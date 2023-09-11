Eugene Amo-Dadzie: Running the numbers
THE RED BULLETIN: It sounds as if you’re living a dream you didn’t even know you had…
EUGENE AMO-DADZIE: I can’t lie and say I grew up wanting to be an elite sprinter. But it’s hard for me to put into words how special it is that I’m doing what I’m doing. I’m living beyond the dream. It’s like I’m walking on air. It’s just been surreal.
How did it happen?
I used to play football in the Ilford and District Churches League [a grassroots league in east London] and we played down by the pitches at Wanstead Flats [part of Epping Forest]. We had a pre-season game at Ashton Playing Fields, which is where Woodford Green Athletic Club is based, and there was a track meet going on at the same time. I’ve always been a fan of track and field, so afterwards my best friend Ben and I decided to take a minute to sit down and watch. We saw the 100m, and the winner did it in 11-point-something seconds. Ben turned to me and said, “I reckon you could put on a pair of spikes and beat these guys.” Then he told me I’d never really given the sport a proper go, and that it was about time I gave it a serious shot. For years I’d been getting so much grief from my mates telling me what they could have done with my talent. They hammered me. I was the guy who’d say, “I could have done that if I’d tried.” I was the great young footballer with the knee injury who never made it… although I never had the knee injury!
Why didn’t you do it earlier in life?
I’ll tell you a story… The people who know me will tell you this is rubbish, but I’m naturally an introvert. I was in Year Four at school and had a race against some Year Sixes, and I won. Suddenly I was being talked about as the fastest kid in the school, and I started to come out of my shell a bit more. I would win races at secondary school, but when I ran against kids from other schools who were members of athletics clubs I’d fall short. I was getting beat all the time. I couldn’t lay a glove on these guys. I left school with a best time of 11.3 seconds – nothing to shout about. Now you’re clocking times of sub-10 seconds. How did it feel doing that for the first time? It was the first time I’d looked at a clock and seen three numbers. It was like, “Wow. I knew it was quick, but not that quick.” Being in that kind of company made everything seem worthwhile. If you run that fast, you’re getting into finals at major championships. But you need to go quicker to start winning medals, and that’s what I want.
Do you ever regret not going into athletics sooner?
Not at all. When I came back from the European Indoors in Istanbul [in March this year], which was my first British vest, a work colleague asked me if it was a massive comedown to be back in the office. I just laughed and told them, “I need this.” The way my personality is set up, I can be very intense, so I don’t want to be 100-per-cent track. My missus will tell you the same thing. It gives me a sense of perspective, a balance. Each one acts as a release for the other.
What’s it like going from nowhere to become a top dog in British sprinting?
The track community is cool. I’ve had quite a lot of love. Some people have been intrigued by what I’ve been doing. There are probably a few who now see me as a threat. My main competitors have been more reluctant to reach out since I went sub-10 [seconds], but that’s to be expected. I’m super-chill, and if someone does something good I’ll be there shaking their hand and congratulating them.