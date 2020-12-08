Power Grab

Battling a howling wind, Katie Ormerod is practising her backflips. It's late October, but Ormerod – the first-ever Briton to win a World Cup snowboard title – is not, as you might imagine, surrounded by mountains, or even snow. Instead, the 23-year-old is high in the hills above the West Yorkshire town of Halifax, a stone’s throw from where she was born. When Ormerod flips, it’s against a backdrop of empty green fields bordered by dry stone walls. When she lands, it’s on a mossy dry-ski slope that has seen better days.

These facilities may seem low-rent by many countries’ standards, but this unlikely setting is helping to generate world-class talent. Ormerod, one of the best winter sports athletes the UK has produced, has been training here for as long as she can remember.

“Most of the British team grew up riding dry slope,” she says. “You’re out here in the elements. My memory is standing at the top of the drop-in, wind in my eyes, waiting in the rain. It’s all part of [learning]. It makes you really go for it when you have the opportunity.”

Training with her today are GB Snowsport freestyle skiers Tyler Harding and Katie Summerhayes and newcomer Kirsty Muir. With the exception of Muir, who’s based in Aberdeen, all the athletes still regularly train at Halifax Ski & Snowboard Centre and Graystone Action Sports indoor centre, an hour’s drive away in Salford, Greater Manchester. Like Ormerod, Harding is from Halifax, while fellow Yorkshire native Summerhayes honed her skills at Sheffield Ski Village before it was destroyed by fire in 2012.

While competitors from countries such as the US and Austria are able to master their craft on actual mountain snow, for the UK’s freeski and snowboard athletes it has always been about making clever use of the resources at hand. But, thanks to a combination of gritty determination and creativity, an injection of much-needed funding and some innovative coaching techniques, this approach is already paying off – for them and for athletes in numerous other disciplines, from alpine skiing to speed skiing.

Kirsty Muir won silver in big air at the Winter Youth Olympics in 2020 © Shamil Tanna

Team GB success

Across the 2018-19 season, GB Snowsport claimed 24 World Cup podiums and brought home 12 World Championship medals. Last season, the team turned this into 31 World Cup podiums, including a first-time Crystal Globe win for para snowboarder Owen Pick. In one competition alone – last February’s Snowboard, Freestyle & Freeski World Championships in Utah – GB athlete Izzy Atkin won a bronze medal in big-air skiing, James Woods became world champion in slopestyle, and Charlotte Bankes took silver in snowboard cross.

To top it all, Ormerod’s 2019/20 Crystal Globe win in snowboard slopestyle – which came in her comeback season after a devastating heel injury, no less – was nothing short of spectacular. “As a kid, I remember people telling me, ‘A British athlete will never win a World Cup,’” says Charlie Guest, a slalom gold- medallist in both the 2019 and 2020 FIS European Cup. “But when you see Katie Ormerod picking up the Crystal Globe, you go, ‘Oh my goodness - it’s possible!’ It wouldn’t have even crossed the minds of the athletes here 20 years ago.”

Even though we don’t have snow resorts or mountains in Britain, it’s still possible for us to win the overall title and those big medals Katie Ormerod Snowboard Big Air

To the international scene, the message is clear: despite our geographical disadvantages, GB Snowsport are a force to be reckoned with. “For me, winning the Crystal Globe was a really big moment,” says Ormerod. “It was nice to show that, even though we don’t have snow resorts or mountains in Britain, it’s still possible for us to win the overall title and those big medals. It makes me really proud. Now, when someone sees the British flag at the starting gate, they know it’s going to be a challenge.”

Hiring talent

In April 2018, after the most successful Winter Olympics of all time for British snowsports, Vicky Gosling joined as CEO. A former group captain in the Royal Air Force and CEO of the Invictus Games, Gosling knows how to make good teams great, and she started by bringing together the Olympic and Paralympic disciplines into one programme and rebranding what was then British Ski and Snowboard into a unified, modern GB Snowsport.

“It needed a bit of a shake-up,” she says. “It had been pretty stagnant. Every discipline did its own thing, and I felt like the athletes were trying to find their own way. I rebranded to GB Snowsport so we could create this one-team sensation. Suddenly, we had much more belief in what was achievable.”

Impressed by Gosling’s vision and GB Snowsport’s recent successes, this July UK Sport announced it would invest £11.1 million in funding for the 2022 Winter Olympics and £4.4 million for the Paralympics – a vast improvement on the £5.2m and £2.8m the teams were given respectively for PyeongChang 2018. Though the funding total is still less than that given to canoeing alone for the Summer Olympics, for the athletes the increase has been life-changing.

Athletes Katie Summerhayes, Kirsty Muir, Katie Ormerod and Tyler Harding © Shamil Tann

Slopestyle is evolving and we need the training to evolve with it Tyler Harding “It was a struggle before,” says 24-year-old Olympic competitor Harding, who has been skiing since the age of four. “Really good training camps are expensive. Slopestyle is evolving and we need to train at the best parks in order to evolve with it. Since the Olympics we’ve had so much help with that. Now, I don’t have the constant anxiety of not being able to make it away for my next trip. I can put 110 per cent into my skiing.” It’s a similar story for Summerhayes, the first British female to win a World Championship medal in freestyle skiing. “When I was younger, the only snow time I’d get would be on family vacation,” she says. “My parents would save up for months for our one-week holiday. Even in bad weather we’d make the most of every opportunity, because, unlike in some other nations, you can’t just drive an hour down the motorway and be at some world-class resort. Some people have the best mountains 20 minutes from where they live. I’m from Sheffield and our ski slope burned down. It makes you so proud to have come from that. How the hell have we managed it?”

Pole star: medallist Katie Summerhayes © Tamil Shanna

What Britain lacks in snow, it makes up for in sporting talent Tom Ward, the author While an injection of cash has helped the team make smart investments, money can’t buy medals. The extra funding for GB Snowsport has helped push a programme of change that was already yielding results. What Great Britain lacks in mountains and snow, it makes up for in sporting talent, and one of the tactics GB Snowsport are employing to great effect is seeking out excellence, everywhere from athletics or Formula One. Former Premier League and GB Cycling coach Dan Hunt became GB Snowsport’s performance director in October 2016, despite having no in-depth knowledge of winter sports. Armed with the belief that what was needed was a shake-up in expertise, in 2017 he set the team the seemingly mountainous task of making Great Britain a top-five performing nation in snowsports by 2030. But Hunt revels in a challenge. “I haven’t had a day off in 15 months,” he says. “That’s how much I enjoy what I do.” Today, coaches and athletes alike credit Hunt with GB Snowsport’s current run of success. He started out as a sports scientist and helped GB Cycling and Team Sky achieve Olympic gold medal-winning and world record-breaking victories. He has also immersed himself in the high-octane world of the Premier League. But Hunt has described the move to GB Snowsport as the most exciting of his career. It may not be immediately clear how the secrets of cycling success translate to the slopes. For Hunt, the eureka moment came during a trip to the McLaren F1 team factory back in 2008. “I asked what was the single biggest thing that has changed performance, and they told me it was a simulator,” he says. “A guy from outside Formula One had created it. I suddenly realised that even in some of the world’s biggest sports, people from outside can come in and give a different perspective.”

Katie Ormerod won the 2019-20 Crystal Globe in snowboard slopestyle © Shamil Tanna

To achieve that top-five status by 2030, Hunt knew the focus couldn’t remain on the most successful part of the team, Park and Pipe (the name refers to the snow parks and half-pipes that freeski and snowboard athletes use to perform tricks). Instead he’s been developing more athletes in more disciplines than ever before, including ski cross, snowboard and moguls. And to reach his 2030 goal, Hunt knows that each team needs to become world-class – no mean feat for a country with no home-based winter sports scene. But his attitude is one of defiance.

“People who are successful across any industry embrace change,” Hunt says. “They recognise that if they carry on doing what they’re doing, they’re going to keep getting what they’re getting. The narrative that was pushed down my throat when I arrived was, ‘We’re British, we haven’t got mountains, we can’t be good at this.’ My narrative is that, as a nation, Britain can be good at what it chooses to invest in being good at.”

Running with Hunt’s approach, GB Snowsport have recently signed up former Olympic rower turned McLaren Formula One race engineer Tom Stallard as technical director, and the team now benefit from his engineering nous a few days a month. He’s currently designing a cutting-edge racing helmet. And former Paralympic sprinter David Henson – who recently completed a PhD in Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering at Imperial College London – has been brought in to help develop a pair of boots to prevent injury, following Ormerod’s struggles with a debilitating fractured heel.

Muir trains at Graystone Action Sports in Salford. © Shamil Tanna

The right coaches

The theory is also being applied to GB Snowsport’s coaches. “The majority of the investment money went into building a world-class coaching team,” Hunt says. “Some of the coaches I was bringing in, I barely understood the event they would be coaching. What I see in [them] are the same traits I see in the good coaches in cycling.”

An obvious move was promoting Pat Sharples, who in 2012 had joined the British squad as its first-ever freeski coach, to head of the GB Snowsports coaching team in 2018. “Pat Sharples is the best coach I’ve ever met, across every sport I’ve worked in, from people who’ve coached Tour de France winners to those who have helped Olympic gold- medallists,” says Hunt.

Sharples was a professional skier in his youth before becoming integral to the coaching scene in the north of England, working to nurture some of the best up-and-coming talent in the country. “Dan [Hunt] was the one who had the balls to take snowsports to the next level,” says Sharples. “We were successful in Park and Pipe, but he set up world-class programmes across different disciplines. We agreed we needed to recruit world-class coaches and put them around athletes who were showing signs that they could perform at world-class level.”

Ross Hill is a gymnastics coach who joined GB Snowsport in 2016, originally to help Park and Pipe athletes focus on spatial awareness. Now the team’s lead acrobatic and athletic coach, Hill was integral in helping Ormerod return from injury. In 2017 he became involved with the moguls, and this summer he worked with para athletes for the first time. Hill sees the benefits in introducing coaches from outside, like himself. “It’s a different set of eyes,” he says. “If you always surround yourself with the same people, you’ll end up with the same outcome.”

Katie Ormerod: Raising the game © Shamil Tanna

The benefits of this united approach are being felt across the board. Prior to Hunt’s arrival, Scottish skier Charlie Guest – who has been competing at international level since childhood – was having to Google what exercises she should be doing, as there was no central instruction. As an athlete competing on the world stage, this brought her to tears.

“I was so lost,” says the 26-year-old racer. “At college in my spare periods, I’d go into the gym with the rugby team and think, ‘OK, that’s a squat, that’s a deadlift.’ Now, we have in-house physio, in-house fitness. Dan’s vision introduced a new way of thinking to GB Snowsport. “In his first presentation to us all, he said, ‘We’re going to be a top-five country by 2030.’ That was massive. It brought a new lease of life. It didn’t matter that he didn’t know anything about skiing, because he knew sports, he knew science, and he knew how to make people work effectively.

“A lot of the thinking [at the time] was, ‘This is how it’s always been done.’ Dan brought his expertise from football and cycling and said, ‘No, this is how it’s done, and this is how we’re going to do it in the 21st century.’ That separated the old-school thinkers from the new generation who wanted to make things happen. We’ve got a real common goal to work towards.”

A particular source of excitement for Hunt has been the freestyle moguls team which, when he joined, had never won a medal. In March 2020, after expert coaching, Thomas Gerken Schofield took home silver in the dual moguls at the World Cup in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. “Given the average age of the moguls athletes, we might have the same cohort for the next three Olympics,” says Hunt. “They’re young, driven and ambitious skiers. Now, for the first time ever, they have the belief they can do this. And that makes us dangerous.”

Grassroots talent

For her part, Gosling recognises that for Britain to turn its current success into a legacy, the focus also has to be on developing the next generation at a grassroots level. A new initiative, Be The Pipedream, will work to attract a range of athletes from inner city areas, helping the sport address its lack of diversity.

But for now she’s welcoming the GB team’s growing international reputation, which is also bringing in athletes from abroad; snowboarder Charlotte Bankes, who had previously represented France, joined in 2018, and American Olympic slopestyle silver-medallist Gus Kenworthy, who was also born in Britain, followed shortly after.

“We created a real attraction for athletes like Charlotte and Gus,” says Gosling. “With Gus, people thought it was a joke at first – why would an American Olympic silver-medallist want to come and compete for us? But he made it quite clear that what had attracted him was our professionalism and the sense of being one team.”

Halifax-born Tyler Harding was a skiing prodigy © Shamil Tanna

Opened in 2013, the Graystone Action Sports centre is the freeski and snowboard riders’ second training hub and a welcome escape when the rain is lashing down on the Halifax hills. Located at the rear of an industrial estate in Salford, the centre boasts a huge skateboarding bowl, vert ramps, trampolines and foam pits across multiple rooms. It’s an impressive facility, one the athletes know well.

Harding, Summerhayes and Ormerod all split their time between the Halifax Ski & Snowboard Centre, the dry-ski slope in nearby Castleford, and Graystone, where they share the space with members of the public. Graystone is useful not only for its trampolines, which allow the athletes to practise movement in the air under Hill’s tutelage, but also for the large foam pit at the end of a gnarly-looking vert drop-in. This is where new tricks are safely honed without risk of injury.

Inside, the team use snowboards or skis fitted with wheels to hone aerial tricks. These pros are able to make expert use of them, showing off complex aerial manoeuvres. But while these tools are sufficient for training, they pale in comparison to the real thing. And these freeski and snowboard athletes use them more frequently than most. Though they regularly train abroad, spending most of every winter away – often in New Zealand, and Laveno, Italy – and attend international performance camps on world-class features, when the athletes return home it’s here they come, while their competitors may go back to top resorts such as Park City or Aspen.