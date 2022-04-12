Running the green mile with Erik Ahlström

Erik Ahlström: I was living in this tiny Swedish ski resort called Åre, and while walking my son to school in the morning, I would pick up litter. It made me sad to see the amount of trash on the streets, so I began organising group clean-ups. Over two decades, I noticed that I’d made a real impact. When I moved back to Stockholm in 2016, the litter problem was worse. It was like no one seemed to care. I started running with friends and we decided to collect litter while we ran. It became like a treasure hunt. We were running, laughing and having fun. Others saw us and said they wanted to join in. Then the whole thing just went bananas. A German TV company came to Stockholm to do a feature. By then, hundreds of people were taking part in local plogging groups across Sweden and it spread globally through social media. It was crazy.