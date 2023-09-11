Eugene Amo-Dadzie: Running the numbers

I used to play football in the Ilford and District Churches League [a grassroots league in east London] and we played down by the pitches at Wanstead Flats [part of Epping Forest]. We had a pre-season game at Ashton Playing Fields, which is where Woodford Green Athletic Club is based, and there was a track meet going on at the same time. I’ve always been a fan of track and field, so afterwards my best friend Ben and I decided to take a minute to sit down and watch. We saw the 100m, and the winner did it in 11-point-something seconds. Ben turned to me and said, “I reckon you could put on a pair of spikes and beat these guys.” Then he told me I’d never really given the sport a proper go, and that it was about time I gave it a serious shot. For years I’d been getting so much grief from my mates telling me what they could have done with my talent. They hammered me. I was the guy who’d say, “I could have done that if I’d tried.” I was the great young footballer with the knee injury who never made it… although I never had the knee injury!