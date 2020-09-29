In the future, humans could fall in love with robots, says Kate Darling

You’re not exactly a typical scientist, are you?

Kate Darling: What do you mean?

You’ve got a tattoo on your arm, you once did research into the porn industry and you’ve currently got test subjects smashing toy robots’ heads in with a hammer.

Ha ha! But the latter is in aid of research, may I remind you.

What’s the scientific added-value of smashing robots to pieces?

It’s the way I research the emotional plane between man and machine. Through studies like these we can see to what extent people are capable of developing feelings for robot animals. For example, if someone doesn’t have a problem with destroying a plastic car but suddenly hesitates when it comes to a robot, that’s a sign of empathy with the robot, and a sign of empathy in itself because they see it as a living thing. I do research into how far these feelings go and the consequences for the world of an emotional relationship between man and machine.

Does that knowledge have a practical use in the real world?

Yes. Let’s take the robot Paro as an example. Paro is an interactive baby seal which is already being used on hospital dementia wards. The results are unbelievable. Patients who might not have spoken to anyone for years suddenly say, “Yeah? So who are you then?” when you give them Paro to hold. They begin to stroke him and talk to him and the robot reacts with movement and sound. It’s as if he’s bringing the people back to life. He’s opening the door to them emotionally. And yet again you see the potential for robotics. Paro and his counterparts could one day replace animal therapy, for example, which is impossible in most hospitals.

Children on the spectrum open up to people much more when there’s a also robot in the room Kate Darling

And what do we get from the baby dinosaur, Pleo?

Researchers are currently doing a number of studies, one of which is with Pleo and children on the autistic spectrum. The early findings are already breathtaking as we can observe that children on the autistic spectrum open up much more with robots than they do with people. That is quite a sensation. But there’s more. The studies have shown that children on the spectrum open up to people much more when there’s a also robot in the room. They suddenly have more eye contact with people and are more willing to answer questions.

Can we explain that?

Not yet. But we suspect that in the children’s eyes robots are more easy-going than humans. Children could sense that... But more important still is the fact that robots could, in the future, reduce the horrendous cost of therapy for people on the spectrum.

Kate Darling connects with Pleo © Gian Paul Lozza

But how can it even be possible that lifeless robots evoke feelings in us?

Our brains can easily be fooled, because we have certain biological triggers. Babies, for example, will react to people who smile at them. They smile back because they’re happy. But a baby will react the exact same way if you show him a drawing of a smiling face.

Well, OK, but that’s babies.

The same applies in your case too. People have a tendency to project their own feelings and qualities onto everything: other people, animals, objects etc. Have you ever seen a dog smile? You probably thought the dog was happy. Actually, you don’t know what they’re feeling. As social creatures, we are constantly trying to interpret our surroundings, especially when something moves.

But Pleo doesn’t just evoke an emotional response in people. They think it’s alive. How is that possible?

There are various key stimuli that mean one no longer sees an object as an object, but humanises it, as we say. The robot might have a face, move independently or react to us in some way – just as Pleo does.

So did it evoke feelings in you the first time you encountered it too?

Of course! I still remember the exact sensation the first time I held it in my hand. I dangled it upside down in the air just for fun. But Pleo doesn’t like that because it’s programmed not to. It began to moan and move its head back and forth as if it was in pain. I was amazed at how much it affected me. I genuinely felt sorry for it. Its reaction still doesn’t leave me unmoved to this day.

Can I ask a provocative question?

Go ahead.

Isn’t this all self-deception? Even people with dementia know that the Paro in their arms isn’t a living being. And self-deception is a bad thing.

Do you like watching movies?

Yes.

Then you sympathise and empathise with the protagonists. You see. So you deceive yourself in just the same way. But you’re enjoying yourself as you do. You’re doing yourself good! What’s wrong with that? And on the subject of movies, in Cast Away, Tom Hanks makes friends with a volleyball. He calls it Wilson and speaks to it. Why is that, you ask. Because otherwise he’d have died of loneliness. In this case, self-deception was key to his survival. Incidentally, from a scientific point of view, this is rational human behaviour.

Kate Darling... scientist, lawyer © Gian Paul Lozza

Earlier, we mentioned the hammer experiment, in which you researched human behaviour using test subjects and Pleos.

That wasn’t a scientific study. It was an empathy workshop. First, we got a group to play with Pleo robots and befriend them. Pleo moves around quite independently, but is also very trusting, to the point that you want to cuddle and protect it. The group loved their robots right from the off and to start with had great fun.

What happened then?

We gave the test subjects tools and asked them to smash the Pleos to bits.

And what happened?

They couldn’t do it. Not one of them. They couldn’t bring themselves to. Only when we told them that we would destroy all the Pleos if they didn’t smash at least one up themselves did they do it. They sacrificed one to at least save the others.

What were your findings from that?

That workshop went on to inspire my subsequent studies at MIT. By using robots we can gain access to the human emotional world. They are a reflection of our own ego. They help us to better understand our behaviour, our species. That’s new. And it opens up a number of opportunities. As you can imagine, empathetic people hesitated longer before striking a blow than those who were less empathetic... So we can now do concrete research into, and make comparisons of, human compassion.

... or aggression.

Or aggression.

But what do we actually gain from that?

Imagine an aggressive person who presents a risk to others. If the person lets his aggression out on a robot that reacts like a living being by beating it up and thus lets off steam, that could be very valuable to us. We could make society safer that way. We could make it more peaceful, improve it. Or, in contrast, violence against robots could normalise violence and make these people even more aggressive. We don’t know what direction it would go in. That’s why the research in this area now is so incredibly important.

Before you were at MIT, you studied law in Switzerland. You've said: “Robots should gain rights in the future.” That’s crazy.

I may have put it a little provocatively, but it was meant to arouse debate. Because, what if someone abuses a lifelike robot and deadens himself in the process? And becomes a danger to other people? In that case, robots of the future would need rights. The right not to be abused. We should protect them against violence by law.

Now I understand. The rights that you would give a robot would ultimately be used to protect us, humanity itself. So it’s about us?

Exactly. Robot ethics is going to be a big deal. But it will always be about people. That will be the case in the future too.

Looking far into the future, humanoid robots will be so highly developed that we won’t be able to distinguish them from people. Might we be able to love them? Like Harrison Ford in the classic film Blade Runner when, as detective Deckard, he falls for the beguiling Rachael and he doesn’t care that she’s a replicant?

That’s Hollywood. Do you know the book on which the film was based? [Philip K. Dick: Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?]

No.

It’s more realistic than the film. In it Deckard has to discover that Rachael can’t return his love because, as a robot, she just can’t. Which also provides an answer. Maybe one day we really will be able to fall in love with robots. There’s nothing wrong with that. But we’ll always be confronted with the knowledge that the machines will never love us back, because they don’t have feelings. A robot cannot replace a human being.

Kate Darling discovered that Pleo doesn't like to hang upside down © Gian Paul Lozza

Who is Kate Darling?

Robotics research specialist Kate Darling is one of the world’s leading experts in the study of robot ethics. These are the milestones in a remarkable career:

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH): Darling grew up in Basel and studied law. She then did her doctorate at the ETH in Zurich. During this period, Darling published studies on intellectual property rights in the porn industry.

MIT: She attracted the attention of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston in 2011, having outed herself as a robot fan on Twitter. Darling has been researching the interaction between man and machine – and the points of law resulting there from – ever since.

2017 award: Darling is awarded the Mark T. Banner Award by the American Bar Association for professional excellence and respect for the law.

Press: Her work has been published in The New Yorker, The Guardian, on the BBC, in Forbes, Die Zeit and The Japan Times. She has appeared on TV and given TED talks.

A world with mechanical friends

They can treat us, improve our mood and reduce our sense of loneliness. These three social robots are already in use:

I-Que is linked to the Internet via an app. It can ask children fun questions, solve maths problems and give answers, often thinking long and hard first. The robot is currently in consumer advocates’ bad books, because of a security flaw – strangers were able to connect to I-Que unnoticed via Bluetooth and thus both listen in on and speak to the child.

Paro the interactive cuddly seal has light, touch and sound sensors built in. Its movements and a squeal of varying intensity make it particularly lifelike. Paros work wonders with dementia patients.

Pleo the dinosaur toy can hear, see, feel and recognise objects. It ponders and acts independently like a real animal and can find its way around the physical world with ease. Using artificial intelligence, Pleo learns from its environment, adapt its behaviour and reacts very realistically to human movements.