Lewis Pugh is ice-swimming to raise awareness about the climate catastrophe

At 52 years old, Lewis Pugh admits that nothing quite compares to his first swim. Born in the southern English city of Plymouth to Navy parents, he moved to Cape Town, South Africa, at the age of 10. From his school, he had a view across the sea to Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned. In 1987 – five years after Mandela had been moved to nearby Pollsmoor Prison – a 17-year-old Pugh swam the 8km from the island to the mainland. It was an epiphany.

“I’ve been swimming for 35 years, but nothing has quite replicated the sheer joy of that first swim from Robben,” he explains. “The feeling of putting your feet down on the sand… I immediately knew this was something I enjoyed.”

For Pugh, the essence of the elation he felt was in the difficulty of the swim; what he refers to as the “beauty in the struggle”. He’s been subjecting himself to that struggle ever since: in 2006, Pugh became the first person to have completed a long-distance swim in each of the world’s oceans, and seven years later he was inducted into the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame.

It was in 2005 that Pugh had taken his swimming up a notch and begun braving the freezing waters of the Arctic and the Antarctic. He did this to draw attention to the effects of climate change on these fragile landscapes. In 2013, he was appointed the first UN Patron of the Oceans.

Then, in September last year, just weeks before of his appearance at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland – where he called for 30 percent of the world’s oceans to be declared Marine Protected Areas by 2030 – Pugh completed one of his most difficult journeys yet. Clad only in Speedos, goggles and a swim cap, he braved 7.8km of 0-3°C water and icebergs for 12 days to become the first person to complete a multi-day swim in the polar regions. For Pugh, it was a daunting mission with a simple message: “No ice, no life.”

Lewis Pugh swimming at the North Pole © Jason Roberts When I did my first swim in the Arctic in 2005, the water temperature was 3°C. I recently went back to the same place and it was 10°C Lewis Pugh

The Red Bulletin: You’ve completed many swims in the polar regions. How does one prepare for that?

Lewis Pugh: Cold-water swimming is the only sport where the more experience you have, the harder it gets; when you’ve been really, really cold, you never quite thaw out. It remains deep in your memory, so with every subsequent swim you have to forget about that experience first and be absolutely present. Each one of these swims is exponentially harder than the last. They’re so painful. It’s pure survival.

How do you stay safe in the water?

We measure the temperature and work out how long I’m going to swim for. When I was young, I just used to dive in and go for it. That doesn’t work any more. You need to lower yourself in slowly. This tension occurs. You think to yourself, 'Shit, I just want to get going,' but you need to control your breathing and the cold shock response. After about a minute, I start swimming. Your mind is telling you, 'Get out, get out,' but you just keep on going.

How do you warm up again after the swim?

I swallow a temperature capsule beforehand to measure my core temperature. Then, as soon as I’ve done the necessary 10-15 minutes of swimming, I get out and immediately dry off and climb into two sleeping bags with three hot-water bottles and a hot chocolate. It takes about 30 minutes for my temperature to come up, and about two hours to recover before the second swim.

Why keep doing it?

I’ve spent my whole working life in the ocean. I remember swimming in the Indian Ocean a few years ago – you’d swim over a coral reef and look down at sharks and rays, vibrant coral and tropical fish. I’ve been back recently and the reefs are dead and the fish are gone. Around 25 percent of life in the ocean lives in coral reefs. During my lifetime, we’ve lost almost 70 percent of the world’s wildlife. Similarly, when I did my first swim in the Arctic in 2005 the water temperature was 3°C. I recently went back to the same place and it was 10°C. At COP26, I was urging everyone to take extreme ownership. By which I mean taking 100 percent responsibility for the situation we now find ourselves in. There’s something fundamentally wrong about leaving the planet to future generations when it’s unsustainable.

Knowing that, do you still have hope for the future?

Without hope, you slide into apathy. Hope is essential, but we have to earn it. We have to take action every single day. What makes this so difficult is that we aren’t trying to fix one country or industry, but we need a complete change of 196 nations. The greatest threat to the environment is the belief that someone else will fix this problem.