Your guide to enduro riding in Switzerland's incredible Crans-Montana

I feel the frame of my bike dig into my back as we march upwards in single file. My breath roars in my ears as the high-altitude sun brings sweat to my face. This is mountain climbing in the Swiss Alps, enduro-bike style. After taking the gondola from the resort of Crans-Montana as high as it goes, we’ve ridden, pushed and finally carried our hefty bikes even further, seeking the summit of Bella Lui at 2,548m, and the beginning of a monster downhill.

In 2021, mountain biking has evolved. Advances in bike design and technology, combined with the restless desire of riders to fully explore high places unrestrained by fenced-off downhill bike parks or the practical limitations of cross-country and trail bikes, has birthed a ‘Goldilocks’ category of enduro mountain bikes – tough enough to tackle steep Alpine descents, while light and efficient enough to pedal uphill.

Crans-Montana is the latest venue to be added to the hugely popular Enduro World Series, where pros race down gnarly descents but also have to pedal connecting fire trails (wildfire control lines) within a time limit – it’s rallying for bikes. The aim is to link the best downhills from 2,500m to the valley floor without using roads. This would be almost impossible on a short-suspension cross-country bike and would take multiple days of pushing on a heavy downhiller, but it’s doable on an enduro. As an adventure journalist I’ve been riding full-suspension MTBs on and off for 20 years, and while experienced I’m certainly not a pro. But you needn’t be one to ride enduro.

“Enduro mountain biking is freedom,” says my guide, Julien Paganelli, grinning at the perilously thin trails weaving down steep grassy slopes above sheer cliffs of grey gneiss [coarse-grained, granite-like rock]. “Are we going BASE jumping?” I ask nervously. By the end of the day we’ll have ridden 32km and climbed 794m of vertical ascent but hammered down an adrenalin-pumping 2,510m of vertical descent.

Local rider Gregory Corti on the descent from Bella Lu © Chris Lanaway

We ride down a singletrack with sheer drops to either side, taking care not to bash a pedal into the turf. This trail is the Col du Pochet, and at a rocky outcrop Paganelli unveils the first surprise – a steel ladder bolted to the rock, leading down into a dark chasm. Leaving my bike with our guide to wrangle, I descend and follow a rope attached to the wall.

Still high above the tree line, I look down at a steep field of terrifyingly loose rock. A narrow trail scarcely wider than a wheel runs through it. Beyond that, a lethal vertical drop. Local rider Gregory Corti offers some friendly advice: “Be careful. If you fall here, you only fall once.” My tyres crunch on the scree as I use the bike’s powerful hydraulic disc brakes to control my speed, careful not to lock the wheels into a catastrophic slide. “Every time you ride these trails it’s different,” says Paganelli, explaining that the wind and rain washes them away. We see a group of workmen with rakes painstakingly re-establishing the line through the scree, which will be shared by bikers and hikers.

Enduro Paradise - Crans Montana Trails Crans-Montana in Switzerland has more than 77km of trails with 11 fully signposted routes Getting up The cable cars are open 365 days a year

These trails are natural rather than bike-park groomed, and I notice Paganelli has a note inscribed behind his handlebars: “Eyes up, bitch!” Good advice. Focusing on the trail rather than your front wheel allows you to spot obstacles early and maintain smooth speed, otherwise know as ‘flow’. The next section of trail, less exposed but covered in bigger rocks, requires plenty of flow. I hop over some obstacles and weave around others, drifting around tight switchback turns in a shower of stone chips. I use my elbows and knees as human ‘suspension’ to soak up the hits before we tear through a meadow of colourful flowers, my face spattered with mud as we reach the Er de Chermignon trail. We’ve burned a lot of altitude, so it’s time to test the climbing chops of our enduro machines. I get into a steady rhythm, aided by the climbing-friendly geometry and suspension, which eats up the rising switchbacks of fire road until we’re above the alpine reservoir at Lac de Tseuzier, which is green with calcium.

Matt Ray riding the trails with his guides © Chris Lanaway Starting the ascent by gondola © Chris Lanaway

After stopping to fill our bottles, we link up with this area’s enduro secret weapon. Hundreds of years ago, winemakers diverted the water flowing off the glacier into their vineyards. They carved precarious irrigation channels called bisses along the sides of the cliffs. The paths alongside these twinkling streams are perfect for linking downhill sections of trail, and this one, the Bisse de Sion, takes us to a narrow descent punctuated with tree roots exposed by rain. Summoning every reflex to negotiate this trail without going over the bars, we roll out into the village of Anzère and a shortcut that took Paganelli years to discover, through someone’s back garden and into woods where it becomes fast, rooty and rocky.

Being part of a roaming enduro crew is a liberating experience. It’s also a test of trust as we stop at a hobbit-sized hole in the mountainside. Here, I follow Paganelli into an unlit tunnel barely big enough to fit our bikes; a creation of the bisse builders that allows water to flow through the mountain. It’s also a fantastic link to the last section of trail, dropping past vineyards and into the train station at Saint-Léonard. My body is beat, and my endurance, courage and bike skills have been sorely tested, but I’m already looking forward to returning to the top of the mountain for another adrenalin-soaked enduro day.

Winding and grinding © Chris Lanaway

Matt Ray is an action-sports and adventure writer/photographer who has ridden everywhere from the Alps to the Mojave Desert; adventurefella.com . On this trip, he was a guest of Switzerland Tourism; myswitzerland.com

Anatomy of an enduro bike

The Specialized Enduro Expert: an all-mountain machine © Specialized

Rear suspension of 170mm – more shock-absorbent than a trail bike, shorter than a downhiller

Dropper seatpost – raise or lower the saddle via a handlebar control for optimum climbing or descending height

Frame geometry angled for that sweet spot between climbing and fast descents

Large 29in wheels – easier for long distances and grippier on rough trails

Carbon-fibre frame – reduces weight without sacrificing strength