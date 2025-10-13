Cristale Clear: South London’s Rising Star

Rise & Shine: Cristale’s Journey 2020 First studio recording 2021 Signs to 4ZA

In the video for her track Regular Citizen, south London rapper Cristale stands in an old-timey sweet shop, surrounded by colourful glass jars, laying out how she sees the world. “Life’s good, but I want more,” she sings, “I work hard. No lo siento, quiero ma [I’m not sorry, I want more].” Then she ditches her employee’s apron and walks out. “Told God I ain’t tryna seem ungrateful,” she raps. “I love what I have, but I want way more.”

This is more than mere lyrical bravado. When Cristale De’Abreu says she wants more, there can be little doubt it will come. At 24, she’s already manifested more dreams than some manage in a lifetime, racking up achievements in the worlds of football, acting, art and now music, into which she’s channelling the full force of her creativity.

Cristale’s drive, authenticity and lyrical dexterity have marked her out as a generational talent, adept at witty wordplay and able to weave intricate rhymes around sparse UK drill beats or bouncy dancehall rhythms with equal confidence. She’s been tapped to work with influential artists from the US and the Caribbean as well as the UK, including Toddla T, who has produced the likes of Stormzy and Kneecap, and who called her the “baby GOAT” on his Gratitude is the Attitude podcast last year. “She’s half my age, but I learn so much from this young woman,” said the DJ/producer. “There’s an art form of rap that sometimes gets lost, [but] when I hear [her] it reminds me why I fell in love with it in the first place.”Significant highs in Cristale’s career to date include an acting/rapping role in season three of the hit Netflix show Top Boy in 2023 – performing her track Roadents – and a nomination for Best Hip Hop Act at this year’s MOBOs. Now, she’s preparing for the release of her first proper mixtape and readying herself for the thrills, pressures and challenges that come with a new level of success.

From drill to soul, Cristale De’Abreu charts her own path. © Amanda Fordyce

As she sits in a Brixton department-store café on a Tuesday in late summer, dressed in a black tracksuit and – minus her signature grills – sips on a hot chocolate, no one clocks Cristale as emerging rap royalty. But when she opens her mouth, she speaks with the quiet self-assuredness of an artist headed for bigger things. “If you know me, or have watched my journey,” she says, “you know that I’m capable of a lot more than what I’ve already done. Even though I’ve accomplished so much, it feels like I’m on the cusp.”

Cristale’s achievements so far have been made on her own terms; she’s not looking to follow in the footsteps of others. “If I look at someone else’s life and say, ‘I want to do that,’ I might be blocking my own blessings,” she says. She does, however, see Little Simz – the only woman to win Best Hip Hop Act at the MOBOs in more than two decades – as an encouraging example of what’s possible, and Simz has offered her support and congratulations via text. “When I was coming up, I always used to say, ‘Little Simz don’t shake her bum, so why do I have to?’,” Cristale says. “She’s accomplished so much in her life without having to compromise who she is. Who’s to say that I can’t go that far, even further, without having to compromise my beliefs? I haven’t had to this whole time.”

The Londoner’s musical approach is helping to redefine UK drill. The grime-adjacent genre she’s most closely associated with, drill is known for being lyrically aggressive and competitive, but Cristale is as likely to examine her vulnerabilities or reference US author John Steinbeck as she is to brag. On Antisocial, which she performed at the 2024 MOBOs, she talks about her relatively sheltered upbringing, not being allowed to attend Black Lives Matter protests, and being awkward at parties. More recent single Ready 2 Go has a playful, unruffled energy: “I drink San Pellegrino… I’m still a G, though,” she raps, deadpan. “If life gimme lemons, I’ll make a mojito.”

I don’t have a clique in music. I pretty much stand alone. Cristale De’Abreu

And she’s made smart decisions along the way, following her instincts rather than the crowd. In 2023, Cristale and another talented young MC, TeeZandos, were being held up online as competitors in a male-dominated scene. Rather than fuel the fire, Cristale chose to collaborate. “People had tried to pit us against each other,” she says. “There were debates online like, ‘Who’s the real Queen of Drill?’ One day, we linked up and went to the studio so that we knew that we were cool, because we hadn’t spoken at all. Something really good came out of it.” The resulting freestyle was an electrifying statement of intent, two women united, letting the scene know they can go toe-to-toe with the best. The video, recorded for the YouTube series Plugged In, received more than 12 million views and helped to cement the reputation of both as rising stars.

As far as Cristale is concerned, the cost of taking a different approach is worthwhile. “I don’t have a clique in music,” she says. “I pretty much stand alone. Sometimes that does make me feel a little bit like an outsider, but I’m used to it. I just make the music.”

Raised on the sounds of Caribbean dancehall, US hip hop and UK grime in a Jamaican-Montserratian-Guyanese household, Cristale was taught to rap by an uncle at the age of three. He wrote a few lines for her – “My name’s Cristale but I haven’t had a sip…” – and she won back-to-back primary-school talent shows performing them. In secondary school, she got into the work of British poets Santan Dave (now better known as London rapper Dave), Suli Breaks, Nego True and George the Poet, and began competing in – and winning – slams. But her career ambitions were to become a footballer or an architectural designer. She was scouted by Crystal Palace FC at 14 and played for the under-16s and under-18s, then went on to study illustration as an undergraduate at University of the Arts London, focused on opening up as many avenues for her talents as possible. “All of these people told my mum and me that I wouldn’t be anything because of where I grew up, in Brixton,” she says. “That I’d be a single baby-mother by the time I was 17. When I was 17, I was doing my A-levels and passing them.”

Nailing it: Cristale, captured for The Red Bulletin in Brixton, August 2023 © Amanda Fordyce

It was a temporary break-up with her long-term boyfriend as she entered Year 12 that first got Cristale writing freestyles: “I had a lot of pain that I wanted to put into words but couldn’t necessarily speak about. I wrote a poem on the way to church that ended up being bars.” She’d been listening to Drake’s 2013 track From Time (featuring Jhené Aiko) and ended up setting her lines to its sparse piano melody and minimal, syncopated beat and posting them on Instagram. “After that, I was just doing freestyles.”

By February 2020, in her second year of uni, Cristale had accumulated a few of these tracks on her phone, and her dad suggested she record some in a recording studio and make videos for YouTube. The results gained immediate attention. She was approached by Leeds drill rapper Temz for a collaboration (released in 2021) and received a DM soon afterwards asking if she’d like to sign to new UK label 4ZA, a partnership between Sony Music and the London-based Black Butter Records.

The following year, Cristale went viral in a way that most young artists only dream of. In early 2022, she teamed up with rising Jamaican dancehall star Laa Lee on the track Bong Bing, rapping in patois for the first time rather than in her own London accent. Cristale’s boyfriend is a dancer, and at a late-night gym session they came up with some simple moves to go with the song, then recorded a video in a couple of takes. She posted the clip the following day while taking a break from braiding her nan’s hair, not thinking much of it. The next time she picked up her phone, the video had 100,000 views.

I’ve accomplished so much, but I’m capable of a lot more. Cristale De’Abreu

People started uploading their own versions of the dance to the track – everyone from a couple in front of an Egyptian pyramid to US TV star Raven-Symoné in her lounge – and influencers even started posting their own ‘Bong Bing dance’ tutorials. To date, the track has been used as the soundtrack to more than half a million TikTok videos and has 11 million-plus streams on Spotify. “It was so mad,” Cristale says. “That song changed my life. Up until that point, I believed in myself and that I was making good music, but I didn’t believe other people had the capacity to believe in me as well. I went from having a couple hundred followers on TikTok to a million.”

Since then, opportunities have snowballed and, true to form, Cristale has made the most of them. In June 2022, a few months after Bong Bing, she released her debut EP, the seven-track What It’s Like to Be Young, following this with festival slots in London, New York and Jamaica. By the end of the year, she had a MOBO nomination for Best Newcomer. She was also asked to audition for the dystopian thriller The Kitchen – co-directed by Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares and featuring Top Boy star Kane Robinson aka grime artist Kano – and won a supporting role as a young woman fighting to survive on London’s last remaining council estate. It was her first foray into acting. “The cast became a family,” she says. “Going bowling with Kane and Daniel at the wrap party, it was like being with my older cousins.”

Cristale in Brixton: Defying expectations. © Amanda Fordyce

It was the same casting director who chose Cristale for a small part in the 2024 Channel 4 drama Queenie, but Top Boy came about differently. She was invited by its music supervisor, who knew her label boss, to write a track for possible use in the third Netflix season. Someone who thrives under pressure, Cristale went to her room, played a loop on her laptop, and emerged with a dark grime track filled with rapid-fire wordplay that she describes as “one of the hardest tunes I’ve ever made”. Roadents was chosen for episode two, The Tour, where Cristale’s character performs it as a freestyle among fellow gang members in a crowded flat. Now, when she plays the track live, the crowd knows every word. “The first time that happened,” she says, “I was in shock.”

In 2023, she was invited to perform another freestyle, this time paying tribute to the England women’s football team, as part of a series sponsored by Nike. Working with the brand was a longtime goal for Cristale – she’d already sold all her shoes made by competitors, as a way of manifesting a future deal – and she’s appeared in several of its campaigns since, flying to Spain and the Netherlands for photo and video shoots.

“The younger me wouldn’t believe this,” Cristale says. “She wouldn’t believe that she’s got grills, that she’s (kind of) got over her insecurity about her gap teeth. She wouldn’t believe she’s been on billboards and has a million followers on TikTok. She wouldn’t believe that she could make music.”

Today, Cristale has a different perspective. The past five years have convinced her of her own potential, as well as educating her on the challenges of remaining true to yourself while tasting success at a relatively young age. In April last year, she parted ways with her label, taking ownership of her unreleased masters, and she has since released a series of tracks independently. She’s already been embraced by the indie community: this August, the Association of Independent Music (AIM) nominated Cristale for their 2025 ‘One to Watch’ award.

Cristale: Carving her own path, one step at a time. © Amanda Fordyce

She’s now managed by her mother, Marsha, who accompanies her to the studio, on international shoots and across red carpets. “I feel like if I didn’t have my mum with me, I would have been manipulated 10 times over,” she says. “You can’t trust anybody in this industry.” The two still live together in the Brixton home where Cristale grew up, though she envisions moving out of the neighbourhood to somewhere bigger and more private.

The 24-year-old has kept up her usual pace since becoming an independent artist. As well as releasing her own music, this year she’s performed at Red Bull Culture Clash – in a crew headed by Radio 1 DJ Kenny Allstar, who described her as “the future: sharp and fearless” – contributed to Fine Art by Atlanta-based tastemaker DJ Drama, and teamed up with rock band Kasabian on a song to soundtrack Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage. Her debut mixtape is finished and due out in early 2026.

People told me I wouldn’t be anything because of where I grew up, in Brixton. Cristale De’Abreu

She explains that the impending release is about building on the foundations she’s already laid. “It’s quite personal,” Cristale says of the mixtape. “It’s definitely a massive growth from anything I’ve done in the past. There’s no features on there – it’s just me – and it’s about a journey towards clarity, tailoring your life around the things that will get you what you want.”

Cristale wants all kinds of things. She wants to make more music and perform it to a crowd of 100,000 who can rap along; she’d like to be signed by Nike, do more acting, play more football, and create an education programme to improve life opportunities of young people in Brixton. But what also excites her is not knowing exactly where life will lead. “Can’t say nothing could never be me,” she raps in Regular Citizen, “’cause when life starts lifing, anything’s possible.”

As Cristale finishes her hot chocolate, she puts it another way. “You have to be patient,” she says, sounding wiser than her years. “And you have to be ready. As long as you know yourself and you’re actively creative every day, everything else will come.”

Four tracks that shaped Cristale

Chip: Coward (2015)

“The instrumentation and the way he would move on the rhythm captivated me as a young person.”

Buju Banton: Bogle (1992)

“My mum has been listening to this song since before I was born, so when I made Bong Bing I subconsciously knew how to make a dancing song.”

Busta Rhymes: Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See (1997)

“The rhythm, his energy, his cadence, his breath control, everything… it’s mad inspiring.”

Lauryn Hill: Nothing Even Matters (feat D’Angelo) (1998)

“The Miseducation… is my favourite album of all time. This track just settles me.”