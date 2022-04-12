Lights, camera and activism with Joya Berrow and Lucy Jane

How do you choose the stories you tell?
They’ve always been very personal and specific; something that’s emotionally shifted us and prompted us to bring it to a screen. It’s important to be authentic and not capitalistic – you can’t just grab stories and tell them. It’s about asking yourself, ‘Why am I telling this story? Who is it important to? How can it create change?’
What techniques do you use to connect with your audience?
In Dive Tierra Bomba Dive, we created a strong visual identity. It had an art-directed atmosphere, and that’s an important factor because it can take documentaries into another realm.
We’d be doing the protagonists an injustice if we approached every film in the same way. We’re trying to capture their life and what’s so magical about the energy of the place where they live.
Why did you choose to make Eve a carbon-neutral production?
Being documentary filmmakers, our industry’s impact on the environment became a prominent conversation for us. Filming in Eve's [protagonist Eve Tizard’s] home at Tinker’s Bubble – an off-grid community that hasn’t burnt fossil fuels for 25 years – it felt necessary to make this film carbon-neutral. We worked closely with our commissioners, Doc Society, and sustainability manager Théo Grainzevelles to navigate [our path] through the production, because there were few examples of how to make documentaries in this way. Environmentally conscious filmmaking isn’t just about offsetting the impact; it’s about considering how you can reduce your impact at every point of production, even down to what you’re eating.
Your films carry strong messages on environmental and social conservation – was that always your intention?
At the [start] we didn’t really know what we were doing, but when making Surf Girls Jamaica and hearing about those women’s experiences of racism and inequality in the surf industry – being around people affected by those issues – we were motivated to influence change. That was the first time we realised we were creating new outlets for conversation and change, and it became a campaign.
What has been the most challenging aspect of your work?
Beyond the film you see on the screen, there’s a whole relationship that is built, and you must ask yourself how many times you want to get so invested in other people’s lives. We’ve never been trained as cultural mitigators, and we always worry about how the film impacts our protagonist, how their life changes.
But [the relationships] are also the most rewarding part, because you can see why the challenge is worth it.