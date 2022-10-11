Ines Alpha: Virtual Visionary

Absolutely. You could augment your own world by adding things, and also diminish it. You could choose to not see any advertising in the streets, or only see YouTube ads. You could say, “I want to see my friends wearing [3D make-up] masks, but not people I don’t know.” Or – a horrible dystopian idea – you could say, “I don’t want to see the faces of people I don’t know.” I’d rather see the physical world become more fantastical, magical and colourful, but apparently it’s difficult to achieve that. So let’s create a more fantastical reality in the AR space.