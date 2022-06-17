4 tracks that made Don McLean fall in love with music

Don McLean is as decorated as they come. The New York singer-songwriter has been making music for over 50 years, penning hits such as Wonderful Baby, Crying and Vincent.

His biggest record, American Pie, catapulted him into the public consciousness in 1972, topping charts all around the world. The enigmatic anthem, which has been covered by the likes of Madonna, Hank Marvin and Chris De Burgh, resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, and the manuscript containing the song’s original lyrics sold for $1.2million at auction in 2015.

McLean’s personal accolades include being an inductee of the Grammy Hall Of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he was recently awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“It’s nice to be appreciated,” he says. “I’m lucky to have had a wonderful career and so much love has come to me from people who have appreciated my songs.”

Here, McLean revisits four tracks that influenced his career and helped cultivate his love for music.

Bing Crosby – White Christmas (1942)

The song won an Academy Award for Best Song © UMG Recordings

“This song is what made me start listening to music very carefully. At the foot of the stairs in our house growing up, we had this piece of furniture that disguised a record player and a storage area for records underneath. It was one thing to hear a song on the radio but it was another to have a record that you could play 500 times - and that’s what I did with White Christmas. I found something new each time I played it.”

Elvis Presley – Heartbreak Hotel (1956)

Elvis recorded this song two days after his 21st birthday © RCA

“The first time I heard this it was completely mind-blowing to me. It was summertime and the sun was almost going down. I was walking around and came across a bunch of kids playing it on a portable radio. I heard this dark voice and it was dark out. It was my first time hearing about Elvis Presley. Next thing I know, I saw him on the cover of TV Guide in a red jacket with a Martin guitar. That’s when my quest to play the guitar began.”

Bob Dylan – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall (1963)

The track appears on his second studio album © Columbia

“I went to see Bob Dylan at a Hootenanny at Carnegie Hall in 1962. It was the first time he'd ever been on stage in any magnitude. He starts playing his Gibson guitar and sings A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall. It blew my mind. It was a whole new way of harnessing language to music. It got me thinking in a different way about music and the message I wanted to get across. It wasn’t some simple folk song, it was something more apocalyptic and powerful.”

The Beatles – I Feel Fine (1964)

The song was primarily written by John Lennon © EMI

“I was coming out of long term depression when this record came out. My father had died in 1961 and then JFK was assassinated, and America was in really bad shape. I Feel Fine came out on Beatles ‘65 and it was the happiest song that I had heard in my whole life. The happiness it gave me when listening to it took away all of the blues that had been there for years. It was a huge turning point for me.”