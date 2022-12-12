Mykki Blanco: Up close and personal
Your latest album is titled Stay Close to Music. What was the thinking behind that name?
I didn’t start songwriting until I was 25. Now, to be able to write songs and be paid to have people listen and see you perform, that is a gift! What is life but a series of joys and struggles? When I think about what’s happened in my life, when I was diagnosed with HIV [in 2011], when I had struggles with drugs or alcohol, when at the beginning of my career I faced a lot of taboos and a lot of homophobia and transphobia, and when I think of what it is to be a queer person of colour in this society… I went through all these various forms of intersectional oppression. I decided to call this album Stay Close to Music as I found that, no matter what I’ve been going through, I wake up and I say, “No matter what’s going on, I’m gonna get up, have my coffee, maybe go for a quick run, and then I’m gonna write songs, and that’s my job.” That’s a gift.
You’ve worked with some of the world’s best-known music artists. But how did you get started?
I didn’t have a record label until recently, and [I never got a] mainstream push, so one of the things I had to do was play a lot of concerts. It’s the classic way of getting your name out there, like Sam Cooke and Elvis did. That’s how you build the fanbase. The birth of Tumblr and social media networks allowed me to grow my career, as people all over the world could say, “Hey, we want a Mykki Blanco show in Paris, in Sweden, in Cape Town, in São Paulo.” And I would go. I toured relentlessly. When I look back at the number of shows, it was psychotic! But we wouldn’t be sitting here now if I hadn’t done that.
After spending so much time on the road, where do you call home?
I don’t have a flat right now, but I was living for a bit in Portugal up until 2020, then I went to Paris, then I lived in LA for a few months, but I was still spending the majority of my time in Europe. I pretty much tend to live all over Europe; I’m not sure where my next country will be, but I connect more to the European lifestyle. Plus, there is something that happens when you’re in a place where you don’t speak the language: I get to be in my head, be more in my imagination. Maybe I’m able to deal with myself when I’m not taking in this external stimuli [of conversation], and I think that influences my songwriting.
You’re well-known as a queer Black artist who has long played with drag and gender presentation, and your chosen pronouns are now they/them. How is your identity reflected in your music?
I have always tried to highlight queer narratives that I’ve lived but I don’t feel are promoted in the mainstream. In the mainstream media, we’re fed this palatable idea of what it is to be queer – this clean-cut, whitewashed idea; a queerness that plays by heterosexual rules. There are queer people who, in their authenticity, fit into that way of being, and that’s fine. But, for most of us, that’s not true to our lived experience. In my own trans journey, I was always a gender-nonconforming person. I was always a target, highly visible yet invisible at the same time. Yes, things have got way better, but still you’re a target.
How does it feel to put so much of yourself into the public realm?
[In the future] I will try to be more and more honest in my songwriting, because I’ve realised people don’t need to come to Mykki Blanco for just a feelgood dance song any more. I’m able to be multidimensional, and maybe people will value me more when I can give more sides of myself. That was not always so easy; it took years and a lot of different processes of songwriting: “Can I say this? Am I comfortable with this?” It’s taken me years to be comfortable with that kind of vulnerability. I was 25 when I wrote my first song, and now I’m 36 – it has taken 10 years for me to build these skills. If I’d started at the age of 15, maybe I would have been a more mature songwriter by 25, but I didn’t – that wasn’t my story, wasn’t my trajectory. Everything feels very organic. It feels like it’s happened right on time.