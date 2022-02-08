Catch up with mountain sports photographer Grant Gunderson

Born and raised in Washington State, USA, an area renowned for its heavy snowfall, Grant Gunderson learned to ski almost before he could walk. So, when he picked up a camera as a teenager, the mountains became inevitable subject matter. Today, at 42, with more than 250 magazine covers to his name, he still finds them eternally fascinating. The reason is simple. “No two days are ever the same,” says Gunderson. “To shoot skiing is dependent on the weather conditions.”

But the founding photo editor of The Ski Journal and senior photographer for Powder magazine also likes to mix up his technique – dragging studio flash set-ups into unforgiving alpine environments, or braving angles that other photographers wouldn’t dare – in a bid to create images as unusual as they are arresting. “I like to try ways of shooting that haven’t been done a lot before,” he says. Sit back and let this master of his craft take you through some of the most thrilling – and unique – mountain moments ever caught on film.

Seward, Alaska, April 2013

Cody Townsend snowboarding © Grant Gunderson

“I was working with [ski film outfit] Matchstick Productions and it turned out to be a unique trip, but not necessarily for the right reasons. We had the best conditions I’ve ever had in Alaska: stable snow, good temperatures, everything was perfect. Then, in the first couple of days, two out of three skiers, including Cody [Townsend], got injured. The day after this was shot, he blew out his knee. What looks like an avalanche is actually slough [the snow a skier disturbs as they move]. The stuff in Alaska that these guys are skiing is so big, what’s a little slough at the top is quite significant by the time it gets to the bottom. I sat on another spine to shoot this. That was awesome, because I got to ski down afterwards.”

Revelstoke, British Columbia, February 2013

Mark Abma freeskiing © Grant Gunderson

“When I started out shooting skiing, I told myself that as long as I can create images that get people stoked to spend time in the mountains, I’ll be successful. When the crew and I saw this pillow stack, I knew it would be one of those – we all wanted ski it. I shot in black and white because it does a really good job of bringing out the texture in the snow. For me, this photo was pretty straightforward, but for Mark [Abma] it was hard – the pillow line rolls over quite a bit, so he was pretty much blind going in. He threw a bunch of snowballs so we could see which way he was thinking of going, but with pillow lines, once the athletes drop in, they’re more like a pinball.”

Mount Baker, Washington State, January 2008

Dana Flahr skiing © Grant Gunderson

“The Mount Baker road gap is a super-famous spot at my home mountain. As far as I know, the only other time it’s been shot with a skier hitting it at night was by my buddy Sean O’Gorman. He did it over a full moon and broke his hip socket, so not the best precedent. This time, we’d just had a killer powder day, Dana [Flahr] was on a bit of a tear and he wanted to hit another big air. We set up the flashes just as all the vehicles from the ski area were driving down for the day. The run-in is so long you can’t time it. It’s just luck that the truck was in the perfect spot.”

Revelstoke, British Columbia, December 2009

Adam Ü skiing © Grant Gunderson

“Because the ski area is above the Columbia River valley and there’s so much vertical drop, you get different weather conditions up high to down in the valley. In seven days, we got something like 30 magazine covers. This shot alone featured on about 15. We were getting ready to ski and I said, ‘We need to take a photo,’ because it just popped. Adam [Ü] and I have a really good rapport – and yes, his surname is literally a U with the two dots over it. Apparently his great-grandfather was an opium importer and he got tired of writing out his last name to customs officials, so he just started drawing a happy face.”

Whistler, British Columbia, December 2012

Joe Schuster skiing © Grant Gunderson

“Sled skiing [using a snowmobile to access otherwise unreachable backcountry] on a rare bluebird [sunny and cloudless] powder day in the Northwest. We don’t get many days like that here, but they’re spectacular. Because we’re close to the Pacific, we have this maritime snowpack, with a lot of moisture in it – snow will stick to steeper things here than anywhere else. You can get away with skiing stuff you’d never dream about in Europe or the interior [of the US].”

Alta, Utah, March 2008

Bryce Phillips snowboarding © Grant Gunderson

“This photograph was all done in-camera, combining flash – for the split-second action of the skier – with a three-hour exposure to get those star trails. It was shot for the Ski Salt Lake Shootout contest, where photographers from across the country were invited to take photos at resorts near Salt Lake City for a week. This shot won and became a gatefold cover for SKI Magazine. The challenge with a photo like this is that you only get one chance. You’re standing there for three hours, in very cold temperatures, and you don’t know if you got it right.”

North Cascades, Washington State, March 2016

Mattias Evangelista skiing © Grant Gunderson

“There are these really cool couloirs [steep gullies] at North Cascades, and here Mattias [Evangelista] is chasing his buddy down one. There was no good angle to shoot it from, so I took my Canon [EOS] 1DX and strapped it to his chest. I skied behind, triggering [the camera] remotely. You see similar video angles with GoPros, but I’d never seen a good still photo like this – at least not one at the resolution I’d want. The 1DX is pretty heavy [1.34kg, plus lens] so it’s more weight for the athlete than a GoPro. It’s also more of an investment for the photographer – you’ve got to trust the athletes not to fuck it up.”

The Red Bulletin: What first drew you to ski photography?

Grant Gunderson: I started shooting my friends skiing in high school, back when I was 16 or 17. What got me then is what still gets me today. Every time I go out, even if it’s a ski run I’ve shot a thousand times, it’s always different. The snow’s different, the wind’s different, the temperatures are different, so it’s always a new challenge.

How does being a skier shape the way you look at your subject?

I’m a firm believer that you need to be an active participant in what you want to shoot. I look at the mountains as a blank canvas: the athletes, with their skills, are the paint brushes; and the photography is more of a collaboration than anything. You need a lot of trust between athlete and photographer, especially as a lot of the time the athlete is sitting on a cliff or slope and doesn’t know where they’re going – they’re blind. They have to trust the photographer to line them in and not put them in a spot that’s going to get them hurt.

Have you had any narrow escapes?

I was caught in an avalanche a few years ago. It was the opening day of the season at my local hill, Mount Baker. I was helping the ski area with their set-up and I got out onto a cliff edge and the whole thing gave way beneath me – I went for a pretty good ride through cliffs and rocks, about 100ft [30m] or so. I was only buried up to the waist, but I broke my ankle in seven places.

Did that experience change your attitude to risk?

It’s a stark reminder of the dangers. I’ve shot skiing for so long that I’ve lost quite a few friends to avalanches over the years. It’s something that’s always in the back of my mind. When I look at the risks I take now versus when I started out, it’s a lot easier now to say 'no' and walk away from something. It’s also easier for me to tell the athletes, 'No, we’re not doing it.'

“I taped my camera to KC Deane’s hand, sent him over and triggered it" © Grant Gunderson

How has your method of working changed over the years?

When I switched from film to digital, I couldn’t get the same effects as I'd been able to with my ‘cookbook’ for film, so I started dragging these studio flash units into the backcountry. I probably started doing flash photography in the backcountry before anybody else. I really enjoyed that, but the way the market’s changing it doesn’t really pay to do it as much as it used to.

You mean tastes have changed?

Yes, but also the market itself. When I started out, as long as I got one or two really good photos a week, I’d do well, because it was high-end advertising for magazines. Now it’s shifted to volume – I’m selling more photos than ever, but it’s a couple of hundred dollars for social media versus a couple of thousand for a magazine ad.

Has that shaped how long you spend on a shot?

Yes, and also the quality. Back in the day, if I picked up a magazine I could remember almost every single photo in it. Now, if I’m going through Instagram, I’ll scroll past 1,000 photographs and I don’t know if I’ll remember even one. Curated content is always good, because it separates out the crap. That’s why a lot of people get burned out from social media – because you’ve got to shift through a lot of stuff to see anything that, to my mind, is worth seeing.

Are there ever days when you wish you could just ski and not worry about getting the shot?

Yes! I try really hard to have days when I just leave the camera bag in the truck, but it doesn’t happen as often as I’d like. I can’t really complain. When someone asks me what’s the worst part of my job, I say, 'I have to ski with a camera bag.' But the first part of that is, 'I have to ski,' which is pretty good.