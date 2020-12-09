Heliskiing on Kamchatka's volcanoes

The trip begins with questions...

How close can you really get to a volcanic crater on skis? What does a half-tonne Kamchatka brown bear think of you accidentally stumbling into his hunting ground? Would we have as much trouble with the snow conditions as other crews have had recently? Do Russian military veterans make good heliski pilots? And can a soon-to-be estate agent still pull off back flips over a cliff edge?

Bene Mayr , 31, and Sven Küenle, 36, are currently making new lives for themselves in Munich, Germany, after more than a decade spent as scene nomads. Both still have enough of the freerider left in them, though, to immediately holler an enthusiastic yes and clear a space in their diaries at the start of the year for a photoshoot as part of a ten-day heliskiing trip. And to Kamchatka, no less, a peninsula bigger than Germany located between the Bering Sea and Sea of Okhotsk.

Deepest, darkest Russia, where people go hunting in the harsh winter—there are no heated six-seater chairlifts or cosy ski chalets to be found here. The destination is a tongue-twister even for experienced freeriders: Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Avacha Bay.

Heliskiing on Kamchatka's frozen volcanoes

Day 1: An Unceremonious welcome

After a ten-hour flight to Petropavlovsk via Moscow, Sven is welcomed by getting rammed from behind with a luggage trolley, which must be Russian for could you move aside, please?

We get it. They like things a little more rough and ready in Petropavlovsk, which our protagonists will see only too well on the last night of the trip. But the weather forecast, at least, is much more promising. There has been snow the last few days, conditions on the mountains should be ideal and the forecast is a dream with sun and virtually no wind. They move away from the baggage conveyor belt with only the slightest of limps and head for bed at Hotel Dolce Vita.

Unending vistas of snow, rock and water above Kamchatka © Richard Walch

Day 2: A polka to the mountains

The first impression as day breaks is what an ugly city! But what amazingly beautiful nature surrounds it. Depending on where you are in Petropavlovsk and which way you’re looking, you will see either dreary prefabs and rusting wharfs, or snow-covered mountains and the sea glistening in the morning sun.

The city of 180,000 inhabitants is the base for the Russian pacific fleet. Mayr and Küenle struggle with the unfamiliar time zone and wicked jetlag. They head for an Orthodox church with a golden roof and a fish market with incredibly cheap caviar and giant crabs. Then it’s off to the mountains in the only thing that will negotiate the way there, a huge, six-wheel expedition vehicle. There is enough space for a group of Russian skiers and they're as good at reinforcing stereotypes as the rest of the city: they listen to loud polka music, drink a lot of vodka and make the driver stop six times so they can go to the toilet.

This was the transport from the capital to the wilderness © Richard Walch

We don’t get to the camp—wooden houses scattered in the middle of nowhere—at the foot of the mountains till the afternoon. It’s already too late to ski so we make plans for the days ahead. There are about 160 volcanoes on Kamchatka, all safely snowed under, often with perfect 30- to 40-degree gradients and very long downhills. There are no strict rules here like in Europe. You can do what you like. It’s the Wild West of heliskiing, but all at your own risk.

A few weeks ago a photographer was buried by an avalanche. We end the day in one of the artificial pools with water diverted from natural hot springs. One luxury problem: the whole camp only has hot water and you have a film of sulphur on your skin after you shower.

Day 3: Screaming for joy

The Russian guides have selected a mountain. They are all snowboarders and have already spent time with other freeriding legends, like Travis Rice , and are all extremely talented, it turns out.

There is one small and two huge former military helicopters waiting in the camp. The large helicopters need a three-man crew – all former soldiers – to fly. Anyone used to the careful, delicate manoeuvres of Swiss or North American heliski pilots will at first be horrified by how fearlessly Russians approach summits. It’s all very hectic and loud. Mayr puts us at ease. If they land in such difficult terrain at such speed, they must know what they’re doing.

Bene Mayr has a sea view as he descends the mountain © Richard Walch

One thing that’s the same whether you’re heliskiing in Russia, Alaska or Japan, is the uplifting feeling you get once you’ve been dropped off and the helicopter disappears back into the valley. Pristine nature in all its awesomeness. The last film crews to come to Kamchatka had to fly up to 100 kilometres to find even halfway negotiable downhills but this week there’s so much fresh snow that we’re spoilt for choice.

Having reached their destination, Bene and Sven are like greyhounds, all psyched up and impatient to get going. The photographer lets them off their leash: the first go would be for them to warm up and he’d get them in shot later. He hears their screams of joy gradually getting quieter and quieter. There’s 30 to 40 centimetres of fresh snow and the two of them leave their first tracks in the never-ending slope, jump over small rocks, fly down narrow but not overly steep gullies and pull off turns in the snowdrifts. The first review once down at the bottom of the slope is..."wow". They’re getting euphoric. Even if the weather were to turn, they should still get at least three days of perfect skiing in.

Day 4: Enter the huskies

Today’s goal is to freeride with a sea view to think you’re carving your way right into the water. The slope the tour guides have recommended is pretty steep for Kamchatka and probably the longest continuous downhill Bene and Sven have ever done. They radio the helicopter once they’re down at the bottom. Mobiles don’t work here.

The heliski crew soon grew on the Munich duo, as did the wild huskies © Richard Walch

So there you are, in the snow, in the middle of nowhere. Your thoughts can’t help but turn to brown bears. Then suddenly there’s barking. Two huskies appear out of nowhere. They don’t have collars and there are no owners to be seen anywhere. We stroke them and play with them until the helicopter comes. Our initial scepticism about the erratic pilots has given way to affection for them, though the hot soup they bring with them helped on that front too. We set up a big wooden table in the snow and eat borsch, the archetypal Russian soup, with beetroot, dill and sour cream. There’s nothing better after a long, cold downhill!

Day 5: Mobile in the snow

The helicopter stays on the ground. Today we’re all on snowmobiles, headed for a frozen waterfall nearby which turns out to be one of the absolute highlights of the trip. Full-throttle to head up the mountain, then back down on skis.

Mayr enjoys the view of Russia’s snow-white mountains from the helicopter © Richard Walch

The skidoo, the visitors-from-Munich’s second favourite mode of transport © Richard Walch

The slopes are close to the camp. Beyond the camp yet another area stretches out before us. And then another. Neverending Kamchatka. Sven and Bene conclude that they want to come back to Kamchatka in the summer, when everything is in bloom and the captivating wilderness will look completely different.

Day 6: Tiptoeing round the crater

You can ride all the way to the crater of the volcano only once every five years and today is one of those exceptional days Marc Baumann, the author

Heaven and hell. From the crater of the volcano all the way down to the beach. You can ride all the way to the crater of the volcano only once every five years, we are told, and today is one of those exceptional days.

This XXL-helicopter needs a three-man crew just to get off the ground © Richard Walch

It’s like skiing in Mordor The helicopter drops the team off at the summit, with an appreciable sense of awe, and then it’s downhill on skis. A place where the mountain exploded under the pressure of the lava within thousands of years ago and the deep scars of the craters remain. The volcanoes here are still active but they are no longer the fiery chasms they once were. Hot steam is melting round holes in the snow cover today. There is yellow sulphur all around. Clouds of steam rise from the bowels of the Earth. There is a hiss like the turbines on an aeroplane. There is an oppressive smell of sulphur every time you breathe. The ground is almost rubbery. Walking in ski boots feels like being on a bouncy castle. It’s like skiing in Mordor. Once everything is packed up at the bottom of the slope, the helicopter takes us on a short flight to lunch by the sea. Sven and Bene trudge through the wet sand in their ski boots. They run away from the waves lapping at the shore, laughing like children. After lunch, the helicopter takes off and flies off over the sea, side doors open, affording a view and flow of air over bright green water which gradually turns dark blue.

Crowded slopes? Not in Kamchatka. You’d be lucky to bump into anyone else © Richard Walch

Day 7: Internet at last

A day off. The skis stay in the storeroom. It’s cloudy outside for the first time and everyone has tired legs. The camp in the middle of nowhere has WiFi so today it’s work emails instead of downhills.

Kamchatka is the highpoint of the year. But what the two of them don’t yet know is that it will be the last real ski trip for either of them Marc Baumann, the author

Sven and Bene note that this trip feels different from how things used to. Now in their 30s, they have a much greater appreciation for being able to experience all this at all. In the past, one ski trip ran into the other and countries made no imprint on the consciousness. Kamchatka is the highpoint of the year. But what the two of them don’t yet know is that it will be the last real ski trip for either of them. Lockdown puts a stop to everything not long after their return.

Sulphur fumes rise from the crater behind Bene Mayr and Sven Küenle © Richard Walch

Day 8: Just don't fall

The toughest day, physically. Back flips over rocks, then onto flat spins. They’ve still got it. They scout locations and build new kickers, just like in the old days. They go down the fairly steep rear side of one volcano again. There’s a hint of overconfidence about them, just cruising along at 100kph, until they suddenly see, much too late, icy patches all over the snow.

They both hurtle over them. They just have to make sure not to crash now. There are jagged volcanic rocks on either side of them. Their knees are taking one hell of a pummelling. A Swedish freerider subsequently fell in the same place and seriously injured his knee. The Munich duo need to summon all the experience that 30 years of skiing has given them until the snow gets softer and easier to handle again.

And then that time inevitably comes around: the time for the last run of the trip. We’re at an altitude of 2,000 metres as the sun sets. The light is sensational. The snow is a glistening dark orange. The sea in the distance is a deep blue. It’s a quiet, joyous glide. The snow and flow of air are the only things making any noise.

The pair want to come back to Kamchatka, with surfboards... © Richard Walch

Once down at the bottom, they hug. They have huge grins on their faces. A final run doesn’t get any better than that. But then it’s time to get going. The helicopter has to be back at camp no later than half an hour after sunset and the night is drawing in.

Day 9: Enter the giant

We head back to Petropavlovsk and have king crabs for dinner. It’s the best food of the trip, unless you’re vegetarian, like Sven. That evening they take in a little nightlife.

Although it’s below zero the women are just in very short skirts. A lot of the men are in camouflage. Everyone’s had too much vodka. There’s a strange aggressive atmosphere. A drunken colossus has decided he has a problem with Bene. He staggers towards him but just as he is about to hit him, another local rams him for no reason. One punch and the guy is out cold. Nobody picks him up. Nobody seems nonplussed. It’s time to leave.

They deliberately set off without any great expectations and then Kamchatka far outdid those they did have Marc Baumann, the author

Day 10: Back home