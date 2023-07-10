STAYING ON THE RIGHT TRACK
What’s the big appeal of motorsports for you?
When I was 11, me and my dad built our own little racing team, and I spent hours on the track at weekends. The art of driving fascinates me. It’s exciting to see F1 teams, engineers, mechanics and drivers go head-to-head, thinking about every minute detail, giving it everything they’ve got to be the best on the track.
What are the barriers to making it in motorsports?
It’s incredibly expensive. Often in racing there’s the attitude that if you’re quick enough it won’t matter. But to be quick you need time in a car, and that takes money. You can’t just jump in a car and drive the wheels off it. That’s like saying to Usain Bolt, “Don’t run all year, just rock up to the Olympics.” For women, being taken less seriously than the men is a barrier, too. I spent a year knocking on doors with my business card. Had I been a man who looks like a typical racing driver, I probably would have had more calls.
What changes are needed?
F1 is more popular than ever. Your average motorsports fan was typically a middle-aged white man, but that’s changing. There are young women and people from diverse backgrounds watching, and they need to be catered for. Space also needs to be made for women. There’s an institutional issue: a woman hasn’t raced in F1 since 1976. We need young women and their parents to see female role models in the sport. We’re not trying to make it easier for the women; we’re trying to make it equally hard.
You experienced trolling last year after joining Sky as an F1 pundit. How did you deal with that?
It was scary. Suddenly, all this attention was on me. People were discussing whether I deserved to be in that environment. One person tweeted, “Can you guess why Naomi Schiff got her job?” There were 250 comments from people suggesting why I got the job, whether it was the colour of my skin or that I’d fucked my way to the top. It was either misogyny or racism. I responded in the calmest way I could, with three yawn emojis. I went to sleep and woke the next day to a notification that Lewis Hamilton had retweeted it and stood up for me. I was incredibly grateful. The one thing that’ll make you feel better in a moment like that is having the support of your peers.
How does stunt driving in movies compare to racing?
On my first day on [No Time to Die], Daniel Craig walks into the room and says, “Hi, I’m Daniel.” I thought, “Oh my God, I’m very aware of who you are!” The stunt I did was with Daniel – he likes to do a lot of them himself. He had to cross the road and I had to slam on the brakes and stop just in front of him. I thought I was going to take him out! I was concerned there’d be a headline saying “Racing driver kills Daniel Craig”. There’s a massive buzz to stunt driving, but I prefer racing – it’s much more in your hands.
Any advice for those wanting to break into motorsports but worried they might not belong?
If you walk into a room and there’s no one who looks like you, whether that’s in motorsports or sport or business, it has no bearing on your own capabilities. It might be harder, and people might not understand your struggle, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do it. Don’t stand in your own way – other people will do that. Go for anything you want to do.