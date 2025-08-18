Witness the Fitness: Inside HYROX’s Ultimate World Championship Showdown

I’m a rollin’ thunder, pourin’ rain/I’m comin’ on like a hurricane…AC/DC’s hard-rock anthem Hells Bells reverberates around the Grand Ballroom of Chicago’s historic Navy Pier on a Thursday evening in early June. A real-life storm has just split the sky above the city, banishing the oppressive 30°C heat and welcoming in cool air over Lake Michigan. But here, inside a venue transformed into a circuit of running track and fitness machines, the drama is just getting started…

This is the setting for the 2025 HYROX World Championships, a highly anticipated fitness contest that has attracted more than 10,000 competitors and spectators from around the globe. Huge banners advertising the sport – a combination of running, weightlifting and cardio stations – are draped from every surface, and thousands of fans, who have been excitedly checking out the latest gym shoes and workout gear while quaffing protein shakes from the free bar, are now eagerly taking their seats for the main event.

The air crackles with electricity as 15 men walk into the start pen, all but one shirtless, revealing a sea of shimmering abs. Four-and-a-half thousand athletes will compete here over three days, but these are the Elite 15, the most talented HYROX athletes the world has to offer, united by a passion for this fitness phenomenon and the true grit it has taken to get here.

Hailing from the US, Czechia, Australia and beyond, some of these, such as 2024 world champion Alexander Rončević, are already household names. Others, including British athletes Jake Dearden, 25, and Lucy Procter, 21 – who’ll compete in the women’s race – are among the newest members of HYROX’s elite. Born in 2017, the sport has enjoyed a whirlwind rise to the top of the fitness scene, and these Brits have been part of the wild ride – just a few years after discovering the existence of HYROX, they’re full-time pro athletes with world titles to their names.

All know a win here in Chicago would place them on the tip of the spear in the world’s biggest fitness race – a race that comes with all the noise and atmosphere of a WWE match. The music blares and the cheers reach deafening levels as the men position themselves on the start line, ready to bring the thunder. The MC counts down to zero. Finally, the storm is unleashed.

Jake Dearden in Action at HYROX 2025 © Christian Pondella

I never thought HYROX would bring me here when I only began training a few years ago,” Dearden says. We’re speaking at a gym in Chicago’s River North neighbourhood, three days before the Elite 15 Singles. The city is still baking hot, its parks swarming with muscled athletes running decked out in high-end fitness gear, almost all of them proudly touting HYROX insignia.

HYROX – a melding of the words ‘hybrid’ and ‘rockstar’ – may have only been born last decade, but its relative youth belies its influence. This year’s World Championships are the sixth to date and, for the first time, events are being staged on five continents, with 500,000-plus participants competing in 40 races, everywhere from London to Cape Town. There are HYROX stations popping up in high-street gyms across the UK; there’s also a TV show, and countless podcasts dedicated to improving your time.

For the benefit of anyone unversed in the phenomenon, HYROX was dreamed up by endurance athlete Christian Toetzke and three-time hockey Olympic medallist Moritz Fürste as a new way to work out. Combining running, weightlifting and cardio stations, their creation took the best elements of ‘hybrid’ sports and formed them into a single programme.

Lucy Procter: Pulling Rank at the Rowing Station 1,000m Challenge © Christian Pondella

As every sweaty, high-octane race consists of the same eight stations – SkiErg, Sled Push, Sled Pull, Burpee Broad Jump, Rowing, Kettlebell Farmer’s Carry, Sandbag Lunge and Wall Balls, each bookended by a 1km run – HYROX has a uniformity and accessibility that’s attractive to many fitness fans. No matter where you’re racing, the exercises will be exactly the same as in your last race, and the next. Your race times may be slower than the pros, but you’re on the same track, using the same kit.

Athletes at the World Championships can compete alone in the Open, Pro or Elite categories – ranking permitting – as well as in the Doubles and Relay divisions. Procter has chosen Singles and Doubles; Dearden is competing in those two plus Relay. “You don’t have to be naturally talented to be good at HYROX,” Dearden says. “Anyone can learn to run, anyone can learn to push a sled. It just takes grit and hard work.”

Just three years ago, the Manchester native had never heard of HYROX. It was a colleague at his local gym who invited him down to the Birmingham race in 2022. Dearden threw himself into it, dominating his age group (U24). He went all in, winning the Men’s Pro Doubles title at the 2024 World Championships in Nice with partner Marc Dean. Then, earlier this year, he teamed up with Australian James Kelly to break the Pro Doubles world record with a time of 50:04 minutes. And in Glasgow this March he rocked HYROX with 55:44 in the Pro Singles division, earning himself a shot at the big time in Chicago.

Jake Dearden: Elite 15 © Joerg Mitter

“It’s weird to be paving the way in a relatively new sport,” admits Dearden, fresh from competitions in New York and Austin. The hardest thing, he says, is that because HYROX is so new, people often don’t understand what it is. “They think it’s a made-up sport. They don’t understand the work it takes to get to the top.”

The day before the Elite 15 compete, a press conference is held at Chicago’s Navy Pier. Three-time world champion Hunter McIntyre, dressed in a pink tracksuit top with popped collar and wearing both a gold watch and a fitness tracker on his wrists, is making some bold statements, announcing to Rončević, Dearden and Kelly that he wants their “ass” in competition.

By contrast, Dearden reiterates how grateful he is to be here, and how much he respects his competitors. Having shaved for the occasion, the literally fresh-faced athlete is clearly the youngest here by far. “I look up to these guys,” he says in soft Northern tones. “There’s not one person who couldn’t win.”

HYROX Pro Men Wall Balls Station 100 Rep Challenge © Red Bull Content Pool

Neither of the relatively new UK competitors seem to have let their swift rise to pro-athlete status go to their head – despite the training schedules, sponsors, global travel, fans and press conferences that come with it. Each still lives a quiet life in their hometown, preferring to let their explosive performances during competitions do the talking.

“You just try and rise to the challenge,” Dearden says later. Thanks to his side hobby creating HYROX training videos on YouTube, he’s one of few Elite 15 faces the casual fan might recognise, which increases the pressure. “I do think I have a target on my back. I’m aiming for top five. If I came 15th, I’d be mortified.”

Jake Dearden Age 25 Sporting background Football, ultrarunning

Procter has been in Chicago since Saturday, occupying herself with runs along the shore of Lake Michigan. Like Dearden, the Londoner has blazed a serious trail since first setting foot in HYROX competition, in Glasgow in 2023 at the age of only 19. Then employed in events marketing, Procter had no idea that just two years later she’d return to race in the city a pro athlete, part of the world’s Elite 15, and qualify for the world championships here in Chicago.

“When I left secondary school I got into classes like Barry’s Bootcamp in London,” she says. “Someone there recommended HYROX because I was a good runner and I was strong. I found it’s such a great way to train, really good for general fitness. I love how it gives people from all different backgrounds the chance to have a go.”

When back home, Dearden works through up to 10 gym sessions per week, occasionally hitting the gym as many as three times a day, with sessions focused on running drills or practising specific HYROX stations – “I’m obsessed,” he admits. Procter, meanwhile, practises daily in a local gym well-equipped for weightlifting, occasionally decamping to her local high-street gym to use its superior cardio equipment on running or sled-training days. For both competitors, training for HYROX has become their life.

Jake Dearden 1,000m SkiErg Challenge at HYROX 2025 © Christian Pondella

Neither of the two was a stand-out athlete prior to discovering HYROX, however: Dearden played football and competed for a local run club as a kid; Procter ran, and played hockey and cricket, inspired to move by her mother (a dancer) and her father (also a runner). “I was always the best on the B team,” she laughs. “I was never above average.”

Procter has a theory about why she and Dearden have excelled in their new sport: “HYROX is about doing this specific group of things really, really well. Many HYROX athletes didn’t find their sport until their late teens [and so have a varied skill set]. I think myself and Jake doing a bit of everything and then specialising later really helped us, because it gave us a base in so many different sports.”

Procter was certainly quick to get up to speed in competition. By her third-ever race, she had advanced to the Pro category and finished 80th out of a field of almost 800. At the 2024 World Championships in Nice, she was the fastest woman in her age group, taking the U24 world title. That December, Procter levelled up yet again, advancing from Pro to Elite 15 with a time of 1:01:39 in Marseille. This March, a 1:00:58 finish in Glasgow meant she’d be competing in the Elite 15 ranking at the World Championships for the first time. “When I learned I’d got in[to the World Championships] it was amazing, the first glimpse [that I’d found] something I was actually really good at,” she says modestly.

Lucy Procter 200m Farmer’s Carry with 24kg Kettlebells at HYROX 2025 © Christian Pondella

In fact, it’s a jaw-dropping ascent. Especially as, for Procter, doing well in Chicago represents a significant personal achievement as well as a professional milestone. She’s comfortable admitting that a fear of failure has always been her source of motivation, which has led to “crippling anxiety” during training sessions. “I would beat myself up if I didn’t execute a session perfectly,” she says. “I was stuck in that mindset of, ‘If the conditions aren’t perfect, I’m not doing it.’ Which is so unhelpful.”

At the start of this season, Procter began working with a sports psychologist who has helped her adopt a more flexible approach, to understand that not every training session will go well, and that’s fine. Now, prepping in Chicago, her outlook has done a 180. “Going into the World Champs, I feel like I can’t really fail,” Procter says. “I keep reminding myself that just by starting I’m already in the top 15 in the world. I know I’ve done all I can in training, all that’s left is to send it as hard as possible. For me, [the definition of] failing is not trying.”

The Elite 15 men tear out of the start pen as the crowd roars. After months of dreaming, of training, Dearden is now in the race that could shape his future.

But something’s wrong. He falls back in the first run and is 10th going into the SkiErg. The next run is worse. The Sled Pull and Sled Push don’t go any better, and then the official word comes through: Dearden has dropped out of his debut Elite 15 World Championships.

Lucy Procter 80m Burpee Broad Jump Challenge © Christian Pondella

At the end of the final, there’s a new champion – Germany’s Tim Wenisch – and Dearden is devastated. “I shed a few tears,” he admits. A nerve injury left his left leg feeling “wooden”. He thought he could battle through, but he soon realised that wasn’t feasible. “I knew it was going to be tough, but it was like a nightmare coming true,” he says.

The race MC encouraged Dearden to take the DNF to save his leg. “He was right,” Dearden admits. “It might take me three weeks to get better; if I’d carried on, it could have been six.”

By choosing not to limp over the finish line, Dearden called his own race, even if it wasn’t the one he’d planned. “You learn more from the hard times than the good times,” he says. “It’s made me focus even more. My next-season prep starts now.”

Lucy Procter: Elite 15 © Christian Pondella

For Procter, Chicago exceeds all expectations. Ranked 11th before the women’s Elite 15, she paces around backstage, warming up as MIA’s Bad Girls shakes the ballroom.

Then, after high-fiving each other in the start pen, the women are off. Procter quickly establishes herself, gaining ground until she literally jumps ahead into fourth in the Burpees. From the Farmer’s Carry to the finish, it’s a battle between Procter and fellow Brit Sinéad Bent. The last run is a mad dash, with Procter in fifth going into the Wall Balls. She maintains her place, finishing fifth. It’s more than she ever dared expect. “Couldn’t be happier or prouder of tonight’s result,” she later writes on Instagram.

Anxiety tamed, Procter has left it all on the track. “Top five was an absolutely aspirational place,” she says the next day, “and I saw it come to fruition so quickly.”

Procter returns for the Elite 15 Doubles race on Saturday, this time teaming up with Bent. The pair are unstoppable, comfortably leading the pack with practised efficiency in the Sled Pull and Sled Push, digging deep to cross the line first.

Alexander Rončević Places Eighth at HYROX 2025 World Championships © Christian Pondella

The jubilation is tempered by 25 seconds of penalty points, accrued in the Rowing and Sandbag Lunge, pushing Procter and Bent down to 55:07 – just nine seconds slower than the team who now take first. Despite the drama, in one weekend Lucy Procter has gone from an outside punt to the world’s fifth-ranked HYROX Singles athlete and half of a silver-medal-winning Doubles team. “Chicago has been an awesome experience for me,” she says with a huge grin.

Chicago has also seen major upsets, but, as HYROX strengthens its grip on the fitness world, Procter and a soon-to-be-rehabbed Dearden are on the cusp of even bigger things. As co-founder Toetzke explains, 2026 will be the sport’s biggest year yet, with its first-ever stadium events in Arizona and Poland. The dream is for HYROX to become an Olympic sport. To help seed interest, two HYROX events will be held in Australia next year, prior to the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. Procter hopes to be there. “It’s crazy how I’ve gone from my first race to fifth in the World Champs in just over two years,” she says. “I’m really proud of myself, it’s super-exciting.”

“It’s every athlete’s dream to be in the Olympics,” Dearden adds. “I have plenty of time to get ready for 2032, and many more competitions before that. This year wasn’t my year. Hopefully the coming years are.”

For now, the two Brits head off to enjoy the post-competition calm. They’re both aware that, in this fast-paced world they’re now a part of, it won’t last for long.

Lucy Procter Age 21 Sporting background Hockey, cricket, running