Running the green mile with Erik Ahlström

Where did you get the idea for plogging?
I was living in this tiny Swedish ski resort called Åre, and while walking my son to school in the morning, I would pick up litter. It made me sad to see the amount of trash on the streets, so I began organising group clean-ups. Over two decades, I noticed that I’d made a real impact. When I moved back to Stockholm in 2016, the litter problem was worse. It was like no one seemed to care. I started running with friends and we decided to collect litter while we ran. It became like a treasure hunt. We were running, laughing and having fun. Others saw us and said they wanted to join in. Then the whole thing just went bananas. A German TV company came to Stockholm to do a feature. By then, hundreds of people were taking part in local plogging groups across Sweden and it spread globally through social media. It was crazy.
What impact have you seen across the world?
There are now hundreds of plogging groups. In 2018, the world record was recorded just outside Mexico City, where more than 4,000 ploggers took part. It was also chosen as the fitness trend of that year in India, and it’s estimated that around 10,000 people now regularly go plogging there. It has even been made an official word in the English dictionary.
Plogging is also very addictive – when you see trash, you can’t help but stop and pick it up
Are there fitness benefits over normal running?
Running is more or less the same movement from the waist down. Plogging involves bending, so you’re using your core, side muscles and legs much more, plus the upper body because the litter bags unfortunately become very heavy. You also burn more calories. Half an hour of plogging will burn 288 calories on average, compared with 235 calories from regular jogging.
Has this sport taught you anything unexpected?
Kids love it. It’s such an inclusive activity because it’s not just about who is the fastest, it’s also about which items are the most valuable for recycling. A child who [isn’t the best runner] might know that a PET bottle never disappears – it just breaks down into microplastics and so he could be the hero of the class plogging team. Plogging is also very addictive – when you see trash, you can’t help but stop and pick it up. You care more about the environment, and caring becomes change.
How can people get involved?
Start by finding a group to go plogging with. There might already be ploggers in your area. You can also join our Plogging World Facebook group to see what ploggers in different countries are doing. Or create your own event and just start picking litter with friends. You just need a bag, a pair of gloves, and you’re ready to go.