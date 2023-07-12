LIFE STORIES

Oak Park [the birthplace of writer Ernest Hemingway and one-time home of architect Frank Lloyd Wright] is an interesting place because it’s one of the only suburbs in the States that was intentionally integrated. It was an experiment in diversity and inclusion and had a reputation for that, [though] when you live there it’s a bit more complex. Growing up, I was quite weird, a loner sometimes. I’ve always had friends who are dear to me, but maybe not that many. I’m someone who’s always stuck beside the weird kids. And I’m really close to my older brother, so I would hang out with him a lot. I spent a lot of time in middle school on the internet, on Tumblr, because I had friends online. I think that’s how I started learning so much about people of different cultures. Even in high school I was known as ‘the poetry girl’. There’s always been this distance between me and people. My mum would see other high-schoolers at the bus stop and be like, “Oh, do you know my daughter?” And they’d be like, “Oh yeah, we do… but don’t tell her we talked to you.” I’ve learnt to appreciate the quality of my friendships over the quantity. And that I don’t get along with everyone because I don’t think I want to. [Laughs.]