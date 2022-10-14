4 Reasons why Field Day is London’s Quintessential Dance Music Festival

Over the past 13 editions, Field Day has undergone numerous incarnations. Starting out as East London’s indie fête deluxe at Victoria Park in 2007, juggling a mix of live gigs by the likes of Foals and Florence and the Machine, and DJ sets by the late Andrew Weatherall and others, the festival’s venue has changed several times (2018 it was held at Brockwell Park, 2019 it found a temporary home at Meridian Water in Enfield) and so has its genre focus.

Over the years, rap and R&B artists like Skepta and Erykah Badu took over the headline slot and electronic artists became more predominant, so that by 2022, Field Day has evolved into one of the capital’s most diverse dance music festivals, celebrating all the genre’ facets as well as its past, present and future.

Here, we highlight four 2022 sets that encapsulate Field Day’s excellence.

Kraftwerk

Kraftwerk set at Field Day 2022 © Andrew Whitton

Granted, there’s only one original member left (Ralf Hütter), their 16-bit visuals look like the digital revolution never happened, and their bass kick doesn’t hit as hard as the one at the dance tent nearby. However, it’s Krafterwerk, the inventors, the OGs, the Düsseldorf group that sang about Computer Love 30 years before you became smitten with your smartphone.

At their Field Day stint, the quartet surely didn’t reveal anything unexpected or new, but witnessing their music in a festival context (rather than on its own at some high-brow art institution like Tate Modern) was intriguing, because the invisible lines between their masterpieces and current trends became evident. Take Boing Boom Tschak from 1986, a tune that could have been taken straight out of newcomer Logic1000’s DJ set a few hours earlier, or the meandering centre part of Autobahn that made young ambient afficionados next to us smile, 40 years after its initial release. Kraftwerk at Field Day was a truly intergenerational moment, and that alone made it magical.

Peggy Gou

Peggy Gou controls the crowd at Field Day 2022 © Justine Trickett

She’s house music’s very own pop star. Big corporations (car and ice-cream companies alike) want her as their testimonial; at her gigs, fans hold up cardboard signs with displays of affection and wordplays (the most obvious one being “I Love Gou”). This all has a lot of underground heads suspicious of the Korean musician. However, it’s impossible to deny her charm and excellent taste in music.

At her Field Day gig she rocks an all-black outfit, the animated visuals show Peggy as a ship’s captain (as seen in her music video I Go), her set includes current house anthems, her own tunes such as Starry Night and party bangers (the fact that she plays Hey Boy Hey Girl just an hour before Chemical Brothers take the stage is somewhat strange, however, the crowd appreciates it), fans in the front row hold up toy giraffes (her spirit animal) to please the queen, a fact that Peggy honours with big smiles and air-kisses. Like her or not, but Peggy Gou’s sets are made for music festivals as this one, they are infectious and all good, erm, gou vibes.

Squarepusher

Here’s proof that Field Day isn’t all about easy house music and summery grooves. Tom Jenkinson, better known as British electronic music veteran Squarepusher, stands on stage with a bass guitar. But don’t expect to hear anything that sounds remotely like a bass guitar, his music of choice is drill and bass. Think, how electronic music at Sonic the Hedgehog’s stag do would sound like.

Squarepusher’s show on the North Stage isn’t the festival’s most frequented one, granted, but you can tell that for a lot of the house heads, this is the one gig that blows their heads off. The visuals are 8-bit hardcore fast-motion graphics, the towers of sequencers and synthesizers in the middle of the stage squeak and blink, and in the middle of this multisensory storm there’s a stoic figure playing a bass guitar. At first glance, he seems misplaced, but after a few minutes you understand that his imbalance is part of Squarepusher’s allure and the reason why, after 30 years in music, he’s a maverick, still at the top of his game.

HAAi

HAAi, aka Teneil Throssell, on the FIeld Day decks © Joshua Atkins

Of the many innovative and fresh DJ sets at this year’s edition of Field Day – honorary mentions go to Eliza Rose, Helena Star and Logic1000 – the London-based artist’s gig took the crown. It seems like only yesterday when she started her career at Dalston’s small but excellent Ridley Road Market Bar, and even back then, around 2015, you could tell that the Australian-born DJ was destined for greatness. Over the years, she refined her trippy approach to dance music so that at Field Day, HAAi was prepared for the occasion.

Her set consisted of banging-hard techno, that sort of club music that make you hyperventilate, but at the same time, there’s always a sense of psychedelia and softness inherent in her selection. There’s always a melody to cling onto when the beat goes mental, and vocal samples that smoothen the raw tracks underneath. Perhaps for some revellers, 5pm was a bit too early for that kind of heavy punch, but if you dared to stay, the reward was plentiful.