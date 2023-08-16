© DB
Exploration
Pack heavy chase light: Inspiring stories from Db
St back and enjoy this selection of films following surfers, snowboarders, artists, connectors, entrepreneurs, business builders, photographers and more...
Each person embarks on a unique journey through life. We're shaped by the experiences we've had as well as the adventures we dream about one day embarking on. Db understands the need for the right gear for every adventure. From its inception, the brand has been dedicated to meticulously designing bags that not only accompany but also empower individuals in their pursuit of passions, allowing them to travel the world and have adventures with purpose.
In the documentary series Pack Heavy Chase Light, Db follows surfers, snowboarders, artists, connectors, entrepreneurs, business builders, photographers and storytellers on their individual journeys at the intersection of travel, creativity and action sports, showing how, through a spark of inspiration and a lot of hard work, amazing things can be achieved.
“While their jobs may be different, they are all connected by shared values on creativity and building their own vision of the future,” Db says of the season. “You can’t apply for any of the careers these folks have because most of them just threw caution to the wind, said f_ck it, and went after their dreams.” Find the episodes below and get inspired by the stories they hold..
Episode 1: Guzmán Colilla
Although you would look at Guzmán Colilla now and recognise him as a successful man, this wasn’t always the case for the Madrid-based entrepreneur. As a kid, he couldn’t get on with school. He wasn’t a good student and never really felt successful until he went to university in San Francisco. Here, he was able to undertake courses that interested him and, unsurprisingly, he thrived. The rest was history.
Colilla joined GoPro in their social team which then led to an opportunity at Real Madrid as their video strategist. He held the position for two years, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Marcelo and Ronaldo before realizing the time had come for him to make it solo. The Crown has been running since 2019, and like Guzmán, seems to go from strength to strength. Discover his story below...