Erik Ahlström picks up litter as he runs
Running the green mile with Erik Ahlström

How a veteran runner’s litter-picking campaign birthed a global sport and gave us a new word in the English dictionary – catch up with Erik Ahlström right here.
Written by Nina Zeitman
4 min readPublished on
Head to the picturesque region of Val Pellice, northern Italy, in early October and you’ll spot them: dozens of the world’s top trail runners clambering up mountainsides with huge bin bags in their hands. They’re taking part in the World Plogging Championships, an eight-hour race that combines speed, altitude and, unusually, litter picking. The word ‘plogging’ – a portmanteau of the Swedish term plocka upp (‘to pick up’) and jogging – was coined in 2016 by the sport’s creator, trail runner Erik Ahlström.
This isn’t the first time the 62-year-old Swede has led the way. Ahlström has been trail running – and coaching others – for 30 years, since the days when it was still considered a niche sport, and he was the brains behind the Salomon Trail Tour. At the heart of Ahlström’s passion is the experience of being outdoors.
“When running in nature, you’re using all five senses,” he says. “Endorphins are pumping and a wide smile spreads across your face. You feel like, ‘Wow, this is how life should be.’”
Motivated by his reverence for the natural world, Ahlström became a passionate environmental advocate, organising litter-picking events in his local town for more than 20 years.
Now, his community-minded attitude has sparked a global environmental movement named Plogga, with supporters including trail-running champions Kilian Jornet and Emelie Forsberg.
“It’s about changing your mindset,” says Ahlström. “If there is trash in front of you, pick it up, because if you do, the person behind you will do the same.”

Where did you get the idea for plogging?

Erik Ahlström: I was living in this tiny Swedish ski resort called Åre, and while walking my son to school in the morning, I would pick up litter. It made me sad to see the amount of trash on the streets, so I began organising group clean-ups. Over two decades, I noticed that  I’d made a real impact. When I moved back to Stockholm in 2016, the litter problem was worse. It was like no one seemed to care. I started running with friends and we decided to collect litter while we ran. It became like a treasure hunt. We were running, laughing and having fun. Others saw us and said they wanted to join in. Then the whole thing just went bananas. A German TV company came to Stockholm to do a feature. By then, hundreds of people were taking part in local plogging groups across Sweden and it spread globally through social media. It was crazy.

What impact have you seen across the world?

There are now hundreds of plogging groups. In 2018, the world record was recorded just outside Mexico City, where more than 4,000 ploggers took part. It was also chosen as the fitness trend of that year in India, and it’s estimated that around 10,000 people now regularly go plogging there. It has even been made an official word in the English dictionary.

Plogging is also very addictive – when you see trash, you can’t help but stop and pick it up
Erik Ahlström

Are there fitness benefits over normal running?

Running is more or less the same movement from the waist down. Plogging involves bending, so you’re using your core, side muscles and legs much more, plus the upper body because the litter bags unfortunately become very heavy. You also burn more calories. Half an hour of plogging will burn 288 calories on average, compared with 235 calories from regular jogging.

Has this sport taught you anything unexpected?

Kids love it. It’s such an inclusive activity because it’s not just about who is the fastest, it’s also about which items are the most valuable for recycling. A child who [isn’t the best runner] might know that a PET bottle never disappears – it just breaks down into microplastics and so he could be the hero of the class plogging team. Plogging is also very addictive – when you see trash, you can’t help but stop and pick it up. You care more about the environment, and caring becomes change.

How can people get involved?

Start by finding a group to go plogging with. There might already be ploggers in your area. You can also join our Plogging World Facebook group to see what ploggers in different countries are doing. Or create your own event and just start picking litter with friends. You just need a bag, a pair of gloves, and you’re ready to go.

