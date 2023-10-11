WITHIN WORLDS

Having just belted out the last note of his League of Legends-inspired anthem Star Walkin’, Lil Nas X emerges backstage, resplendent in a strawberry blonde wig and shimmering metallic breastplate.

Even in an arena where many of the 14,548 fans arrived for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship Final in costume – a staple of this rollicking event – the rapper remains easy to spot as he strides purposefully through the corridors of San Francisco’s Chase Center.

The 2022 Worlds Opening Ceremony: Lil Nas X performs inside a hologram. © Colin Young-Wolff

“Killed it!’’ one female passer-by tells him. “Love your dress,’’ Nas replies, without stopping.

He moves briskly through the halls until he reaches a locker room, which on most autumn nights serves as a haven for NBA stars. Indeed, this scene, on November 5 last year, might have looked familiar to LeBron James or Stephen Curry, because Nas is still catching his breath in front of a row of lockers when someone puts a camera in his face and asks, “How does it feel to know that millions of people just watched you do that?”

“How does it feel?” Nas responds, smiling. “I think it’s sick. That’s a crazy number of people.” An astute post-game analysis, because crazy is the word for it, alright.

The League of Legends World Championship, better known as Worlds, is the pinnacle of competition video gaming, an annual culmination of a globe-spanning season of regional leagues that selects 24 teams to compete in a five-week-long tournament to win the ultimate accolade in the biggest esports game on the planet: League of Legends, or LoL to its fans.

Here’s how a typical match unfolds. Two teams of five players fight across a magical battleground known as Summoner’s Rift and viewed as a vast, scrolling map. Each team starts at its base, or Nexus, at opposite ends of the playing field, with three pathways through the middle – a top, middle and bottom lane. Everything else is jungle. The team that destroys its rival’s Nexus wins the match. That’s the simple bit. Add more than 160 selectable characters – called champions – each with their own skills, strengths and weaknesses, and there are infinite permutations of how best to play them together. Imagine chess, but with all the pieces moving around in real time, fighting, building experience points (XP), collecting gold, and respawning when they die. Then throw in monsters, minions, turrets and other plot twists.

Faker and the rest of team T1 take the stage during the opening ceremony. © Colin Young-Wolff

If chess is a game that’s easy to learn but takes a lifetime to master, LoL could take a lifetime to simply learn. It’s this Sun Tzu level of strategy that the fans love, endlessly debating tactics on community subreddits with millions of members.

The 2022 Worlds Opening Ceremony alone spoke to – nay, screamed to – the absurd rise of this now 14-year-old video game. Released by US developer Riot Games in 2009, LoL somehow rose from a staple of childhood basements to this: a two-time Grammy winner singing the tournament’s anthem (Lil Nas X was named ‘President of League of Legends’ two months earlier) inside a $1.6billion stadium amid a holographic representation of Runeterra – the realm the game is set in – while engulfed by giant virtual versions of LoL characters such as K’Sante and Azir (whose powers, alas, include neither singing nor dancing).

That three-minute, 57-second performance required a 2,000-strong production crew, while 80 semi-trucks of equipment were loaded into Chase Center, compared with around 20 for a standard concert. Somewhere, a Super Bowl halftime show was seething with jealousy. It was, to paraphrase Lil Nas X, bonkers. And it only got more so. “The story of last year’s World Championship makes no more sense than a fairy tale that says, ‘…and the princess and the prince lived happily ever after,’’’ says Jeon Yong-jun, aka Caster Jun, a Seoul-based esports icon known for his booming voice. “A story like this is unfolding in real time in front of me?”

That dramatic storyline goes something like this: DRX, a team best described as a long shot, barely edged into the global tournament and capped an unlikely run by slaying T1, the mightiest heroes in the history of League of Legends.

In the process, the staggeringly popular Faker, a three-time Worlds champion, widely considered the greatest LoL player of all time and often described as “the Michael Jordan of esports”, lost to a long-suffering player named Deft, who’s largely defined by stunning early-round defeats on or around his birthday, which occurs during Worlds every year. (“It used to be a day of sorrow,” says Deft – a sentiment that would make the world’s worst Hallmark card). His stress and suffering led to moments where he felt like retiring.

T1 (in black) had previously won three times; DRX were ranked as outsiders. © Colin Young-Wolff

Those two main combatants, Faker (real name: Lee Sang-hyeok) and Deft (Kim Hyuk-kyu), were so central to the Worlds Final narrative a year ago that when DRX forced a decisive fifth game in a best-of-five match, it had the air of a duel at dawn.

“Faker and Deft combined have played more than 2,000 games, and it’s going to come down to one!” a shoutcaster known as Caedrel bellowed at the top of his lungs during the broadcast. “The GOAT versus the alpaca!” his co-caster Kobe added, raising the stakes by a few decibels.

The backstory stretches even further. Faker and Deft were classmates, but hardly friends, at Mapo High School in South Korea. Even then, Faker’s talent towered above his rival’s. “I was first on the [school’s LoL] ladder. My nickname was ‘Mapo High School’s Fiery Fist’,” Faker once recounted. “I was about 100 on the ladder,” is Deft’s recollection. At an icy pre-Worlds shoot, a photographer tried to get the two high-profile combatants to stand closer together.

Team DRX ready to take on T1 in the 2022 League of Legends Worlds. © Lance Skundrich

“Best friends,’’ he said playfully. “Nice and close.” Deft and Faker simply ignored that request, as well as each other, with Faker later saying, “We’ve spent too much time being each other’s rival. So we don’t have any kind of personal relationship.” Their reunions must be a laugh.

Still, there’s too much mutual respect for actual bad blood. “Their two personalities match so well in that they’re both pure-hearted,’’ says industry expert Tyler Erzberger. “Both are people you want to root for. There’s no villain in this story.”

So when DRX beat T1, somehow the corniest sports movie ever written looked plausible in comparison. This blockbuster even has a ready-made tagline for the poster. It comes not from the final but from a few weeks earlier as DRX looked close to elimination in the group stages. In an interview with Korean media after DRX fell 2-0 behind in a best-of-five series, Deft gave a quote that remains a viral rallying cry throughout Korea. “The important thing,’’ he said, “is an unbreakable heart.’’

What are esports, anyway? That hoary old question is best summed up by public perception. There are still those who wonder whether playing video games for a living is something people really do. But where once there were sniggers, incredulity, outright mocking even, it’s easiest to let the money talk.

Fans showed up dressed as characters and creatures from the game. © Colin Young-Wolff

The biggest esports stars now attract seven-figure contracts and, even in the US, esports teams are popping up in high schools and colleges. Naz Aletaha, global head of League of Legends Esports, laughs when asked about the times she stared into blank faces and tried to persuade them that esports was a thing. “I spent those early years working to educate the market about how big esports was and would get,” she says. “Over the last five to 10 years, I’ve seen the temperature of those rooms go from sceptical to overwhelmingly enthusiastic.

Lee Sang-hyeok, 27, better known as "Faker." © Colin Young-Wolff

My American fans call me god. Faker

Back then, the usual question was, ‘Is it virtual football/basketball/etc?’” And now? Worlds 2022 sold out in under five minutes – a Chase Center record. Online mentions of the Worlds Final spanned more than 240 countries, with near-equal interest across the globe. And the rise of streaming has only turbo-boosted growth. The English-speaking broadcast alone drew a record-breaking 1.6 million peak viewers, a 41-per-cent increase on Worlds 2021. In all, the finals accrued 121.7 million total hours watched.

"LoL" star Deft sits highly concentrated in front of his screen. © Colin Young-Wolff A fan shows her support for DRX's introspective star Deft. © Marv Watson

When the 2023 Championship begins in South Korea this autumn, it’ll be riding that momentum. The competition will take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, the country’s largest indoor venue, with a capacity of about 17,000. Known as the birthplace of esports – where its homegrown stars can reach Taylor Swiftian levels of fame – South Korea might be the only place capable of delivering a worthy sequel.

As with many of its characters, Worlds has an unlikely origin story. The first championship took place in 2011 at a gaming conference in Sweden called DreamHack. Aletaha recalls Riot Games deciding to livestream it despite having little expertise in broadcasting or event production.

“Looking back at pictures from that Worlds Final, you can see why the community refers to the set as ‘Phreak’s basement’,” she says. This is a reference to David ‘Phreak’ Turley – a former LoL caster who conducted a broadcast for Season One of Worlds from a backroom, giving birth to a gaming community in-joke. “But despite the low production value, more than a million people tuned in. That’s when we knew – the fans, the community, they wanted esports.”

After that, the mission of Riot Games became that of granting esports the gravitas of traditional sports. In 2012, it brought production in-house. “We dreamed of building an ecosystem where gamers could play League for a living,’’ Aletaha says. “Where pros could play to die-hard fans.”

DRX player Hong ‘Pyosik’ Chang-hyeon shows off his winner’s ring. © Colin Young-Wolff

No fourth seed has ever made it into the finals, let alone won Worlds.

Players suddenly had the viable career option of becoming pro gamers. No more growing up and getting a real job. One of the reasons LoL prodigies of the earlier years vanished by their early twenties is because the job didn’t pay like an actual job.

South Korea had got things rolling earlier by licensing professional esports players as far back as 2000. Competitions in StarCraft (a space-themed, real-time strategy game launched in 1998) and Warcraft III (a fantasy-based, massively multiplayer online role-playing game that came out four years later) were regularly televised by 24-hour game channels Ongamenet and MBCGame.

“Korea takes pride in being the home of esports,’’ says Aiden Lee, secretary-general of League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK). “Not only did Korea create a cultural phenomenon with StarCraft, but it has stood as the strongest country in terms of skills. In League of Legends, Korea has the best player pools and teams in the world, and they’re supported by passionate fans.”

Korea also dominates possession of the Summoner’s Cup – the trophy that goes to the Worlds champion and which embodies the competition’s cachet. Tiffany & Co was commissioned to refresh the cup’s look in 2022, and the new 69cm-tall, 25kg grail sparkles in sterling silver, fine silver, stainless steel, brass and wood. On its sides are five handles, one for each team member, etched with their role: top laner, mid laner, bot laner, jungler and support. Tiffany also left room for engravers to add the names of previous champions on the bottom. Of the 12 victors, seven are from South Korea. The next closest is China with three.

That many of the game’s most accomplished players come from South Korea only fuels interest. Lee compares the Faker vs Deft dynamic to the days when Lionel Messi played for Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid, forming “the 21st-century version of El Clásico [a historic rivalry between the two Spanish football clubs] and attracting worldwide attention”.

Caster Jun got his first esports gig in 1999. At the time, it was a grassroots sport that took off with the spread of the internet and PC bangs (a Korean term for internet cafes). “I quit my job in June 2000 and started working as a game caster at a broadcast station,’’ he recalls.

He and esports took off at the same time. When Caster Jun was 30, his dream was to still be a caster at 40. When he turned 40, his goal was to be doing it at 50. Now that he’s 51, his goal no longer needs to be stated.

“The most rewarding part of being an esports person is that we grow together,’’ he ruminates. “Twenty years ago, esports finals were played with PCs on a ping pong table. Now, you get to cast in Sangam World Cup Stadium or Gocheok Sky Dome. Isn’t this a huge difference?”

Lee Sang-hyeok, a 27-year-old League of Legends mid laner who in a decade of play has maintained a statistically astonishing 66-per-cent win rate, has accrued many other names. On The Players’ Tribune, an online platform where athletes share first-person accounts, he once described it thus: “My American fans call me ‘God’. My Korean fans know me as ‘the Unkillable Demon King’. I prefer God.

"The important thing is an unbreakable heart." -Deft © Lance Skundrich

In game, I’m simply Faker. And I’m the best League of Legends player in the world.” Until he wasn’t.

As the Chase Center crowd erupted to their feet, Deft tore off his headset

DRX’s managers rush to the stage to celebrate with their victorious players © Colin Young-Wolff

For Deft, accomplishing his dream of winning at Worlds meant that he could finally find some release. For much of his professional career, he ended each night by laying his head on a pillow and reviewing League of Legends. “I don’t think of League any more,” said the DRX star player a few weeks after his Worlds title. “I just take a good sleep.”

Deft was 26 at the time of his triumph, making him the oldest player to ever win Worlds (a distinction previously held by Korea’s Kang ‘Ambition’ Chan-yong, who was 25 when his team, Samsung Galaxy, won in 2017. He retired a year later). Deft could have railed against all his naysayers, but he didn’t. Perhaps because he was once one of those doubters himself.

The important thing is an unbreakable heart. Deft

“It’s paradoxical, but I’m aiming to win Worlds in order to quit this game,” he said before the final. “If I win, I’ll finally be able to quit without regret.”

That retirement plan had seemed remote. Before Worlds 2022, DRX looked unlikely to even make it into the LCK regional playoffs – a feeder series into the tournament. During an interview at the time, Deft said he thought DRX had a less than 30-per-cent chance of making it to Worlds. “Realistically, I thought we had less than 10 per cent,’’ he later admitted. “I just wanted to give some hope to our fans.”

When DRX squeaked into the tournament, it was as one of the weakest contenders in the 24-team field. Expectations of them making it through the group stages was next to zero. In an astonishing press conference ahead of the final, someone asked T1 how their match would go against DRX. One by one, they answered without hesitation.

Oner : “I believe we will easily beat DRX 3-0.” Keria : “I believe it will be 3-0, too.” Gumayusi : “I bet 3-0.” Faker : “I hope we win 3-0.”

In 1964, a young Cassius Clay taunted his rival, world heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston, by driving a bus to his house decked with the proclamation: “Sonny Liston will go in eight”. Clay won the bout in seven rounds. Yankees baseball star Babe Ruth, so the legend goes, ‘called his shot’ before hitting a home run in the 1932 World Series. T1 unleashed four such displays of audacity in 14 seconds.

But behind the scenes, Deft’s sad-sack, perpetual Charlie Brown disappointment had given way to tougher resolve. This was no easy transition. He’d never advanced beyond the semi-finals and his annual heartbreak once led him to describe his October 23 birthday tradition thus: “Usually, I just spend that day in my room after losing at Worlds.”

In 2022, it looked as if his balloons would pop again when, during the quarter finals at Madison Square Garden in New York – on precisely October 23 – his tactics imploded against EDG, his former team and the now-defending Worlds champs. With Deft mere moments from destroying the enemy Nexus, an inhibitor respawned in front of him. To anyone familiar with LoL, this is a tragedy of misfortune; to the uninitiated, it’s best described by one commentator who compared it to an NFL running back tripping on a bump of turf one yard short of the end zone. Or, as the shoutcaster exclaimed, “Oh no! The game was in your hands, Deft!”

In previous years, this is when Deft’s candles would blow out; when he would buckle up for a day of room service and silence. “I couldn’t believe it,’’ he wrote on The Players’ Tribune. “I’ve never experienced anything like that in my entire career. To have it happen… at Worlds… in the quarter-finals… against that team? I asked myself, ‘Am I really not meant to win?’”

T1 player Choi ‘Zeus’ Woo-je reacts to his team’s shock defeat. © Colin Young-Wolff

But this time, Deft didn’t stop to dwell on his predicament. Between that loss and the next game, he simply determined to play better. “I didn’t feel bad for myself,’’ he wrote. “In a way, that set me free. I felt empowered.”

Erzberger was one of the few people outside of DRX who saw Deft’s self-doubt morph into that unbreakable heart. “For most of the tournament, he was looking down on himself,” he recalls. “[He was] like, ‘I’m trying my best, but I don’t know if I can get there.’ But by the time he made the final, he’d lifted those expectations off his shoulders. In the end, magically, they won it all.”

In that victorious moment, as the Chase Center crowd erupted to their feet, DRX – impassively locked to their screens a split second before – all burst into tears. Deft tore off his headset and threw it away. “I usually never express my joy so dramatically,” he recalls. “But I was jumping around the stadium. My body moved before I could think. It just said, ‘Run really fast.’ So I ran.”

“No fourth seed has even made it to Finals, let alone won the World Championship,” declared shoutcaster Kobe, incredulously. “The group of friends that made the miracle run.”

At a press conference afterwards, a reporter asked Faker if he had anything to say to his old high-school colleague. “I want to tell him congratulations,” he replied, sincerely. “He is a player that truly deserves this trophy.”

A year later, Worlds 2023 – like a binge-worthy television show hoping to retain its freshness – could return with a complete cast reboot. Less than three weeks after the 2022 final, Deft, instead of retiring, signed with DWG KIA in a blockbuster announcement. In fact, every player from DRX departed except one – BeryL.

At first glance, it seems shocking, saddening even, that such a winning collective unravelled so quickly, like a band that breaks up after releasing one transcendent album. But DRX was never built to be a world-champion team. The minute the players achieved fame, others came to poach them, and there wasn’t the money or resources to hold onto them. It’s as if a smalltown football team won the Super Bowl. The economic realities only underscore just how amazing DRX taking home the trophy really was.

Faker remains with T1, but, sidelined with an injury for most of the summer, his team faltered. Without their talisman, they lost five games in a row, plummeting to fourth-worst in the league, almost certain to miss the LCK playoffs. Then, on August 2, LoL Esports declared that Faker was back in the starting line-up. The same day, T1 defeated opponents Kwangdong Freecs. The headline: “The Return of the King”.

One thing is for sure: whoever rises up to deliver this year’s legend has some big headsets to fill.

“It’s a high bar, but we can’t wait to blow fans away with what we have in store for Worlds 2023,’’ says Aletaha of the tournament, which kicks off in Seoul before travelling to Busan then back to Seoul – two metropolitan areas that account for a third of South Korea’s population. “Bringing Worlds to the LCK’s house is a fitting next chapter.”

League of Legends is coming home.

Worlds 2023 begins on October 10, with the final on November 19. Watch it on Riot Games’ Twitch channel: twitch.tv/riotgames . Check out the documentary on last year’s Worlds Final, DRX The Rise , at redbull.com