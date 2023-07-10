STAYING ON THE RIGHT TRACK

It was scary. Suddenly, all this attention was on me. People were discussing whether I deserved to be in that environment. One person tweeted, “Can you guess why Naomi Schiff got her job?” There were 250 comments from people suggesting why I got the job, whether it was the colour of my skin or that I’d fucked my way to the top. It was either misogyny or racism. I responded in the calmest way I could, with three yawn emojis. I went to sleep and woke the next day to a notification that Lewis Hamilton had retweeted it and stood up for me. I was incredibly grateful. The one thing that’ll make you feel better in a moment like that is having the support of your peers.