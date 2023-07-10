Taking creativity of board

When I started surfing, I always had an older brother or a boyfriend who would help me get the right board, but if I hadn’t had those people I wouldn’t have known where to start. It’s hard to know what kind of board variant to choose, and if you don’t start on the right one – say, if you start on a really short board and with no paddle power – it can put you off surfing for ever. That made me think that it’d be cool to start a surfboard company where I can make boards that inspire people to go surfing and not be afraid; to be the girl in the male-dominated space who other girls can come to. The power of Pussy!