literal Swiss Army knife.

Class-leading comfort

Canyon Endurance bike © Canyon

The contact points of handlebars, pedals and saddle are key when it comes to a bike’s overall comfort. But these are influenced by much more than these three components – you can have seat padding perfectly mapped to your posterior, but it will count for nothing if the seatpost beneath it transmits every vibration; or thick handlebar tape that will do little to counter the shockwaves from rock solid tyres.

Fortunately, Canyon has thought beyond the contact points to create a super smooth ride feel. Between the saddle and the bike’s carbon fibre frame lies its signature S15 VCLS 2.0 seat post. Crafted from two carbon blades that are anchored at the base and connected by a floating saddle clamp, it not only absorbs road buzz but can deflect hard impacts, providing you with 20mm of flex without the additional weight of mechanical suspension or a more complex (and weighty) frame design.

This comfort is amplified by the new tyre set-up possibilities on the Endurace. All CF SLX and CFR models come with 30mm front and 32mm rear tyres as standard, while the frame is capable of running rubber as wide as 35mm. When combined with the ability to use lower tyre pressures thanks to tubeless technology (which reduces the risk of pinch flats), you’re left with a faster system with improved control that absorbs any imperfections on the road – rather than bouncing off them.

Aero gains

Canyon Endurace © Canyon

If you wanted comfort at all costs, you’d ride a full-suspension mountain bike everywhere you went – although don’t expect to get there in a hurry. A road bike, therefore, has to balance a good ride feel with getting you from A to B as quickly as possible. For the full aero-optimised treatment, you’d plump for the Canyon Aeroad. But the new Endurace proves you don’t you have to sacrifice wind tunnel-tested gains if looking for something more endurance-focused – after all, the longer your ride, the bigger the aero benefits.

The front of the new model features a narrower head tube and sleeker profile forks that reduces frontal surface area, and a more slender down tube construction – all intended to reduce drag. But the biggest shift is the use of the CP0018 Aerocockpit, which integrates the cables from the shifters directly into the handlebars. The result is a 7-watt improvement when measured at 45 km/h compared to the previous Endurance, while there are still significant improvements at lower speeds. And extra watt savings can make all the difference on rides that are measured in hours rather than minutes.

Fine-tune fit

Canyon Endurace handlebars © Canyon

Comfort and speed are only possible if the bike fits your proportions properly and it’s key to get measurements perfect to truly maximise its potential. Historically, this could have meant making adjustments to a new bike as soon as you get it – from changing handlebars for something narrower or wider, to lowering the height of the stem and taking a saw to your fork steerer – increasing the initial cost and voiding a warranty as soon as you get it.

Canyon understands that not all body shapes are the same, and has got a smart, cut-free solution – the same, aero-optimised CP0018 Aerocockpit. As well as cutting cleanly through wind, the one-piece handlebar and stem can be tweaked to 12 different configurations of height and width adjustment, allowing a variety of on-bike positions – from slammed and narrow for added aero gains to upright and wide for increased control. What’s more, adjustments can be made in minutes, there’s no need to replace handlebar tape, and your fork’s steerer can remain cut-free.

Smart storage

The longer you ride, the greater the risk of a mechanical issue like a flat tyre. Fortunately, the new Endurace has a trick up its sleeve in the form of the LOAD top tube storage system. A seamlessly integrated space in the top tube, it can carry all your mid-ride maintenance essentials, and is a perfect slot for Canyon’s Tool Snake – a neoprene pouch that can fit the Canyon 3-in-1 Minitool, tool bits, a CO2 cartridge and tyre levers.