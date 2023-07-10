Taking creativity of board
THE RED BULLETIN: How did you first get into surfing?
Growing up as a grommet [a young surfer], I surfed with my older brother and followed him and his friends out into the water. Then I did a couple of QS comps and travelled around the world.
You gave up competitive surfing before your early twenties. Why?
I never really liked comps much. I hate how you’re judged, and honestly I don’t think you can judge surfing. I always came in from every heat thinking, “That’s fucking bullshit.” It was never fun for me, and the whole world just made me so anxious. I love surfing, and I felt like I wanted it to be my career, but I just knew I had to walk away from that side of the scene and do my own thing.
As well as a surfer and filmmaker, you’re an artist, animator, dancer, poet, musician, and even a taxidermist. That’s a lot of jobs…
I think it’s just the way my brain works. My music, painting, poetry and filmmaking is all under the same umbrella in my mind. They help each other out and inspire me to go on to the next thing. I’ll do one project and feel inspired, so they’re all connected.
What was the inspiration behind Pussy Surfboards?
When I started surfing, I always had an older brother or a boyfriend who would help me get the right board, but if I hadn’t had those people I wouldn’t have known where to start. It’s hard to know what kind of board variant to choose, and if you don’t start on the right one – say, if you start on a really short board and with no paddle power – it can put you off surfing for ever. That made me think that it’d be cool to start a surfboard company where I can make boards that inspire people to go surfing and not be afraid; to be the girl in the male-dominated space who other girls can come to. The power of Pussy!
Have you always known that you wanted to make your own boards?
Absolutely not. It was just an idea, but the cat got out the bag, then it turned into a tiger, then it turned into a Pussy surfboard and refused to go back into its bag. I couldn’t stop thinking about this chance to have my own company where I can use all my creative ideas and put them out exactly as I want.
Do you shape the boards yourself?
I work with an anonymous shaper who is my fairy godmother and is showing me the way. I started shaping some boards during COVID, and I came up with the Britney design, which is one of the four that have come out so far. But it’s stepping stones [right now]. I still have so much to learn.
Where do you see Pussy Surfboards going in the future?
I want to make some cool films as a brand and get some cool girls on my surfboards… Actually, I want girls, boys, anyone at all who feels like they resonate with the Pussy vibe. The dream is to make enough money that if I see girls out in the water doing her own thing, I can sponsor them and support some up-and-coming new riders, take them under my wing and make a rad Pussy Surfboards crew.
Why do you think your vibe is so different from the rest of the surfing world?
I hang out with a lot of people like me, so I don’t always see it. But I guess the surf industry is so serious. I always just wanted to make my own corner that’s a bit funnier, a bit more silly and stylish.