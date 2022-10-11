Ines Alpha: Virtual Visionary
When did you start creating 3D digital make-up?
I worked in advertising as an art director, specialising in beauty, cosmetics and fashion, but it was difficult to be creative because of the beauty standards you need to follow. I started by experimenting with 3D software for fun, creating iridescent blobs and weird creatures. One day, I had the idea to combine my interests in beauty and 3D art and start applying my designs to the face.
What’s the appeal for you?
I love the human face and how people express themselves through texture and make-up. Teaching myself how to add 3D to real environments made me see the potential of 3D beauty – it could be the make-up of the future.
What inspires your designs?
I take a lot of inspiration from sea creatures: how they move, their colours and textures. When you take them out of the water, they dry and die. Reproducing them in 3D allows you to do things that aren’t possible in the physical world. You can recreate those glassy, colourful and elegantly moving creatures on the face.
Everyone has a curated online identity now – do you consider that when creating 3D looks?
Yes. In the metaverse, you choose your identity and can create multiple selves. It’s so easy to choose a filter and be a character on one platform, then be another elsewhere. People tag me in their videos, and they instinctively move and act differently with different filters. That really informs my practice and how I can tell different stories through design.
In the future, will people walk around wearing 3D make-up only visible through AR glasses?
That’s my dream! There are companies already trying to build AR glasses and contact lenses, but for now they’re not advanced enough to make you feel as though you’re in another environment. It’s early days, but it’ll definitely happen. I think the technology will evolve fast, and I hope I’ll still be on this planet to see it.
Could this AR technology be used to change the world around us?
Absolutely. You could augment your own world by adding things, and also diminish it. You could choose to not see any advertising in the streets, or only see YouTube ads. You could say, “I want to see my friends wearing [3D make-up] masks, but not people I don’t know.” Or – a horrible dystopian idea – you could say, “I don’t want to see the faces of people I don’t know.” I’d rather see the physical world become more fantastical, magical and colourful, but apparently it’s difficult to achieve that. So let’s create a more fantastical reality in the AR space.
Do you think the growing interest in digital beauty and fashion comes from people’s desire to rely less on physical resources?
I’m not sure digital fashion can replace [real-life] fashion. But what bothers me is that we’re creating something that emphasises consumption, whereas we need to decrease it. Also, digital work and its hardware is still ecologically problematic. We need to think about finding the right hardware and recycling it properly.
Which of your 3D make-up designs should people try?
There are two recent filters I released on Snapchat. HyperEmotionalSkin is a collaboration with [machine learning expert] Adrien Chuttarsing. He trained an algorithm to recognise facial expressions as emotions, and the filter changes shape in reaction to those expressions. And Alpha Beauty Booth is the first 3D make-up palette, made in collaboration with a coder named Sava. You have a selection of different digital elements – colours, but also tentacles and flowers. It’s tactile, so you apply it with your fingers like physical make-up. In the future, everyone will apply make-up using palettes like this. Moving closer to that future is exciting.