JURASSIC (SKATE)PARK

It’s almost 1am inside the Hintze Hall of London’s Natural History Museum, and the usual shadowy silence of night has been broken by a crew that’s here to realise an unlikely ambition. Beneath the unmoving gaze of Charles Darwin’s marble likeness, Brazilian pro skateboarder Letícia Bufoni stands at the top of the instantly recognisable double staircase, psyching herself up to kickflip over a dinosaur skeleton.

A long ramp has been set up over the 21-stair set, with a kicker at the bottom to send her soaring into the air. This Victorian landmark with its mosaic floors, carved pillars and vaulted ceiling, from which the bones of a colossal blue whale are suspended as if mid-dive, is not the sort of place where a bunch of skateboarders would typically be left to run wild. As Bufoni says, “Skateboarding is known for breaking stuff. This is one of the craziest experiences of my life.”

Even without worrying about smashing priceless relics, it’s a difficult trick. The roll-in is steep, the floor slippery, and precision is needed as well as speed. But if anyone who can pull it off, it’s Bufoni, who’s at the forefront of an evolution Darwin couldn’t have fathomed.

Bufoni has pushed the limits of not only women’s skateboarding but the sport as a whole. The 30-year-old began skating in São Paulo at the age of eight, went on to win six X-Games medals, and broke records in 2022 by grinding a rail out of a plane flying at 2,750m with a parachute on her back. The crew of skaters, filmers and photographers assembled in the museum for this unique night-time session hold their breath as she whirrs down the ramp and into the air, appearing to float as the board spins beneath her. When she lands cleanly and rolls away, the ecstatic response echoes around the vast space.

Close to the bone: Aldana Bertran clears a velociraptor © Patrick Lundun

“We’re making history out here,” says 24-year-old Filipina skater Margielyn Didal. A close friend of Bufoni, Didal competed in the Olympic street skating finals in 2021, where she won hearts for the excitement and encouragement she showed towards her competitors. Tonight she’s recovering from an injury and is unable to skate, but still radiates positive energy. “It’s insane!” she says. “Who’d let you skate inside a museum?”

Bufoni helped mastermind this one-of-a-kind event, landing gnarly tricks in close proximity to prehistoric treasures over four long nights in London. Fellow skate professionals and Olympians Lore Bruggeman (21, from Belgium) and Aldana Bertran (24, from Argentina) are also here, performing feeble grinds on the rail outside the museum’s entrance, and nose slides on a bench in the minerals gallery. “It’s a beautiful place,” says a wide-eyed Bruggeman as she takes it all in during a pause in the action. “The architecture is amazing.”

This is one of the craziest experiences of my life Leticia Bufoni

Having free run of this iconic 142-year-old venue has made the plane ride over a worthwhile journey, but England wouldn’t usually top a list of dream skate destinations for these pros. To represent the local scene, a crew of influential women skaters from across the UK have also been invited to skate these hallowed halls on this, the last night of shooting, to connect, get inspired and demonstrate the vibrancy of the community here – which, despite scant resources, is growing rapidly. “I don’t know much about the UK skate scene,” says Bruggeman, “but it seems very close and very inclusive. And there are some rad skaters.”

Like Bufoni, many of these UK-based skateboarders are in their thirties, grew up as the only girl skating in their local scene, and have played a major role in shifting this status quo. While Bufoni moved to the global skate capital of LA at 14, however, these women carved out space for themselves and others like them in cities such as Leeds, Sheffield, London and Milton Keynes, making the most of janky pavements, bad weather and grimy, repurposed skate spots. This opportunity to come together and shine a spotlight on women’s skating against a grand backdrop is both a celebration of how far things have come and a fresh demonstration of what’s possible with the right support.

Checks and balance: Bufoni examines a surface to see if it’s fit for riding © Patrik Lundun To inspire the young generation to skate is amazing

Danni Gallacher is wearing a T-shirt that reads ‘Plants and Skateboarding’, which helpfully sums up the interests of the 35-year-old gardener, skate coach and event organiser based in Sheffield. She’s doing kickflips in front of a fossilised mastodon with enormous tusks as Stefani Nurding – skateboarder, model, fashion influencer, and owner of Salon Skateboards – films on her phone. As founder of the organisation Girl Skate UK, Gallacher has spent the last decade helping female skaters find each other, gain visibility and develop their skills. “Tonight it’s like, wow, we’re in the Natural History Museum!” she says. “There’s a mammoth skeleton over there! This is pretty incredible! And Letícia’s a really, really sick skater.”

All-female skate projects like this one, supported by big brands and documented in order to inspire others, are still rare in 2023. But for those who started skating decades ago, it’s even more meaningful to see a group of women grab this kind of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Gallacher was 15 when she first picked up a board, the only girl among a group of boys who’d skate in their school car park in Kent at weekends, and she found it hard to stay motivated. “I didn’t know any other girls,” she says, “and I didn’t know how to get good, so I just stopped.”

This was 20 years ago, before people could find each other on social media, and before you could look up trick tutorials on YouTube. There were a couple of prominent female skaters in the UK, but unless they skated at your local park or you picked up the right magazines you might not hear about them. When she was 20, Gallacher took up skating again. This time around, a chance encounter lit a spark, proving the difference that visibility can make.

On a trip to a skatepark outside her hometown, Gallacher saw Lucy Adams, one of the first female British pros and now progression project lead of Olympics governing body Skateboard GB. “I was too scared to talk to her,” she says, “but when I got home I Googled ‘girl skater’ – and this is when the internet wasn’t really massive – and found out about a Rogue Skateboards event.” Rogue was a brand with an all-female skate team launched in 2005 by Hertfordshire-based pro skater Jenna Selby, who had also been running annual ‘Girl Skate Jams’ since 2002. “I begged one of my friends to drive us there, and that’s where I met girl skaters for the first time.”

Board meeting: Bufoni and her crew had a skate session like no other © Patrik Lundun

Among those who Gallacher met at that first, life-altering event was Georgie Winter, who skated for Rogue in her teens. Today, 15 years later, Winter is here at the Natural History Museum. “I actually don’t know how to describe how insane this is,” she says as pizza arrives to keep everyone going. “We’re here in the hall with the whale.”

Once Gallacher found other female skaters, she threw herself into the community, contributing event write-ups to the website Skater Girl, then launched a site herself in 2014 to collate news about upcoming events in the women’s scene. She called it Girl Skate UK and created an Instagram account of the same name soon after. By sharing content from female skaters of all levels around the country, it enabled them to be visible to each other for the first time. “Social media played into this community aspect of skateboarding that never existed before,” Gallacher says.

With this platform in place to get the word out, Girl Skate UK began hosting events and launched a ‘Community Connect’ programme to encourage the formation of more regional collectives. The impact on the women’s skate scene was huge, says Winter: “Rogue did videos and tours that other skaters could look at, then Danni created something you could be part of.”

Both sides of this coin are important in pushing women’s skateboarding forward. Pro skaters such as Bufoni, Didal, Bertran and Bruggeman – who are now messing around, skating two boards stacked on top of each other and wheeling each other around on a stack of gym mats – push the limits of what others consider possible. They’re all competitive skaters from very different corners of the world, most of whom made it to at least the semi-finals of the street skateboarding event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Bufoni, in particular, has also broken new ground in other ways. From her beginnings as a skater in São Paulo at eight – like Gallacher, standing out amid a sea of boys – she moved to LA as a young teen to further her career. Along with the gold medals from every big competition – World Skateboarding Championship, X Games, Street League Skateboarding – she became the first female skater to sign for Nike, later appearing in Gizmo, the brand’s first all-female skate video. Bufoni is also a playable character in the video game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and has co-launched a skate brand with young Team GB star Sky Brown named The Monarch Project. But starting out wasn’t easy for the Brazilian, either.

On a roll: brand boss/influencer Stefani Nurding © Patrik Lundun

“When I began, 20 years ago, I was pretty much the only girl skating in my neighbourhood,” Bufoni says as she rests on a large mat in the Hintze Hall. “It was hard to convince my dad that skateboarding wasn’t just for boys. He hated me skateboarding – he took my first board and broke it in two. So, throughout my career, my goal has been to be someone who little girls can show their parents and say, ‘Hey, I want to be like her.’ Being that person today, inspiring the young generation [to start] skateboarding… it’s amazing. And of course, there were a lot of girls who started way before me, but at the time there was no internet. No Instagram. No YouTube. Nowadays, with social media and everything, it’s easier. I just hope I can keep inspiring more girls and doing what I love the most.”

Bufoni’s highly visible career has already made a big impact, not least on the UK skaters here today. “She showed you can do it all,” says Rachael Sherlock, who is filming the action at the Natural History Museum with her partner Aurore Roussel; together they run a community-interest company named Keep Rolling. “You can be an athlete, model clothing, do ads, ollie over a Porsche. No one else was living that lifestyle as a female skater at the time. It’s on another level.”

No one can tell us we’re not relevant Stefani Nurding

Closing the pay gap between male and female skaters is one way to encourage a new generation of girls to push skating to its limits. Nurding sees social media as playing an important role in this: “It’s a way of the girls getting some power back. We’ve been told for such a long time that no one was interested in seeing women skating. Now, no one can tell you you’re not relevant when it’s obvious you are.”

A former competitive skater and model for Vans, Nurding pivoted towards building her own brand after having a child, who’s now four. Now, she has a six-figure following on both TikTok and Instagram, where she posts updates on new releases from Salon Skateboards, as well as fitness and fashion content and skate clips. Her sense of style is unapologetically feminine – think glitter grip tape and skating in a mini-skirt – despite the abuse she’s received for expressing herself online. “I think [Stefani] is inspiring,” Gallacher says. “She’s a single mum, she runs multiple businesses… There’s no stopping her.”

Competitions and sponsorships help support skaters dedicating their life to doing what they love and reaching their potential. Building grassroots networks, on the other hand, as Gallacher has done, has urged on the evolution of women’s skateboarding in a different way, from the bottom up rather than the top down. In recent years, she has launched a Girl Skate UK Community Fund to help people in regional collectives around the country. She has also launched a skate summer camp for trans and non-binary adults, held in a patch of woodland in Norfolk, which involves activities such as wild foraging, guided meditation, massages and campfire-cooked meals.

“We still need spaces just for gender-minority skaters, because it helps them first gain confidence and get into the skatepark,” Gallacher adds. Once this confidence is gained, she hopes, these skaters will feel comfortable taking up space as part of the wider scene rather than staying segregated. “For me, the main aim for Girl Skate UK was always for there eventually to be no need for it.”

Leticia Bufoni treats a croc to a nose grind © Reece Leung

Over the past decade, things have been progressing fast, particularly during lockdown when many women with time on their hands rediscovered skating or grabbed a board for the first time. At 23, Izzy Almond is one of the younger skaters at the Natural History Museum event, and, as others buzz around excitedly, she’s patiently immersed in a battle to 50-50 the rail that’s been set up around a raptor skeleton. Almond has only been skating for three years, but the extent to which she has already immersed herself in this creative skate subculture reflects the progress that’s been made.

An illustrator and graphic designer who graduated last year from Leeds Arts University and skates with a mixed-gender crew, Almond has put on events in the city for female and non-binary skateboarders, of which she says there are hundreds. She also has a part-time job at Welcome Skate Store in Leeds. “It’s good to have a shop that’s so inclusive and that creates a community,” says Almond, who’s currently working on a video part. “Working there has given me so many opportunities. It’s nice to have that base.”

It’s the kind of situation that some of the older skaters present would have dreamed of at the same age. Of course, not every UK location is an equal-access skate utopia. Almond grew up in Hull, where she didn’t see as many female skaters; she thinks she may have started earlier if she had. But, for all the extant inequalities, Gallacher says, “It’s hard to complain, because I’ve seen [the skate scene] from so long ago and it’s come along massively in that time.”

Pro skaters Bertran, Bufoni, Didal and Bruggeman chill among the exhibits © Reece Leung

The next stage in the evolution of women’s skateboarding, of course, is happening to skaters who are even younger than Almond. Superstar skater Sky Brown and Cornwall native Lola Tambling, both 14 and in Team GB for the Paris Olympics, aren’t just ‘good for girls’, a common backhanded compliment. Tambling began at seven; Brown has been skating from three, and was competing internationally at eight. They’re members of perhaps the first generation of girl skaters to fully close the skills gap between themselves and their male counterparts.

“It’s such a collective thing,” Gallacher says when asked if she ever takes time to reflect on her role in this movement. “I may have started a little website that spurred it on, but it’s everyone involved, everyone who’s made a community and spread it. That’s what’s important. It’s never about just one person.”

As the night gives way to day, a few of the women are busy getting their last clips and swapping contact details. But staff are already starting to pack away the obstacles, ready to erase all trace of this unlikely night session before the first museumgoers arrive at 10am. A gaggle of skaters is forming by the exit. “This was a unique experience,” Bruggeman says. “It’s a sure thing I’ll never forget it.”

As the crew wanders down the steps of the museum’s main entrance, the only traffic on the street is an empty tourist bus. The moon is still huge, and the terracotta walls of the Victorian museum are lit up. Everyone’s still on a high from the surreal, one-of-a-kind session, and everything on the street looks like a skate feature. “Kickflip out of the back of that lorry!” someone calls out. “Feeble that handrail!” The collective energy is effervescent. It feels like the city is theirs.