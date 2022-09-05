Ginge Fullen: summit special

Eamon ‘Ginge’ Fullen sneaks over the locked gate and into the forbidden zone. It’s early morning, but already the volcano ahead of him is sliced in half by a vast white cloud, the summit swallowed. He hasn’t been moving for more than five minutes when he spies a truck. Fullen ducks behind thorny bushes and then creeps along an embankment trying to get a view. There are five men marching single file through the volcanic moonscape. They must be official – they have a key to get their truck through the gate. If Fullen is spotted, he’ll immediately be arrested.

He makes a quick decision unemotionally, thanks to many years spent testing his evasion skills: he’ll circle around instead. Fullen is bald, built like a boxer, and has a heavy Yorkshire accent. He was born in Nigeria, grew up in Scissett – a village between Wakefield and Huddersfield – and has been around the world dozens of times. He’s also been arrested in more countries than he can remember.

Fullen is currently inside the restricted zone on Montserrat, one of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean, a speck of land 16km long and 11km wide. Surrounded by warm, turquoise-blue seas, the island is a 20-minute bush flight southwest from Antigua. One of Britain’s tiny territories left behind from its glory days of empire, Montserrat is the only Caribbean island with an active volcano.

Fullen poses atop Ben Nevis, in the UK, wearing a historic diving suit © Paul Calver

Fullen has travelled to this obscure isle to climb this illegal peak. It’s on one of his to-do lists: climb the highest point in all of Britain’s 14 overseas territories. “I have to keep a list of all my lists,” he says.

By trade, Ginge Fullen is a clearance diver. He removes UXOs – unexploded ordnance – from ocean depths around the world. It’s a dangerous, difficult, physically demanding, high-paying job. The Persian Gulf, the Mediterranean Sea, the Atlantic, the Pacific… our warring planet’s seven seas are littered with mines and explosives. Fullen joined the Royal Navy in 1984, at the age of 16. Three years later, a passenger ferry, the Herald of Free Enterprise, capsized in the English Channel. There were 459 passengers aboard and a crew of 80. A team of divers from the Royal Navy, which included Fullen, were sent into the sinking ship to rescue those who were trapped – despite their efforts, 193 people would die. Fullen personally saved dozens of lives, for which he was awarded the Queen’s Gallantry Medal “for exemplary acts of bravery”.

Fullen has climbed the highest peak in 174 countries

Fullen works underwater for half a year, then spends the other half hiking mountains. He has no sponsors: he pays for his expeditions with his own hard-earned cash. There’s Instagram, no website. He doesn’t even bring a phone on expeditions. Ginge Fullen is without doubt the world’s most unknown world-class peak-bagger. He’s in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the first person to climb the highest peak in each of Europe’s 47 countries, and the fastest to climb Africa’s 53 (although, following the separation of Sudan, he’s going back for number 54). At present, Fullen has climbed the highest point in 174 countries – the most of any human ever. And in case you wondered, there are 195 countries in the world today.

Instead of heading straight toward the steaming flanks of the live volcano, as originally intended, Fullen veers hard left in the opposite direction, down to the beach, to avoid arrest. As he expected, the surf has pushed up a sandbank he can move along without being seen. There’s enough dry driftwood here to make a fire if he is forced to bivouac. He’s only carrying water, snacks and a rain jacket, but he’s committed to taking as many hours, or days, as the mission requires.

A young Ginge Fullen in HMS Challenger’s diving team © Courtesy of Ginge Fullen Unlike most climbers, Fullen is humble and unassuming.

There was once an airport beneath Fullen’s feet, but it was washed into the Atlantic when the Soufrière Hills, an active stratovolcano, exploded in 1995. Montserrat’s capital, Plymouth, on the western side of the island, was buried in mud and pyroclastic debris. At the time, Montserrat had a population of around 11,000, half of whom lived in Plymouth. The eruption destroyed two-thirds of the island, although Plymouth was successfully evacuated (remarkably, only 19 people died, all due to their insistence on not leaving their farms). Today, Montserrat has around 5,000 residents, all of whom live on the northern, rainforest-covered end of the island. The entire southern half, charred black from the eruption, is strictly controlled and closed to the public.

Fullen hikes swiftly along the beach for around a kilometre before turning inland, passing up inside a wide, rubble-filled gully with 3m-high vertical walls. The gully was created by a lahar – a mudslide made up of pyroclastic materials, water and rocks – that poured off the erupting volcano. Lahars are immensely destructive, like rivers of concrete that will crush everything in their path. Fullen knew about the lahar paths from his first reconnaissance of Montserrat, three years earlier. “I discovered that the western side of the volcano, where Plymouth used to be, is heavily patrolled,” he says. “When I casually asked about the possibilities of climbing the volcano, I was informed that simply entering the prohibited zone would result in ‘a $1,000 [£840] fine, indefinite detention and eventual deportation’.” That’s why he’s on the east side of the volcano, stealthily hiking up the lahar bed.

Montserrat was ‘discovered’ by Christopher Columbus on the explorer’s second voyage in 1493, and he named it after a Spanish monastery. Although there’s archaeological evidence that indigenous peoples had been living in the Caribbean islands for at least 5,000 years, Montserrat was uninhabited by the time Columbus arrived. In 1632, it became a British colony, and by 1678 there were 1,000 African slaves on the island, sweating and dying to grow sugar cane; by 1810 that number had grown to 7,000.

Fullen clings on near the summit of Mount Osbourne in the Falkland Islands © Courtesy of Ginge Fullen

With the abolition of slavery in Britain in 1834, the plantation system collapsed. Today, post-slavery, post-hurricanes and post-eruption, Montserrat is a welfare state of the British government. A few English expats still live on the island, but the only industry is gravel mining – the raw material is loaded onto ocean barges for export – and the occasional sunburnt, scuba-diving tourist.

Partway up the volcano, Fullen stashes half of his food and water below the stone base of a sugar-cane windmill, the only human-made structure to have survived the eruption. Fullen marks the spot on his GPS and continues up the volcano with a confidence few could match. In 1990, Fullen broke his neck playing rugby and was placed in a metal halo for months. For an athlete, the downtime was more excruciating than the pain. He’d grown up on tales of Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary, and decided he would climb Mount Elbrus – at 5,642m, the highest peak in Europe – which he did in 1992. He followed this by scaling the highest peaks in all the eastern European countries, discovering that he was preternaturally capable at this kind of mountaineering. That’s when he called the Guinness Book of World Records with a question: had anyone climbed all the peaks in Europe? “They said no, but they thought it was a brilliant idea,” recalls Fullen with a wide grin.

That was the beginning of a 30-year quest to climb the highest peak in every country on Earth. He scaled Kilimanjaro that Christmas: “Sick as a dog, nosebleeds, vomiting. I don’t adjust to altitude. It happens on every mountain.” Then he climbed Denali in Alaska in spring: “Sick as could be.” In 1996, he went to Everest and had a heart attack at 6,000m. “I always suffer at altitude, so at first I assumed it was AMS [acute mountain sickness]. But the chest pain became worse and worse. Soon it was almost impossible to breathe. It felt like a giant hand was squeezing me torso. The pain was so bad, I thought me sternum would break.”

In correspondence, Fullen later wrote: “I have never mentioned this before, but probably my biggest fear of dying is being unable to breathe. Now, you might think the choice of a career as a diver is not a clever one in that case… but a fear can keep you alive if you learn to use it.” At Everest base camp, Fullen was given several doses of morphine, put on 100-per-cent oxygen and choppered out to a hospital in Kathmandu.

If a place is off-limits, it’s not a problem; just don’t tell anyone. If there are rebels, it’s not a problem if you know them. The remoteness isn’t a problem if you’re prepared. And landmines? Well, landmines aren’t a problem if you’re lucky.

The year after his heart attack, he went to Shkhara – at 5,193m, the highest mountain in Georgia – where he was immediately deported back to Moscow for no reason. On his second attempt, base camp was robbed by Chechen rebels. For attempt number three, he brought five days’ worth of food and summited after eleven days. Mount Ararat (5,137m, the highest peak in Turkey) was off-limits, so he circled the mountain then bribed Kurdish rebels to allow him to summit it. Unassuming but utterly undeterred, Fullen finished all of Europe’s high points in 1999, then looked toward Africa. “Guess it does take a wee bit of perseverance,” he says.

Fullen is stopped by a cul-de-sac of 6m-high spiked vegetation at the head of the lahar and must backtrack. He retraces his steps for half an hour, then hops over into an adjacent lahar and continues up the volcano.By noon, he reaches the narrow ridge that separates the east and west sides of the mountain. Unfortunately, he’s now in full view of the observatory on the west side of the volcano.

Ginge Fullen: the Yorkshireman has been around the world dozens of times © Courtesy of Ginge Fullen

He moves as swiftly as possible up a spine of crumbling lava, trying to hide behind teetering boulders of hardened lava. Fullen is forced to pass through a bright yellow sulphuric gash on the north-east side of the stratovolcano. Gingerly stepping around the steaming suppuration, he tests the bubbling surface with his trekking poles to make sure it’s not hollow. Following this delicate dance, he disappears beneath the lenticular cloud with relief, knowing he can’t be seen. The volcanic rubble is wet and unbelievably slippery underfoot. Fullen slows his pace – he only takes risks worth taking.

After Europe, Fullen discovered and then made the first ascent of the highest peak in Uzbekistan and the highest in Bangladesh, but he says, “Africa is where me adventure really began.” He moved to the continent in 2002 and spent the better part of the year travelling from country to country. Following days of negotiation, he was allowed to climb the Gabon’s highest point, but was stymied at the summit by a 6m-high boulder. “I tried hand jams, liebacking, nothing bloody worked.” So he went back down the mountain, carried up a dead tree, and used it as a ladder to reach the tippy-top.

Diving: Ginge Fullen's true profession © Paul Calver

After buses and taxis and a private jeep, Fullen reached the Air Mountains in Niger and climbed Mont Idoukal-n-Taghès (2,022m) with a Tuareg guide named Macmodin. In his private journal, he describes the poverty of the country, being constantly surrounded by begging children, and giving his can of drink to a young girl. Some older boys immediately tried to wrench the can from her, so Fullen had to step in. “I briefly turned away, and when I looked back she was sharing the two inches of soda with several other smaller children, pouring it into their begging bowls. She saved the tiniest of mouthfuls for herself.”

It took Fullen three expeditions to finally climb Angola’s Mount Moco (2,620m). On every attempt, he had to carefully navigate his way through landmines, insurgents, government forces and diamond smugglers. In Kenya, he was mugged – strangled, barely survived, lost everything. Here’s how Fullen sums up his approach to Africa’s mountains: “If a place is off-limits, it’s not a problem; just don’t tell anyone. If there are rebels, it’s not a problem if you know them. The remoteness isn’t a problem if you’re prepared. And landmines? Well, landmines aren’t a problem if you’re lucky.”

After a year of climbing in Africa, only Libya’s highest peak was left. But no one knew which desert mountain was actually the highest, and the region was swarming with rebels. It was so dangerous that one of his best mates, a fellow diver named Dean Simpson, tried to make a bet with a good friend that Fullen “would either fail again or die trying” in Libya. “I don’t wish to sound morbid,” wrote Simpson, “but every time he goes on an expedition most of his saner friends think the same thing.” Simpson ends the letter to his friend by saying, “PS. If he makes it to the top and dies on the way down, you still win!” It took three dangerous expeditions, but in December 2005 Fullen became the first person to discover and then climb Libya’s highest mountain, Bikku Bitti. He almost died of thirst on that final attempt.

In 2007, he was working on a ship in the Bight of Benin, trying to pay off his African climbing expeditions, when the vessel was attacked by Nigerian pirates. A rifle was held to his neck and he was beaten with the dull edge of a machete. One of the ship’s captains was murdered. But Fullen is philosophical: “The big oil companies are ruthless – they’ve really fucked over the Nigerians, so I understand [the people’s] anger.”

Ginge Fullen competing in the Royal Navy Command Field Gun Tournament, 1988 © Paul Calver

As Fullen nears the summit of the Sofrière Hills volcano, the rocks are covered with moss and are dangerously slick. He’s forced to chop out handholds and footholds in the volcanic mud. When he reaches the crater rim, he can see nothing. He’s engulfed in swirling mist, and the wind almost knocks him into the crater. “I’d say this be ’bout good enough,” says Fullen. He checks his GPS: 930m – 15m higher than before the volcano erupted in 1995.

The descent of the summit cone is stupidly treacherous. Fullen must use his trekking poles like ice axes to keep from sliding right off the mountain. When the steepness abates and he can begin to move diagonally, he explains his rating scale for this kind of mountain climbing, and it’s nothing like the simple numerical/alphabetical grading systems used in the US and Europe:

1. Are there landmines on or around the mountain?

2. Are there rebels or conflict on or around the mountain?

3. Are there elephants, poisonous snakes or poisonous insects/diseases on the mountain?

4. Are there guard dogs on the mountain?

5. What’s the distance by foot, boat, mule, camel, canoe etc to the mountain?

As Fullen descends from the cloud, he’s keenly aware that he’s once again in full view of the observatory, so he slip-slides as fast as possible into one of the lahars. Sure enough, within minutes of dropping into the gully, he hears choppers. Fullen rolls beneath an undercut and hides. As the sound of the helicopters gets closer and closer, he shoves himself deeper and deeper beneath the cutbank. A chopper flies directly over him, only 6m above the gully, but sees nothing. Then another chopper. He stays hidden as the ’copter makes several passes directly overhead.

Fullen only rolls out and stands up after the sound of the rotors has long disappeared. Now he focuses on the hope there’s no welcoming party back at the gate. He hustles all the way down the lahar and pops out where he initially saw the jeep. It’s gone. There’s a truck hidden in the shade when he steps back over the gate, but no one’s there. It turns out to be the vehicle of a 74-year-old Montserrat goat farmer named Sammie, who happily gives Fullen a ride back to the village of St Johns. The whole expedition took but a few hours.

Fullen and friend © Courtesy of Ginge Fullen His checklist: Are there landmines? Armed rebels? Poisonous snakes?

Unlike the majority of mountain climbers, Fullen is humble and unassuming. He has no use for fame. His mission is personal. He climbs mountains because he wants to experience unique landscapes. He climbs mountains because he wants to immerse himself in cultures most people have no idea even exist. He climbs mountains because he has the courage to make it happen, no matter the roadblocks or the suffering. Bouncing around in the bed of the pick-up, he reflects on what has scared him most during the adventure that is his life so far: “Smelling my flesh rotting was one of the more uncomfortable positions I’ve found myself in. A parasite eating your flesh focuses the mind.”

After summiting Pico de Neblina (2,995m) in Brazil in 2018, Fullen came back to the UK with a strange skin infection. He saw two specialists, both of whom gave misdiagnoses. “I was concerned I might lose me leg,” he says. “It was unbelievably painful and swollen to twice its size. I went to the Hospital of Tropical Diseases. A student nurse immediately identified my disease: leishmaniasis. You get it from the bite of a sand fly.”

Fullen had to spend 21 days on intravenous antibiotics to avoid having his leg amputated. Then he started to plan his next adventure.