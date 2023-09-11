Get the Mag
Uk sprinter, Eugene Amo-Dadzie
Eugene Amo-Dadzie: Running the numbers

In June this year, 31-year-old accountant EUGENE AMO-DADZIE became one of the fastest sprinters in UK athletics history, running 100m in 9.93 seconds. But he’s not about to give up the day job
Written by Richard Edwards
5 min readPublished on
Some athletes are destined for greatness; some must wait patiently before gaining their reward. Others, meanwhile, need a near 20-year push from their mates. Eugene Amo-Dadzie falls into the latter camp. When The Red Bulletin meets him on a damp day in July – the heatwave in Europe seems a world away as rain lashes down in north London – the hottest new name in British athletics is on his laptop, working from the track.
That’s right, one of the quickest men in the world today isn’t only a damn-fast sprinter, he’s smashing the 10-second barrier in the 100m while working as a management accountant for Barclays. His story is a throwback to an age when sportspeople would routinely perform heroics on the global stage while living more-than-ordinary lives away from it. And, until he was 26, Amo-Dadzie hadn’t set foot on an athletics track as an adult.
Dubbed the ‘World’s Fastest Accountant’, the 31-year-old is making up for lost time – at breakneck speed. This June, Amo-Dadzie ran 100m in 9.93s at a World Athletics meeting in Graz, Austria, placing him fourth in the all-time fastest UK sprinters list. It didn’t go to his head, though – he was back at his desk two days later. Next? He hopes to be booking time off work to compete in next year’s Olympics in Paris.

THE RED BULLETIN: It sounds as if you’re living a dream you didn’t even know you had…

EUGENE AMO-DADZIE: I can’t lie and say I grew up wanting to be an elite sprinter. But it’s hard for me to put into words how special it is that I’m doing what I’m doing. I’m living beyond the dream. It’s like I’m walking on air. It’s just been surreal.

How did it happen?

I used to play football in the Ilford and District Churches League [a grassroots league in east London] and we played down by the pitches at Wanstead Flats [part of Epping Forest]. We had a pre-season game at Ashton Playing Fields, which is where Woodford Green Athletic Club is based, and there was a track meet going on at the same time. I’ve always been a fan of track and field, so afterwards my best friend Ben and I decided to take a minute to sit down and watch. We saw the 100m, and the winner did it in 11-point-something seconds. Ben turned to me and said, “I reckon you could put on a pair of spikes and beat these guys.” Then he told me I’d never really given the sport a proper go, and that it was about time I gave it a serious shot. For years I’d been getting so much grief from my mates telling me what they could have done with my talent. They hammered me. I was the guy who’d say, “I could have done that if I’d tried.” I was the great young footballer with the knee injury who never made it… although I never had the knee injury!

Why didn’t you do it earlier in life?

I’ll tell you a story… The people who know me will tell you this is rubbish, but I’m naturally an introvert. I was in Year Four at school and had a race against some Year Sixes, and I won. Suddenly I was being talked about as the fastest kid in the school, and I started to come out of my shell a bit more. I would win races at secondary school, but when I ran against kids from other schools who were members of athletics clubs I’d fall short. I was getting beat all the time. I couldn’t lay a glove on these guys. I left school with a best time of 11.3 seconds – nothing to shout about. Now you’re clocking times of sub-10 seconds. How did it feel doing that for the first time? It was the first time I’d looked at a clock and seen three numbers. It was like, “Wow. I knew it was quick, but not that quick.” Being in that kind of company made everything seem worthwhile. If you run that fast, you’re getting into finals at major championships. But you need to go quicker to start winning medals, and that’s what I want.

Do you ever regret not going into athletics sooner?

Not at all. When I came back from the European Indoors in Istanbul [in March this year], which was my first British vest, a work colleague asked me if it was a massive comedown to be back in the office. I just laughed and told them, “I need this.” The way my personality is set up, I can be very intense, so I don’t want to be 100-per-cent track. My missus will tell you the same thing. It gives me a sense of perspective, a balance. Each one acts as a release for the other.

What’s it like going from nowhere to become a top dog in British sprinting?

The track community is cool. I’ve had quite a lot of love. Some people have been intrigued by what I’ve been doing. There are probably a few who now see me as a threat. My main competitors have been more reluctant to reach out since I went sub-10 [seconds], but that’s to be expected. I’m super-chill, and if someone does something good I’ll be there shaking their hand and congratulating them.

