4 songs that made a big impression on Flatbush Zombies rapper Meechy Darko

In 2020, Meechy Darko’s life changed forever when his father was shot and killed by Miami police after the 49-year-old stabbed an officer with a knife. This tragic event inspired the rapper, who was born in Flatbush, New York, to a Jamaican family to start work on his first ever solo record, Gothic Luxury.

“I had no choice but to make this the most personal thing I’ve ever done,” says Darko, whose real name is Demetri Simms. Executive produced by longtime Kid Cudi collaborator Dot Da Genius, the album draws from a variety of influences, some of which he discovered with Flatbush Zombies – the Brooklyn rap group he co-founded in 2010 with Zombie Juice and Erick Arc Elliott — and others he was introduced to by his father.

“My pops would drive me around and play me all kinds of music,” recalls Darko. “I got a lot of my musical education from those car rides.” Here, Darko talks us through four of the songs that changed his life.

DMX – Slippin’ (1998)

The rapper wrote this song about making positive changes in his life © Ruff Ryders

“DMX is a very important person to my whole psyche; hearing this really changed me," says Darko. "It showed me that you don’t need to curse on record, it’s all about the intent and feeling, which you don’t really get in a lot of Hip Hop songs, where someone tells you how trapped they feel. I always try to tap into my emotions, be vulnerable on record and express how I really feel because of this track.”

Buju Banton – ’Til I’m Laid To Rest (1995)

This sees Buju Banton detailing the principles of his Rastafarian faith © Penthouse Records

“I didn’t choose this song, it chose me. As a Jamaican, my family used to play it all the time growing up. I think of cleaning the house on a Sunday when I hear this, my grandma frying up dumplings and ackee and saltfish. It’s about dying but I didn’t know that as a child. I used to sing it like it was a champion song. It gives me a warm feeling and the same level of nostalgia as listening to Michael Jackson.”

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – If 6 Was 9 (1967)

This appears on the Axis As Bold As Love LP and the Easy Rider soundtrack © Reprise

“This is one of the songs that ushered me into my odyssey with psychedelics. It takes me back to the staircase in [Flatbush Zombies rapper] Juice’s building, Flatbush Avenue. I associate it with us being teenagers, trying to figure out what the hell is going on with life. It’s funny because we were having a conscious renaissance in our little neighbourhood and when the song first came out, America was having its own conscious psychedelic renaissance.”

The Notorious B.I.G. featuring 112 – Sky’s The Limit (1997)

Featuring vocals from R ’n’ B group 112 and production from Clark Kent © Bad Boy

“I love songs about humble beginnings. The first time I ever heard this as a kid I had to know every single word; I would play it over and over. It still brings tears to my eyes to this day. The storytelling is so captivating. It’s magical, it has a beautiful introduction and sounds like heaven as the sky’s are opening. Only Big can give you that kind of feeling. I aspire to make a song like this.”