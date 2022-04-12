Get the Mag
The Right To Roam is composed of Joya Berrow (left) and Lucy Jane (right)
© Tor Harrison
Lights, camera and activism with Joya Berrow and Lucy Jane

The Right To Roam is a documentary duo of producers and directors – meet Joya Berrow and Lucy Jane here and learn why they're documenting the world’s unheard heroes.
Written by Lydia Winter
“We’ve never said to ourselves, ‘Let’s go to the other side of the world and make a film about a marginalised voice,’” says Joya Berrow, one half of British impact-filmmaking duo The Right to Roam, alongside creative partner and longtime friend Lucy Jane.
Nevertheless, the team’s award-winning productions – more akin to cinematic documentaries – focus on individuals working to improve the world around them.
Surf Girls Jamaica (2019) introduces us to Imani Wilmot, a Jamaican surfer striving to enhance the lives of women in the city of Kingston. In Dive Tierra Bomba Dive (2020) we meet Yassandra Barrios, a 19-year-old Colombian marine biologist rallying her local community to protect the marine ecosystem; and Eve (2021) follows a budding, nine-year-old climate activist living in an off-grid community in Somerset. Jane and Berrow believe it’s the world’s first documentary made with a carbon-neutral footprint.  
The stories are told sensitively and authentically, but the pair also leverage each film to support the cause at its heart. “You have a responsibility because you’re telling the story about this person’s life, and that takes away their ownership of that story,” says Jane. “When [the film is] finished, you move on, but that person is still living their life. If you can’t give space and time to your protagonist, you could do more damage than good.”

How do you choose the stories you tell?

Joya Berrow: They’ve always been very personal and specific; something that’s emotionally shifted us and prompted us to bring it to a screen. It’s important to be authentic and not capitalistic – you can’t just grab stories and tell them. It’s about asking yourself, ‘Why am I telling this story? Who is it important to? How can it create change?’

What techniques do you use to connect with your audience?

Joya Berrow: In Dive Tierra Bomba Dive, we created a strong visual identity. It had an art-directed atmosphere, and that’s an important factor because it can take documentaries into another realm.

Lucy Jane: We’d be doing the protagonists an injustice if we approached every film in the same way. We’re trying to capture their life and what’s so magical about the energy of the place where they live.

Why did you choose to make Eve a carbon-neutral production?

Lucy Jane: Being documentary filmmakers, our industry’s impact on the environment became a prominent conversation for us. Filming in Eve's [protagonist Eve Tizard’s] home at Tinker’s Bubble – an off-grid community that hasn’t burnt fossil fuels for 25 years – it felt necessary to make this film carbon-neutral. We worked closely with our commissioners, Doc Society, and sustainability manager Théo Grainzevelles to navigate [our path] through the production, because there were few examples of how to make documentaries in this way. Environmentally conscious filmmaking isn’t just about offsetting the impact; it’s about considering how you can reduce your impact at every point of production, even down to what you’re eating.

Your films carry strong messages on environmental and social conservation – was that always your intention?

Lucy Jane: At the [start] we didn’t really know what we were doing, but when making Surf Girls Jamaica and hearing about those women’s experiences of racism and inequality in the surf industry – being around people affected by those issues – we were motivated to influence change. That was the first time we realised we were creating new outlets for conversation and change, and it became a campaign.

What has been the most challenging aspect of your work?

Joya Berrow: Beyond the film you see on the screen, there’s a whole relationship that is built, and you must ask yourself how many times you want to get so invested in other people’s lives. We’ve never been trained as cultural mitigators, and we always worry about how the film impacts our protagonist, how their life changes.

Lucy Jane: But [the relationships] are also the most rewarding part, because you can see why the challenge is worth it.

