Four reasons why your next e-bike should be a MATE

When you think of an e-bike, there’s a good chance that the first thought that springs to mind is a clunky old granny bike with a big battery strapped to its pannier rack. The person riding it is most likely older. It certainly couldn’t be described as ‘cool’.

Enter MATE. Founded in 2016 by the Danish siblings Julie Kronstrøm Carton and Christian Adel Michael, the bike brand instantly turned e-bikes on their head. MATE’s creations were fashion-focused, aimed at non-cyclists and simply made you want to go and ride.

We wanted to create a cool looking bike that was appealing to us, and was a fashionable and fun way to commute Julie Kronstrøm Carton

“There wasn’t a concept on an e-bike being something for a younger minded, urban, functional-yet-fashionable kind of crowd,” explains Kronstøm Carton. “We wanted to create a cool looking bike that was appealing to us, and was a fashionable and fun way to commute.”

It’s making waves too. Fans include the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, while Jay-Z’s venture capital firm Marcy Venture Partners has invested in the Copenhagen-based upstart. And, with eyes set on the UK as its next market to tackle, it’s never been easier to experience MATE for yourself.

Here, Kronstrøm Carton shares how a MATE bike could revolutionise your life...

01 It will make you want to ride

We all know that riding a bike for shorter journeys is good for our health, the environment and beating the traffic, but there are also downsides when it comes to convenience – you can turn up hot and sweaty, you might won’t want to ride home after a long day at work or you will have to leave your bike somewhere if you have a drink.

“Regular bikes can sometimes be a pain as a rider,” says Kronstrøm Carton. “To be a real transport solution, you need to remove as many pains as possible.”

The Mate City combines practicality and a battery for all-round exploring © MATE

MATE did this in a number of ways. Its electric-assisted pedalling means you can cover some serious distance without breaking into a sweat, while its foldability means it can be transported easily when not in use – either in the boot of a car share, taxi or public transport.

“The folding mechanism gives people a flexible way to get from A to B,” she adds. “It allows you to combine your commute with other options – meaning you can come into work by bike in the morning and take your bike home at the end of the day on another form of transport.

02 There’s a MATE for every occasion

There are two MATE models – the MATE City and MATE X – and Kronstrøm adds that there’s more in the pipeline. But the company’s current offering is ideal for the majority of people in the UK.

There are currently two models – the MATE City and the MATE X © MATE

The City is its urban-focused bike and comes in two builds. The City has an 80km range and mechanical disc brakes, while the City+’s range is extended to 120km and it packs mechanical disc brakes. Both have full-suspension, a smart LCD colour display and a top speed of 25kph (15mph).

The X meanwhile is its off-road-leaning line. Like the City, it too has two builds that vary on range, but the most notable difference is its beefier suspension and tyres. Made for gravel roads, bridleways and singletrack, no path is out of bounds for the MATE X.

03 It’s a design icon

“Many other bike brands tap into those who will bike already,” says Kronstrøm Carton. “We're tapping into an audience of people who would not necessarily bike at all.”

MATE has been able to do this because of the look and feel of the bike. The brainchild of an entrepreneur and futurist, the bikes look like they are from a different planet – combining big and bold designs with eye-catching colours to create something that no other cycling manufacturer is doing.

MATE has re-imagined what a folding e-bike could and should look like © MATE

“We have a unique positioning in being a fashionable and fun way to commute,” she adds. “Instead of saying you should bike because it's good for the environment and for your health, we just say you should bike because it's fun, nice and a great way to live.

“If it’s something you use every day, you need to have that good feeling about it. We’ve got a lot of people who you would not normally see on bikes to suddenly consider biking as cool and fun, and a way to get from A to B without breaking a sweat.”

04 You can try before you buy

Buying a new e-bike is a big financial commitment, but MATE has made it even easier for you to be convinced that its bikes are for you.

MATE bikes are available to test ride across the UK © MATE

“I think many of the UK’s big cities, especially London, are great for e-biking,” adds Kronstrøm Carton. “Like Denmark, the UK has a great biking culture, but it’s also much more used to the idea of a folding bike.”

Test rides can be booked from its showroom in Greenwich, London, while its bikes are available to try at various spots around the capital, Leicester and the New Forest. Be warned though: once you’ve tried a MATE, no other cycling experience will ever seem as fun.

MATE bikes start from just £1,499 and can be test ridden at various spots around the UK. Find out more at MATE.bike