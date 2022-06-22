The members of Horsegirl aren’t horse lovers but they adore these 5 songs

Starting out in 2019, the Chicago trio of Gigi Reece, Nora Cheng, and Penelope Lowenstein, all aged between 18 and 19, have released an EP, several singles and six self-directed videos that caught the attention of promoters and record labels alike.

Having signed with indie label Matador earlier this year, Horsegirl are now releasing their debut album: Versions of Modern Performance. It's a 12-track-trip back to the days of infernal noise, massive guitar feedback, hard-to-understand lyrics and hypnotic melodies - much like their heroes Sonic Youth, Lush and My Bloody Valentine.

Here the band’s drummer Gigi Reece and bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng talk about the songs and bands that inspired their ’80s and ’90s indie-shoegazing nostalgia trip that’s sure to leave you with ringing ears (in a good way).

Belle And Sebastian – If You’re Feeling Sinister (1996)

The track appears on the band’s second album of the same name © Jeepster

Nora: “This song has been super important to Horsegirl, especially vocally, I would say, and we we’ve listened to it many times together. We have it on CD in Gigi’s car that only plays CDs, and we just pop it in and just drive around and listen to it. And yeah, we really love the lyricism, like how it mentions people by name and stuff. It’s so beautiful.”

Sonic Youth – The Sprawl (1988)

This track appears on the band’s fifth full-length studio album © Enigma

Gigi: “This is another song off an album that was just like so important to us three as a band, because I feel like if [Sonic Youth’s album] Daydream Nation did not exist, we would have not started a band. And this is the classic noisy Sonic Youth-type stuff that inspires us all the time to make guitar music and just do what we do. It’s one of the best songs ever made.”

The Pastels – Nothing To Be Done (1989)

The track features on the Scottish band’s second studio album © Chapter 22

Nora: “We came across this song on Spotify, because that’s how we find music. And we know every note of the guitar solo in it and we sing it whenever it comes on. I think that one of our goals is to have young people feel like guitar music is being made for them and that they can connect to it in the way that we connected to it in high school.”

The Clean – Beatnik (1986)

The New Zealand indie-rock band have released 5 albums to date © Flying Nun

Gigi: “We have found so much inspiration from New Zealand´s Flying Nun-label scene and from just like everything The Clean does. I’ll watch videos of them and I’m like, 'Oh my god, I need to dress like them, play like them and do everything like them.' So, we just wanted to have a The Clean pick on here, because what would we be without them? We love that sound.”

Stereolab – Peng! 33 (1992)

This is track three on the band’s debut album © Too Pure

Nora: “Stereolab’s vocals are focused on the melodies that they use rather than exactly what they’re saying. That’s a big thing in Horsegirl, too, and this is another one that we listen to all the time. It’s full of different emotions, like it can be high energy, and it can get to its emotional and sad points. Sometimes those are at the same time. It's really cool.”