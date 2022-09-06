Break of Dawn: Jeyna Ponce

In April, a 21-year-old named Jeyna Ponce materialized onto breakdancing’s biggest stage like an infinite number of tiny particles gathering, mixing with light and energy to form atoms, then exploding spontaneously into a universe, which is to say that she appeared out of nowhere. That month, Ponce won the Red Bull BC One Cypher in Las Vegas, her hometown, and a week later, she made the finals at the city cypher in San Diego. But—at least up until this moment—if you had asked Google about “jeyna ponce b-girl” or “jeyna ponce breakdance,” the internet would have shrugged: no prior battle wins; heck, no online record of Jeyna Ponce breaking at all.

Ponce was once very much a known quantity, though—as a teen social media influencer. From the age of 13, she began growing a large following for her modeling photos and dance videos, and by 16 her Instagram account boasted 100,000 followers. She was accustomed to being approached by strangers in grocery stores; once, at an event in California, hundreds of fans came to meet her.

But that was a past life. Now she’s Jeyna Ponce the mysterious breakdancing phenom, who only began learning the discipline a year and a half ago, whose very first battle win was that city cypher in Vegas. This kind of progression is, “like, not even heard of,” says Geom Carreira, professional B-Boy and Ponce’s mentor. Ponce does come from what is essentially breakdancing royalty. Her uncles were in the Jabbawockeez and Super Cr3w , both of America’s Best Dance Crew fame; cousins and other family members are part of a Vegas-based breaking crew called Full Force. Ironically, growing up, Ponce was intimidated by breaking, so she pursued ballet, hip-hop and other styles of dance instead. She began dancing at age 10, attended performing-arts magnet schools for middle and high school and was headed to college in New York as a dance major when, the summer after graduation, she suddenly changed her mind. Ponce says she just didn’t see dance as a viable long-term career: “I was just trying to think about what was more realistic for my future,” she explains. She decided to stay local, to study interior design at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Ponce recently won the Red Bull BC One Cypher in Las Vegas. © Frankie Perez

A period of transformation and hardship followed. At the age of 18, she began to see the toxic effects of social media and eventually distanced herself, taking down 800 posts on Instagram and changing her username. She also took an extended break from dancing—and fell into a depression. Outside of school, “I was just always in my room,” she says, “not doing anything whatsoever.”

The pandemic jolted her to make a change. She started taking dance lessons at a local studio again, and this time, she began learning how to break. After the long hiatus, dancing lifted her spirits almost immediately. “It felt like this cloud that was following me nonstop completely disappeared,” she recalls. Ponce was quickly noticed at her breaking classes, and Carreira recruited her to start taking classes at Alchemy Breaking Academy, which he co-owns. Under his tutelage, and that of other members of his crew, Battle Born (which she eventually joined), Ponce progressed quickly. To build more power—moves in breaking that rely on strength and acrobatics—Ponce began cross-training, going to the gym, hiking and cycling. Where she shines, says Carreira, is in her flow and musicality—a dancer’s ability to, basically, become “the visual representation of what the music is,” he explains. Her years of performing on stage as a classically trained dancer also show up in her presentation and showmanship during battles; her style is unusually clean and polished.

It felt like this cloud that was following me disappeared. Jeyna Ponce

The night of Red Bull BC One in Vegas, Ponce says she felt confident. “Everyone was telling me that I was gonna be able to take it,” she says. But in the past, she might not have listened to those voices. That was one of the effects of social media: “It completely shattered my confidence,” she says. “It broke me down a lot. You’re just this little girl with 100,000 followers,” she explains, and putting on a persona to constantly seek validation felt like “chasing the wind.” But now, she’s intentionally building a confidence that comes from within, through self-affirmations and positive thinking. That night, competing at the cypher, she reminded herself that she had worked hard, that she had picked up breaking incredibly quickly, that more was possible for her, that she could win. And she did.

Now, Ponce posts on social media rarely, and when she does, it’s almost all breaking. She sets time limits for the apps on her phone, spending no more than a few minutes a day: “It’s honestly a waste of time, in my opinion, to be obsessing over other people’s lives,” she says. I ask whether she sees a parallel between breaking and influencing, in the sense that both are performed for an audience. “Oh yeah,” she says. But breaking “captures more of who I am, rather than just my looks. It captures my craft and my talent.”

B-Girl Jeyna is more authentic to the real Jeyna: “This is just me at my rawest form rather than me as Instagram Jeyna. I just feel like that’s what everyone else wanted to see, rather than what I wanted to see.”

