4 songs that set Carl Cox on the right track

Carl Cox exploded onto the DJ scene in the late ’80s, and has become British dance-music royalty. Over the past four decades, the now 60-year-old DJ/producer has performed at the Houses of Parliament, seen in the Millennium behind the decks twice (in Sydney, then again after flying to Hawaii), and closed Ibiza’s Space nightclub with a nine-hour set.p

Though best known for spinning house and techno, Cox says his music is inspired by a range of genres. “I take elements from everything I’ve listened to and create my own sound,” he says. Here, Cox picks some of the tracks that have stayed with him. Carl Cox’s new album Electronic Generations is out now; carlcox.com

Idris Muhammad - Could Heaven Ever Be Like This (1977) © Kudu

“A lot of people don’t know I was a dancer before being a DJ. I remember hearing this track in a club and it drew me to the dancefloor. It just took me. I danced my ass off from beginning to end, and I never wanted it to stop. I wasn’t interested in football, girls, nothing, only that moment with the music, which made my life complete at that particular time.”

David Bowie - Golden Years (1975) © RCA Records

“I got exposed to this through the radio. When I first heard it, I thought David Bowie was Black; I thought someone with a voice like that could only be Black. Then I saw him perform the song on Soul Train, a Black TV show with Black artists, and this skinny white guy comes out with different coloured eyes and messed-up teeth. It was so soulful and meaningful. It broke down barriers and glued everything together.”

Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells, (1973) © Universal Music Group

“Even before hearing this, I was intrigued by the concept. I first heard it in a record store and didn’t really get it, but I bought it anyway so I could digest it at home. I invited some school friends over and played it to them – nobody moved or said anything. Then I played Part One again and everyone was blown away. It’s probably one of the most beautiful pieces of music I’ve ever heard.”

KC and the Sunshine Band - That’s the Way (I Like It) (1975) © Jay Boy

“This is a very positive record. It’s a song that has got me through lots of ups and downs in my life. I got divorced many years ago, had my home broken into a few times, car stolen, all that kind of stuff... Not everything goes your way, but put this record on and, for one moment in your life, you forget about everything – KC makes it alright. It’s always been synonymous with my life.”