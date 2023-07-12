LIFE STORIES
THE RED BULLETIN: Your lyrics have a disarming openness and honesty. Is that a personality trait?
KARA JACKSON: [Laughs.] I’ve always been a very blunt person, even as a child. I went to a religious pre-school, and my mum says that one day I went up to my teacher and was like, “Why does God kill so many Brown and Black people?” I was, like, three at the time. I guess I’ve always asked questions that maybe make people uncomfortable. I think that sometimes it makes my life harder; sometimes I have to take a longer route or, you know, people won’t get it. But it’s also really rewarding in the sense that you reach people who really needed those words. Like, people listening to the album have told me, ‘I’ve been thinking about grief in this way, too.’ That’s been really rewarding, for me to use my bluntness to perhaps communicate for someone else.
Grief and its relationship to love is an overarching theme of the album…
It’s a connection I’m always grappling with. It feels symbiotic to me, the way love and grief are processes that inform one another. I think of grief as the only affirmation we have that we’ve been loved and we got to love someone. Also, with this album I’ve learnt how necessary expressions of grief are in order to inspire expressions of love. Like, I think there’s a sense of purpose you get when you lose someone. On the flipside, you could choose to be cold and not love anyone at all. [The late Black feminist writer] bell hooks talks about how we live in a loveless culture. There’s a chapter in her book [2000’s All About Love: New Visions] where she talks about grief and how it’s the most pronounced form of love. That’s something I try to consider in my work, too.
The album’s title was born from a very personal experience of grief, wasn’t it?
Yes, I started writing the title track a year after my best friend Maya passed away – I was, like, 18. When I went to sit down to make the album years later [in early 2021], there was a sense that I was returning to the song with a different perspective. People say you don’t ever grow out of grief, you just grow around it; that you learn to live with it and use it as a vessel. I was coming back in my early twenties to a question I’d asked in a more naïve place – a place of agony and frustration as a teenager – and trying to make more sense of it. I think that’s why I wanted it to be the title of the album, too. It’s born out of grief, of course, but also there are so many types of grief. As much as the question asks Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love? in the sense that you could lose a person, it also appears on the album in a more frustrated way, like with lovers and all that drama: “Oh, why do I have to deal with people?”
What was your songwriting process?
The songs started out as just me and my guitar. I recorded these rough demos in my room, and I was really paying attention to the lyrics. Because writing the words takes effort. I wrote Curtains while I was on a plane – when I talk about curtains in the song, they’re the ones that were hanging in front of me on the plane – but that doesn’t happen that often. A lot of the time, I really have to work at it, sit with the melody and be like, “Please, I hope I come up with words for this.”
When did you first discover your incredible voice?
I don’t know. I’ve always loved to sing – me and my brother would sing little jingles and theme songs around the house – but I don’t think anyone took it seriously. It was in third grade, I think, when people were like, “Ohhh…” I’d go to my friend Elsie’s house and we’d put on concerts with our Barbies. She was one of the only people who knew I could sing – she’d make me sing the parts for her Barbie sometimes. We had block parties all the time, and one year there was a band with an open mic. Elsie was like, “You have to sing,” and dragged me out of her house. So I got up and sang A-Tisket, A-Tasket [a traditional nursery rhyme, adapted by legendary jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald in 1938]. Two of my neighbours played in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Lyric Opera, and they emailed my mum the next day saying, “Your daughter can really sing.” I got my first guitar in maybe fifth grade and started out playing other people’s songs – a lot of The Beatles’ songs, actually. A friend had this little art gallery and was like, “You can play the gallery if you want.” I was 12 or 13 and got little tips, I think. Then, with time, I came to understand my voice as an instrument.
I’ve learnt how necessary expressions of grief are in order to inspire expressions of love
What was it like growing up in your Chicago suburb?
Oak Park [the birthplace of writer Ernest Hemingway and one-time home of architect Frank Lloyd Wright] is an interesting place because it’s one of the only suburbs in the States that was intentionally integrated. It was an experiment in diversity and inclusion and had a reputation for that, [though] when you live there it’s a bit more complex. Growing up, I was quite weird, a loner sometimes. I’ve always had friends who are dear to me, but maybe not that many. I’m someone who’s always stuck beside the weird kids. And I’m really close to my older brother, so I would hang out with him a lot. I spent a lot of time in middle school on the internet, on Tumblr, because I had friends online. I think that’s how I started learning so much about people of different cultures. Even in high school I was known as ‘the poetry girl’. There’s always been this distance between me and people. My mum would see other high-schoolers at the bus stop and be like, “Oh, do you know my daughter?” And they’d be like, “Oh yeah, we do… but don’t tell her we talked to you.” I’ve learnt to appreciate the quality of my friendships over the quantity. And that I don’t get along with everyone because I don’t think I want to. [Laughs.]
Many of your peers wouldn’t have been exposed to much folk and country – what was your musical upbringing like?
My parents always played music. My dad grew up playing the trumpet, and my mum insisted on me and my brother having formal music training, so I started piano lessons when I was five. My dad is a huge jazz connoisseur, and my mum was a soul person, but they also loved [Black country star] Charley Pride and [folk singer] Jim Croce. And then my older brother had the contemporary influences – that’s how I got into hip hop like Wu-Tang [Clan] and Three 6 Mafia. As a teenager, I also got into people like Laura Marling, Bobbie Gentry and Nina Simone, who always called herself a folk artist. I was captivated by the way that women like her and Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez and Buffy Sainte-Marie took up space with their performances. They were holding their own, on stage alone. Just seeing women with guitars, I think I always wanted that for myself.
I’ve never felt I had to be uniform in any type of way
So your musical direction was never compromised?
Coming from a scene [in Chicago] with such a rich history of art and culture, where I was performing alongside rappers and poets and people telling stories, I think I never felt I had to be uniform in any type of way. My mentor is [singer and poet] Jamila Woods, and she taught me about embracing your multifaceted nature. I think there are certain standards that come with being an artist who looks like me, and deviating from those standards can seem inaccessible to some people, even though I’m talking about things that everyone complains about. I knew that making folk and country music wouldn’t be the same as if I was, say, an R&B or rap artist. But the first folk singers were farmers, people working on the land, and that’s where I come from, too – my dad’s family are from Georgia. As much as I am a folk artist, most of my peers are rappers and hip-hop artists, so that’s a really big influence on my work as well. And my attention to language and the poetic form… I think the hip-hop form is directly related to that. Even as a folk artist, I’m not making folk music that everyone’s heard. I always embrace my uniqueness. Not everyone is going to get it all the time, but I think the people who do, really do.