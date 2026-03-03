Milly Pickles: The amputee runner on the power of movement

Moments before she became, in 2023, the first amputee athlete ever to complete in the Red Bull 400 – the world’s toughest and steepest 400m race – Milly Pickles was, she admits, “a hot mess. I looked up the hill and it was so steep, and I just didn’t know if my body could handle it. I found it unbelievably scary”.

It had been a tough year for the athlete, content creator, presenter and disability campaigner. A cut on her leg that refused to heal had left her unable to walk for three months, never mind run, and she’d only signed up for the race three weeks earlier, slightly on a whim. On top of that, Pickles’ boyfriend, Liam – an extremely fit and able-bodied online fitness coach – had just run it and was in a bad way, unable to even talk. “I thought, ‘I’ve got one leg, three toes, and I’ve been unable to even walk for months – what on earth am I about to do?’” she recalls.

Milly Pickles photographed for The Red Bulletin feature © Neil Gavin

But a gruelling 17 minutes and 26 seconds later she had, unbelievably, done it. She was on an instant high. “Achieving something I never thought physically possible just gave me so much confidence to think I can actually do crazy, difficult things,” she says. “After that, I was on a hunt to find something else to push me further.”

Pickles is no stranger to seemingly impossible challenges. When she first got back into running after her accident in 2017 that resulted in the loss of part of her right leg, she told herself that learning to run on a prosthetic blade “was an exciting new challenge”. She spent two years doggedly practising 100m sprints, with an eye on perhaps making the Paralympics team.

“The way I think about these things is that I might not have the body that can absolutely smash this – I don’t even really know if I can actually physically do it – but I have an incredibly strong mindset that always carries me through,” she says. “Your mind is so powerful, it might even take you 95 per cent of the way there.”

It never occurred to me that I wouldn’t ever run again Milly Pickles

This incredible mental ability has become Pickles’ superpower. But each challenge has left her physically wiped out, due to the extra energy it takes an amputee to take on such feats – studies show increases from 25 per cent to more than 75 per cent – and the raw pain of her amputated leg rubbing in its prosthetic socket. On top of that, she has ADHD and finds huge events overstimulating. “I’ve got the double whammy of being neurodivergent and an amputee. So, as soon as I finish, my body just shuts off.”

Late last year, she recognised she was on the brink of burnout. It wasn’t just the gruelling training, but the emotional toll of her ever-online life, which includes the many messages she receives from people sharing their own traumatic experiences. “I feel touched that my DMs are a safe space for people to open up,” Pickles says. “But I was in such a burnt-out state that even the most positive elements of my online experience felt like a lot to handle.” Realising she needed a break, she listened to what her body was telling her and, at the end of November, committed to taking two months off all work.

Milly Pickles on location for The Red Bulletin feature story © Neil Gavin

The Red Bulletin catches up with Pickles at a photographer’s studio in east London on a freezing January day, one of her first days back post-break. Switching off was essential, she says, but hard. “For the first week, I replaced Instagram with digitising my entire wardrobe, which has actually been amazingly useful,” she laughs. Slowly, she settled into a gentler pace of life at home in London with Liam and relished the rest and recuperation.

In person, Pickles is fun, charming and game for anything the photographer suggests, even running down a street in tiny shorts and a crop top on a day that threatens snow. About to turn 29, she’s in a reflective mood. Her twenties have been run at a frenetic pace, largely defined by an accident at their start, and how she reshaped her life afterwards.

I just want to take ownership of who I am, and my story Milly Pickles

As she approaches her thirties, Pickles feels she needs a shift. “I’ve changed so much as an individual, and I feel like I’m outgrowing who I was,” she says. But she also knows her story is compelling – and an inherent part of the Milly Pickles who sits here today.

In 2017, she was a marketing student at Bournemouth University, undertaking a highly competitive placement at Chelsea Football Club. Driven and ambitious, the then 20-year-old knew she wanted to be “a leader in something, a CEO.” That morning, her mother had called to say she was worried about her, though she couldn’t explain why. Pickles reassured her she was fine and would soon be back home in her native Hertfordshire.

Milly Pickles in hospital in 2017 after the accident © Milly Pickles

Devastatingly, her mother’s apprehension was justified: later that day, Pickles suffered a catastrophic electrocution of such high voltage that doctors were surprised she survived. “My occupational therapist looked at my notes and said that people who have that level of electricity usually die,” she recounts.

The details of the accident are something that, publicly, Pickles hasn’t gone into. “I do want to at some point, but I need more space than an Instagram caption, and it still doesn’t all make sense yet,” she says. She was rushed to hospital, where surgeons spent two weeks operating, cutting away dead tissue and muscle in an attempt to save her legs. All the while, she still had electricity coursing through her body – “it doesn’t leave for weeks” – and was in constant agony.

Close-up of Milly Pickles during January shoot in London © Neil Gavin

Eventually, Pickles took control: “I remember one moment looking down at my leg, and it wasn’t even a leg – there was hardly anything there. I just thought, ‘There’s no way they’re going to be able to keep this – we have to amputate.’” The surgeons attempted to talk her through the options. “I just interrupted and said, ‘I don’t want to waste any more time – it has to go.’” Her first thought after making the decision, which she shared with her shellshocked mother: “That means I can compete in the Paralympics.”

It’s hard to comprehend the mental strength that Pickles possesses. That fortitude has always been there, she says, but it was crystallised by the accident. When she first looked down at her missing leg post-surgery, there was no sense of disconnection. What she struggled with more was hair loss caused by the shock of the accident or the drugs. “It was about feeling feminine and attractive, which I know sounds silly, but I’d just gone through this awful thing and was dealing with it well – and then this was there to kick me down.”

Your mind is powerful; it can take you 95 per cent of the way Milly Pickles

Interestingly, Pickles says she struggles more with body image now, with her life so entwined with social media, than she did after the accident. “That’s another thing I’ve noticed coming back from my break: just how quickly you start to subtly compare yourself again. We all do it, and it’s so bad for us.” Her solution is a negative journal, in which she writes down unkind thoughts. “When you read them back, you realise you wouldn’t talk to a friend like that.”

What makes Pickles’ journey especially compelling is that alongside her relentless drive – “It never occurred to me that I wouldn’t ever run again” – she’s honest about her lows. “I try to show the realistic side of things as well,” she says. This honesty was the impetus behind her first Instagram post, on January 2, 2018, showing her in hospital. She’d searched online for other “people like me” and found almost none – except one. “This amazing, glamorous Brazilian woman who had a really sparkly glittery [prosthetic] legs gave me hope,” she says. “I was worrying that no one would ever fancy me again. She helped show me that you can dress it cool and look pretty.”

Milly’s sporting milestones January 2018 Enters a gym for the first time November 2020 Learns to run on a blade

So Pickles has become ‘that person’ for other amputees. Over time, she shared the full spectrum of her life – GRWM videos, falling in love, holidays, her sister’s wedding, learning to DJ – while avoiding turning her experiences into “a highlights reel”. Her combined social-media following has grown to more than 750K. The point of it all, Pickles says, is to help others. “If I can be of use to anyone else who’s struggling and give them hope, it’s what I was meant to do.” It’s why she believes her accident “was meant to happen to me. I’m strong enough to deal with this”.

Personal bests: Marathon debut in 2024 © @stonevisualsuk

It’s tempting to call her inspirational, but she’s increasingly wary of the word. “It’s a very tricky one,” she says. “Many disabled people are offended by it. While I haven’t been, and I understand why people [use that word], I sometimes find it uncomfortable. I’m just doing me; I’m not trying to do anything different.”

Personal bests: Red Bull 400 Breakthrough in 2023 © Red bull Content Pool

Despite the ordeal of the accident and what has been an arduous road to recovery since 2017, Pickles says it’s the last year that has been the “hardest of my life, tougher than running a marathon or losing a leg. It’s about confronting who I truly am”. She’s embarked on a course of therapy – Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) – developed to access traumatic memories, process the complex emotions involved, and enable those affected to move on with their life. “I just want to take ownership of who I am and my story,” Pickles says. But the therapy has taken her to other places, too. “It goes straight into your subconscious mind, and it brings up things you’re not even aware of. It’s crazy that the subconscious mind dictates everything that we do. People beat themselves up about why they’re a certain way, and it comes down to the way you’ve been conditioned, or a trauma you’ve experienced – maybe even one that your parents experienced and passed on to you. It’s fascinating, but painful.”

Milly Pickles posing for The Red Bulletin running feature © Neil Gavin

This year, the last of her thirties, is one to really get to the bottom of things: “It’ll be hard, but I think it’s so important to correct what I can now, rather than taking anything self-limiting into the rest of my life.” Armed with new understanding, Pickles feels it’s the right time to write a book about her experiences. And she’s considering applying for a master’s degree in psychology and neuroscience of mental health, thanks to her new fascination with the power of the mind. “I’d love to take my work on, to get a proper scientific understanding and perhaps one day become a psychologist and help others.”

For her own mental health, Pickles goes running, which she says has been life-changing. “Running helps me regulate everything mentally. If I’m anxious, overwhelmed, stuck in my head or just feeling a bit off, getting outside and moving changes my mood almost instantly. It also gives me one of the only moments where my brain goes quiet – which is rare for me because I’m ADHD and my mind is always on!”

If I can give others hope, it’s what I was meant to do Milly Pickles

Pickles has committed to running every day this year, and she makes sure to head out whatever the weather, even if she’s not in the mood. Especially if she’s not in the mood. “It’s not about pace or distance; it’s about showing up. Having a reason to get up and go outside shifts everything – it changes my perspective and makes the rest of the day feel more manageable. I enjoy running, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t enjoy every run. Some days my legs feel heavy, or everything just feels harder than usual, which is so normal. But what never waivers is how proud I feel afterwards about the fact I’ve shown up for myself.

“So many people say, ‘I’m not a runner.’ But there’s no such thing as not being a runner: if you can run, you can run. I often find that people aren’t held back by their bodies but by what they’ve decided is true about themselves.”

Personal bests: Milly Pickles running the 2025 London Marathon © @simonrphoto

It’s this understanding that has prevented Pickles from limiting her own aspirations since her accident, though she freely admits she’s still figuring it all out. “I’m in a transition phase. I need to work out how to move into this new area, keeping up the things I love and working on my boundaries.” More big sporting challenges are not off the cards: she floats the idea of an Ironman and could, one day, be part of a Paralympic squad, if the stars align. But she’s also listening to her body. “There must be a balance between pushing myself and doing hard things – which I absolutely love – and doing them sustainably so my body isn’t in a permanent state of stress.”

It may be less Instagrammable than her most headline-grabbing feats, but the slower, consistent achievement of showing up for her daily runs feels more important to Pickles – even if some days it’s just 1km to shake off the cobwebs. It’s not about scoring likes, she says, it’s about “collecting happiness moments”.