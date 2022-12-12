Mykki Blanco: Up close and personal

[In the future] I will try to be more and more honest in my songwriting, because I’ve realised people don’t need to come to Mykki Blanco for just a feelgood dance song any more. I’m able to be multidimensional, and maybe people will value me more when I can give more sides of myself. That was not always so easy; it took years and a lot of different processes of songwriting: “Can I say this? Am I comfortable with this?” It’s taken me years to be comfortable with that kind of vulnerability. I was 25 when I wrote my first song, and now I’m 36 – it has taken 10 years for me to build these skills. If I’d started at the age of 15, maybe I would have been a more mature songwriter by 25, but I didn’t – that wasn’t my story, wasn’t my trajectory. Everything feels very organic. It feels like it’s happened right on time.