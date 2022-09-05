Goal Click: The storytelling platform looking for football’s hidden tales

In one image (above), two girls’ football teams play in front of a stunning mountainous backdrop in northern Pakistan. In another, amputee casualties of the civil war in Sierra Leone stand on crutches, waiting to start a game of beach soccer. In a third, four young men trot through the snow of Hokkaido, Japan, in a pre-match warm-up.

This eclectic and remarkable collection of photography is the work of Goal Click, an international project that asks football fans to show what the sport means to them and their community. Founded in 2014, it supplies snappers – amateurs only, no pros – with disposable cameras and publishes their images online with a first-person account of the story.

Football is a stealth way to get people interested in life in other countries Matthew Barrett

To take part, photographers pitch their passion projects via the Goal Click website. “We’ve had stories from North Korea and up mountains in Peru,” says Goal Click co-founder Matthew Barrett, who hopes the work will start conversations about the beautiful game and beyond. “Football is a stealth way to get people interested in life in other countries, and issues like war or women’s rights. We present this through the lens of something they’re interested in: football.”

Not all the photo essays focus on an issue; some are just about football. In technical terms, Árni Thor Gunnarsson’s photos might seem lacking – blurred fingers appear at the edges of the frame, and colours have a flattened look that’s typical of disposable cameras – but it’s all part of the charm.

“I wanted to show the life of an Icelandic football fan,” Gunnarsson says of his images, which document the team he supports – Leiknir Reykjavík – across nine months. “I think the project invites us to see what we all have in common, no matter what background, race or religion, by viewing it through the beautiful game”

Goal click: Sierre Leone footballers © Goal CLick

We look for stories that aren’t being told. Matthew Barrett

Barrett hopes to expand into video and audio, as well as other sports such as rugby. Looming large is the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, from where Barrett’s contributors – or “storytellers” – have been reporting since 2019. Goal Click is well-received among Qataris, he says, because it doesn’t have an agenda other than showcasing and amplifying authentic stories by locals.

“It’s important to us to give space to people who don’t normally get it,” Barrett says. “We look for stories that aren’t being told. Maybe it’s about the Women’s World Cup or LGBTQ+ teams. We want to give people a platform at every level of the game, removing gatekeepers and letting people tell their own stories.” A noble cause and a refreshing, necessary reminder of what football really means.