5 reasons to visit Innsbruck this summer

From the cosmopolitan downtown of the city to the mountainous treasures close by, exploration is around every corner in Innsbruck. The picturesque mountain range of Nordkette, dubbed the ‘Jewel of the Alps’, is easily reached via a cable car, ferrying you from the banks of the river Inn to its 2,300m-plus summit in just 30 minutes. And, beyond the distinctive chime of the cows’ bells, there’s a host of resorts and ranges just a free bus ride away.

This is all made possible thanks to the city’s Welcome Card. Included with bookings of two nights or more at selected hotels, the pass gives visitors free access to public transport (both in Innsbruck and the wider region), as well as other benefits such as free guided hikes with certified mountain guides, and discounts on sporting and cultural activities. Stay in town for three nights or more and the Welcome Card is boosted with the addition of free access to four more cable cars (Muttereralm, Axamer Lizum, Rangger Köpfl and Kühtai).

Innsbruck is truly a city-break spot like no other. Whether you want to follow a morning of shopping with some of the finest mountain biking around, or earn your evening meal of Tyrolean delicacies with a brisk hike through the hills, you can do it here. And with so much on offer, you’ll be planning your return before you’ve even left.

Nordkette - The City Mountain

Getting high in the heart of Innsbruck

The 30-minute journey to the peak of Nordkette provides stunning views © Innsbruck Tourismus

Many cities are renowned for skyline-defining skyscrapers. For Innsbruck, the all-natural Nordkette range to the north provides its own architectural wonder. But rather than admiring it from afar, why not take an adventure to its top? From the Hafelekar mountain-lift station, at a height of 2,256m, you’ll get stunning views of the sprawling city below, as well as the delights of the Inntal Valley and neighbouring Austrian Alps, and even as far as Germany and Italy. You might need summit-worthy layers for when you reach the peak, but the 30-minute cable-car journey to the top is anything but an expedition.

The action on Nordkette isn’t restricted to the peak of the mountain; its foothills on the city outskirts are a hive of activity. Home to the Alpine Zoo Innsbruck, the space offers the chance to get up close – but not too close – to rare and endangered alpine species including wolves, lynx and brown bears.

Top tip

Pre-order a picnic rucksack for collection from Restaurant Seegrube – next to Seegrube mountain station – filled with Tyrolean delicacies such as smoked sausages, mountain cheese and pickled vegetables, plus drinks and a blanket (which, along with the rucksack, is returnable at the end of the day). Now all that’s left is to find a panorama to enjoy with your picnic.

Patscherkofel - Mountain of the Locals

Culinary delights at lofty heights

Elevated luxury: experience high romance at Das Kofel on Patscherkofe © Innsbruck Tourismus

The mountain range to the south of the city needs no introduction for winter-sports fans. Host of the 1964 and 1976 Winter Olympics, Patscherkofel is a favourite among the residents of Innsbruck thanks to its location just 15 minutes from downtown. Come summer, it turns into a hiker’s paradise, and its 86 trails of various distances and difficulties are a great way to immerse yourself in the Alps’ largest pine forest.

No visit is complete without sampling Patscherkofel’s Gourmet Gondola. Whether you pre-book the Thursday night, five-course, candlelit meal or a hearty traditional breakfast (served Wednesday to Sunday), you are wined and dined aboard your own cable car as it ascends and descends the mountain. Food and beverages are served each time you pass the valley or mountain stations, allowing you to relax, drink in the spectacular views as you sip your complimentary fizz, and immerse yourself in a unique dining experience.

Top tip

Pre-book your spot on the Gourmet Gondola and prepare to experience the pinnacle of romance. After an aperitif atop Patscherkofel, you’ll be wined and dined before retiring to Das Kofel’s cosy fireplace lounge for dessert and an obligatory round of schnapps. Prost!

Muttereralm & Axamer Lizum - The Fast Life

Adrenalin-fuelled, gravity-powered action

All this is located less than 20 minutes from the city centre © Innsbruck Tourismus

Looking to add some speed to your experience of Innsbruck? This is the place to be. Located less than 20 minutes from the city centre, the resort of Muttereralm offers a chance to embrace gravity and check out the spectacular views across the Kalkkögel mountains – aka the Dolomites of the North – as they whizz past in the blink of an eye. One of the fastest ways down the slope is to saddle up in a mountain cart. These three-wheel trikes bring the g-forces of tobogganing to the summer season. Muttereralm has a 5km track dedicated to mountain carts, meaning you can truly let go without having to worry about hikers or bikers. Alternatively, if you prefer two-wheeled transport, make a beeline to Bikepark Innsbruck. It caters to all types of mountain bikers – from blue-run beginners to double-black-diamond daredevils – and even hosts international events like the legendary Crankworx festival.

Top tip

For the best views of Kalkkögel, head to Axamer Lizum on the other side of the Saile mountain. Its 60km of hiking trails are ideal for those who prefer two feet to two wheels.

Shifting gear: mountain bikers can tackle the trails at Bikepark Innsbruck © Innsbruck Tourismus

Kühtai - Hiker's Paradise

Escape downtown for a day and get back to nature

Kühtai’s ‘Three Lakes’ route is a rewarding 7km hiking challenge © Innsbruck Tourismus

Nestled in the heart of the Stubai Alps, 40 minutes from Innsbruck, the small and unassuming village of Kühtai might not seem an obvious stop on a day trip. However, its proximity to more than 45 mountains of 2,000m-plus, and ample accommodation, makes it a favourite base for hikers and mountaineers. Plus, with Innsbruck’s Welcome Card benefits extending way beyond the city’s limits, it’s a trip that won’t cost you apenny. Upon your arrival in Kühtai, you’ll want to take on the iconic ‘Three Lakes’ hiking route. Ticking off Hirschebensee lake, Mittlerer Plenderlessee lake and Finstertal reservoir, this three-hour, 7km circular hike provides a perfect taster of what the region has to offer. Plus, with the Graf Ferdinand Haus mountain hut at the finish line, you can treat yourself to a well-earned drink at the end of your exertions.

Top tip

If you’re in town at the end of August, give an encouraging cheer to the thousands of road cyclists slogging their way to the top of the Kühtai saddle. They’re participants in the Ötztaler Cycle Marathon – a monster 238km course that includes four Alpine passes and 5,500m of altitude.

Mieminger Kette - Peaceful Peaks

Relax and recuperate on this perfect plateau

Pure bliss: the Mieminger Mountains are a great place to unwind © Innsbruck Tourismus

Marching up and down mountains can get tiring. Fortunately, it’s possible to slow things down in Innsbruck, too. The sunny plateau, mild climate and ample unwinding activities of the Mieminger Mountains – just 40 minutes west of the city – are the ideal destination for a spot of recuperation. Swap the trails and jumps of Bikepark Innsbruck for a leisurely 30km cycling tour with a culinary twist. The waymarked route is a smorgasbord of amazing mountain and valley views, welcoming guesthouses, and artisanal shops selling Tyrolean staples that you won’t want to leave without. The area’s dense woodland is also perfect for forest bathing. Originating in Japan, the practice is all about switching off, immersing yourself in nature, and embracing your surroundings. After experiencing Innsbruck’s adrenalin-fuelled side, this is the perfect way to add some relaxation to your city break.

Top tip

Cool down with a dip at Mieming lake. This wild swimming spot has areas for bathing (both in the sun and water), a water trampoline for aquatic acrobatics, and even a Kneipp water therapy station.

Cool down with a dip at Mieming lake © Innsbruck Tourismus