Charge ahead with the best e-MTBs for 2021

The trail tamer: Marin Alpine Trail E2

The Marin Alpine Trail E2

Mountain biking was born in the hills of Marin County, California, in the late 1970s and early ’80s. Among its innovators was Marin Bikes, which, for 35 years, has put its prototypes through their paces on those original tough and gnarly trails. So, when the company claims the Alpine Trail E2 is its “most capable eMTB to date”, that’s no small boast. Based on the non-electric Alpine Trail model, the E2 adds extra zip to a much-loved all-mountain platform with a 250W Shimano STEPS EP8 motor, which flattens steep climbs at the flick of a button. A removable protective plate over the frame-integrated battery adds peace of mind should you end up in the rough stuff. marinbikes.com

Marin’s slogan, etched into the rims, is ‘Made for fun’

Thanks to the motor, it’s enjoyable going uphill, but with a full suspension this bike is clearly built for maximum pleasure on a fast descent

Rider #1: The modest mountain man

Go hard; go modest

Not everyone wants to look like a circus tent on two wheels. This is off-road gear for the unassuming rider who wants to stay low-key while trusting that his kit can deliver.

Left to right, from top: LEATT MTB 2.0 water-resistant and windproof jacket with magnetic hood system for fixing to a helmet, leatt.com ; MET HELMETS Bluegrass Rogue Core MIPS helmet, met-helmets.com ; DAKINE Sentinel bike gloves, dakine.com ; GUSSET S2 pedals, made from precision-engineered 6061 alloy, gussetcomponents.com ; ARCADE BELTS Midnighter adventure belt, arcadebelts.com ; STANCE Athletic Crew Staple socks, stance.com , GIRO Roust Long-sleeve MTB jersey, giro.co.uk ; LEATT 2.0 Flat shoes, leatt.com ; TSG Trailz shorts, ridetsg.com ; OSPREY Savu 2 two-litre biking lumbar pack, ospreyeurope.com ; ENDURA Singletrack Lite Knee Pads II, endurasport.com ; EXPOSURE LIGHTS Flex eMTB light with an output of up to 3,300 lumens, and RedEye-E light, exposurelights.com

Rider #2: The woodland warrior

The woodland warrior: less frills, more thrills

For the female trail rider wanting to blend into the backcountry but still stand out for her skills, here’s a full set of kit that’s all about function and less about frills.

Left to right, from top: SPECIALIZED Ambush Comp helmet with ANGI crash sensor, specialized.com ; ENDURA Hummvee Lite Icon gloves, endurasport.com ; LEZYNE Tool Insert Kit multitool, ride.lezyne.com ; ADIDAS Five Ten Freerider Primeblue 2021 MTB shoes, adidas.co.uk ; SIXSIXONE Radia goggles, sixsixone.com ; DMR BIKES Pedal spanner, dmrbikes.com ; SPECIALIZED Techno MTB Tall socks, specialized.com ; CHROME Storm Salute Commute jacket, chromeindustries.com ; SIXSIXONE DBO elbow pads, sixsixone.com ; DAKINE Drafter 14L Bike Hydration backpack, dakine.com ; SPECIALIZED Andorra Air Long-sleeve jersey, specialized.com ; SCOTT SPORTS Trail Contessa Sign Women’s shorts with padding, scott-sports.com ; DMR BIKES V11 pedals, dmrbikes.com ; SIXSIXONE DBO knee pads, sixsixone.com

The big ticket banger: Specialized Turbo Levo

The Turbo Levo: state of the art

The Specialized Turbo Levo has had an overhaul for 2022, and the resulting release is guaranteed to sweep the floor come the end-of-year awards season. As high-performance as they come, the bike is at home on the most demanding terrains, and gives its rider the confidence to broaden their horizons and take the paths previously shied away from. This is thanks to a state-of-the-art set-up that, to quote the philosopher Bruno Mars, is dripping in finesse.

A top-of-the-line carbon fibre frame with an adjustable geometry is paired with the highest spec componentry around (think 160mm travel Fox 38 Factory fork up front and 150mm travel Fox Float X2 shock at the rear, and SRAM’s AXS wireless drivetrain), while the motor and battery can be tweaked and tuned on the fly with the frame-integrated MasterMind Turbo Control Unit. What’s more, with over-the-air updates as standard, the Turbo Levo is one investment that isn’t dated as soon as it leaves the shop.

To get the most out of this eMTB, download Specialized’s Mission Control smartphone app, which allows you to tune the power levels, log rides with Strava, and keep an eye on how much battery life is left

Better still, input the distance you’ll be covering and the app will adjust your power usage throughout your journey to ensure you have enough juice in the battery to get home

The downhill demon: Canyon Torque:ON

It's passed the same tests as Canyon’s Downhill World Cup-winning rigs

An electric mountain bike is a serious investment, so, understandably, the thought of throwing it – and you – down a cliff face could prompt you to search for tamer trails. The Torque:ON eliminates these concerns courtesy of a bombproof build. This bike has passed the same strength and impact tests as Canyon’s UCI Downhill World Cup-winning rigs – the first of the German bike brand’s eMTBs to do so – meaning it will pick itself up and dust itself down, hit after hit, even if you struggle to.

But being built like a tank doesn’t mean it has to handle like one. The Torque:ON has been designed with agility at its core. Canyon has managed this by integrating a smaller, switchable battery, saving weight without sacrificing any of the fun. Whether you’re tearing down technical descents, stomping juicy jump lines, or even when flying through the air, it feels amazingly weighted. canyon.com

Boasting 85Nm of power, the Torque:ON is aptly named, but just as much attention has gone into making it a joy to handle

The lighter 504Wh battery improves its centre of gravity, and smaller 27.5in wheels make it more reactive on those tight trails

Deep front and rear suspension gives plenty of traction, and its gravity-focused frame geometry has been designed with fast descents in mind

Rider #3: The technicolour trail-rider

A technicolour dream

For the female rider who isn’t shy about showing off, don’t be afraid to dial up the brightness. And if you’re dialling up the difficulty too, go for the full-face helmet option.

Left to right, from top: CINELLI Slime socks, designed by Ana Benaroya, cinelli.it ; POC Kortal Race MIPS helmet, pocsports.com ; ENDURA MT500 Thermal Long-sleeve Jersey II top, endurasport.com ; SIXSIXONE Raji gloves, sixsixone.com ; 100% Trajecta full-face helmet and Accuri2 moto/MTB goggles, 100percent.com ; NUKEPROOF Neutron EVO (Electron EVO) flat pedals, nukeproof.com ; MONS ROYALE Stratos Shift bra and Redwood Enduro VT high V-neck tee, monsroyale.com ; SCOTT SPORTS Soldier 2 elbow guards, scott-sports.com ; LEZYNE Pocket Drive HV compact high-volume bike hand pump, ride.lezyne.com ; NUKEPROOF Nirvana shorts, nukeproof.com ; LEATT 3.0 Flat shoes, leatt.com ; ARCADE BELTS Ranger adventure belt, arcadebelts.com ; SCOTT SPORTS Grenade EVO Zip knee guards, scott-sports.com

Rider #4: The firestarter

You'll stand out in this get-up

Go bright or go home. A fiery colour scheme for the advanced male rider cruising bike parks or the toughest alpine trails.

Left to right, from top: ENDURA MT500 Full-face helmet, endurasport.com ; DAKINE Agent O/O Bike knee pads, dakine.com ; MONS ROYALE Tarn Freeride Long-sleeve Wind Jersey top, monsroyale.com ; HT COMPONENTS PA03A pedals, ht-components.com ; POC Kortal Race MIPS helmet, pocsports.com ; GIRO HRC+ Merino wool cycling socks, giro.com ; BELL Descender MTB goggles, bellbikehelmets.co.uk ; ZÉFAL Z Hydro XC hydration backpack, zefal.com ; LEATT MTB 3.0 shorts, leatt.com ; DRAGON Ridge X sunglasses, dragonalliance.com ; LEZYNE Micro Floor Drive Digital HVG portable pump and Tubeless tyre repair kit, ride.lezyne.com ; ARCADE BELTS Ranger adventure belt, arcadebelts.co.uk ; ENDURA Hummvee Lite Icon gloves, endurasport.com ; RIDE CONCEPTS Men’s Powerline shoes, rideconcepts.com

The souped-up steal: GT Force GT-E Current

This is a no-nonsense introduction to the world of e-mountain biking

Founded in 1979, GT Bicycles cut its teeth in the pioneering days of BMX, but the brand has come a long way since the era of mullet haircuts, foam crossbar pads and mag wheels, and its current mountain-bike range is renowned for balancing top-of-the-line tech with pocket-friendly prices. The GT-E Current is the “performance-enhancing” version of its all-mountain, full-suspension Force rides, with the race-ready aluminium frame ever-so-slightly beefed up to seamlessly incorporate the battery and Shimano STEPS motor. Strategically mixing high-end components – made by the likes of SunTour and X-Fusion – with own-branded parts means you get a ride that doesn’t cost the earth, but can grow with you and your newfound passion for pinning pumptracks and shredding singletrack. This is a no-nonsense introduction to the world of e-mountain biking. gtbicycles.com

EFI – or ‘electronic fun injection’ – is the technical term that GT has coined for this electric-powered addition to its full-suspension line of mountain bikes

As Belgian downhill enduro pro, GT ambassador and Red Bull athlete Martin Maes likes to refer to it, this bike’s 29in wheels, 150mm of suspension travel and aggressive race geometry make it a very personal chair lift

The amazing all-rounder: Ducati TK-01RR

Red bikes are the fastest, right?

Ducati might not be the first manufacturer that comes to mind when you think of mountain bikes, but its collaborations with Italian e-bike experts Thok bring a slice of the heritage brand’s pioneering pedigree to the world of electric mountain bikes.

The TK-01RR is its e-enduro platform, and what it lacks in a catchy name it sure makes up for in ability. The aluminium-framed machine gobbles up anything you put in front of it – whether that’s technical inclines or twisting descents – while an enduro-oriented geometry, tonnes of travel and a 29/27.5 mullet set-up mean that no obstacle is out of bounds.

The fully integrated Shimano EP8 motor and 630Wh battery provide a smooth, natural flow of assistance, and the three levels (eco, trail and boost) can be fully customised via a smartphone app.

Above all else, this e-enduro will definitely turn heads for the right reason on the trails thanks to its distinctive Ducati colourway. After all, red bikes are the fastest, right?

The future of ebikes

Electric mountain bikes have come a long way since they first became a common fixture at the local trails. Gone are the days of externally mounted batteries and handlebars boasting more controls than the USS Enterprise, and in their place are machines that require a double take to tell they’re packing a motor too.

Expect the variety of e-bikes on offer to keep expanding, as brands look to attract pedalling purists who have previously steered clear of the electric iterations. Charlie Allenby

One thing that’s for sure is the technology is here to stay. Brands no longer see them as a niche product and are sticking eMTBs front and centre in their line-ups. Most have multiple ranges to choose from, from trail eMTBs to battery-assisted gravity-ready rigs. But what can we expect to see in the world of e-mountain bikes in the coming years?