Behind the scenes of the savage Numb Bum 24 Hour Race

In the world of extreme sports, there are few challenges that even the most adventurous won’t attempt, but the Numb Bum 24 Hour—one of the world’s longest, coldest, grittiest motorsports races—is one of them.

While ice racing (usually on a motorcycle or quad) is a common sport across states and provinces in North America that spend much of the year buried in snow, few ice racers would dare to compete in the middle of February for 24 straight hours.

“You have to be a little crazy,” says longtime race organiser Dan Cheron. The 2020 Numb Bum , which kicked off on February 15 near Sandy Beach, Alberta, was of particular significance to Cheron. The race had been canceled in 2019 due to a decline in the number of directors and volunteers available, a need to invest in new equipment and, like so much these days, local politics.

Determined to restore the event to its former glory—one that once attracted Evel Knievel to compete—Cheron set about raising $30,000 to put on the race. And he succeeded. Cheron, as part of the local racing club Pembina Dirt Riders Association, was not only able to raise the funds necessary to continue the race but also attracted riders who’d never even competed on ice before. Riders paid $250 each as an entry fee, but for the winners—the team that completes the most laps in 24 hours—the only prize was a trophy and some bragging rights. That’s enough for people like Tab Sydor, whose team won this year’s race. It wasn’t even his first Numb Bum victory, but it was no less sweet. “Of course we’ll do it again,” he said, grinning after the race. “Now it’s time for a nap.”

The Numb Bum, it's endurance 101

Winning the Numb Bum 24 isn’t just about speed. The team that completes the most laps wins, so it’s a true test of endurance. The victor is likely whoever can last the longest in subzero temperatures, wind, snow, sleet and everything else Mother Nature whips up in Sandy Beach, Alberta.

Finding Friction

Special tyres brandish 4cm spikes that dig into the ice © Philip Vukelich

Maintaining traction on ice is no easy feat. Racers use special tires with inch-and-a-half spikes that dig into the ice. But the same spikes that get them around the track require riders to take extreme precautions. Tragedy struck the Pembina Dirt Riders Association in 2015 when a racer caught one of his legs in the rear tire and slashed his femoral artery. The rider didn’t survive, and a new rule was added requiring wheel guards over the tires to prevent deadly injuries.

On track

It takes almost seven days to plow the course © Philip Vukelich

"That lake doesn’t look good without a track on it,” says race organiser Dan Cheron. No two Numb Bum tracks have ever been the same. It takes several men almost a week to plow and map the course, and as conditions change and riders wear through the ice, the course is altered throughout the event, adding an extra challenge for competitors.

Starting line

At the green flag, racers have to run 20 yards to their machines © Philip Vukelich

The race begins with a Le Mans-style start. Once the green flag drops, the first rider on each team runs 20 yards to their motorcycle or quad, starts their engine and takes off. Losing precious seconds here can be frustrating, but with 24 hours to catch up, a bad start isn’t always detrimental to success.

Dedication

The race is Dan Cheron's labour of love © Philip Vukelich

Dan Cheron is the heart and soul of the Numb Bum. Though he hasn’t raced in years, he is still dedicated to planning and organising the race, including securing sponsors and working with the provincial government for approval to host the event on the lake. It is a true labor of love.

Nightfall

With it being a 24h race, over half of the Numb Bum is raced in the dark © Philip Vukelich

More than half of the race is completed in the dark. Nightfall brings lower temperatures and reduced visibility, which makes racing more challenging and repairs even harder. Drivers are required to race with taillights and headlights once the sun sets, and an electrical malfunction means time wasted off the track and fewer laps on the scoreboard.

Tag teams

Switching drivers can help with any truly numb bums © Philip Vukelich

Teams typically switch drivers every hour or two, allowing them to refuel, take a nap, warm up and ease their truly numb bums. This year, Luke Sydor (pictured) attempted to complete much of the race by himself, succeeding for 13 hours before blowing a transmission. Sydor raced under the name “Biking for Boobies” to raise money for cancer research in honor of a beloved relative.

Alone together

The Numb Bum even has a quad class © Philip Vukelich

There are several classes of racers all competing at the same time: a professional motorcycle class, an amateur motorcycle class, a quad class and a “Red Eye” class for riders who only compete during sunlight hours. With miles of track, it’s rarely overcrowded.

Harsh weather

The harsh weather takes its toll on the machines © Philip Vukelich

The weather takes its toll on both man and machine. The 2020 Numb Bum was mild by comparison, with temperatures averaging a balmy 14 degrees. In 2017, a blizzard dropped 10 inches of wet snow overnight, and riders were frozen to the bone. The 2017 race is legendary among racers as the toughest, nastiest Numb Bum ever contested.

Prime viewing

The race is prime viewing for those with a lakeside property © Philip Vukelich

Sandy Beach, Alberta, an hour northwest of Edmonton, is mostly a summer community with a year-round population of around 270 people. So when the sun sets on the Numb Bum, the lights from the riders can be seen for miles and the sound of roaring engines echoes across the lake. Those with lakefront property get a front-row seat to view the action.

Snow plows

The snow plows take around 30 minutes to lap the course © Philip Vukelich

A fleet of plow drivers keep the course safe during the 24-hour race, smoothing out the track surface where the spiked tires have formed ruts in the ice and removing any snow that accumulates. It takes the plows, which are constantly running, about 30 minutes to complete a loop, and spectators can ride along for the best—and warmest—view on the lake.

Thirsty machines

Racers have to fuel up every 60 to 90 minutes © Philip Vukelich

Teams go through hundreds of gallons of gas throughout the race, and most must fuel up every 60 to 90 minutes. Some, though, have installed larger gas tanks, requiring fewer stops on pit row and allowing more time on the racetrack. The downside is longer shifts on the track for riders to endure the elements.

Numb bum

The chilly weather really takes it out of the riders © Philip Vukelich

The event’s name is a reference to the effects of frigid temperatures and grueling weather, but the length of the race also causes that unfortunate side effect. It’s not uncommon to see riders stand up to ease the pain while riding, especially after a series of sharp turns takes its toll.

Team spirit

Racers may be rivals, but behind the scenes they're in it together © Philip Vukelich

Every Numb Bum race begins with the same tradition: Before a single rule is read or sponsors are thanked, competitors turn to a stranger and introduce themselves. Racers may be rivals on the track, but in the pits they’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who won’t offer to help, whether that’s with a hot cup of coffee or a spare engine. On the lake, even the toughest competitors are friends.

Growing recognition

20 teams and 75 riders competed in the 2020 Numb Bum © Philip Vukelich

A total of 20 teams and 75 riders competed in the 2020 Numb Bum, with teams driving from thousands of miles away. An American team from Wisconsin drove 29 hours through the night just to compete in their first- ever 24-hour ice race because they’d heard stories of the challenge and wanted to see it for themselves.

At last, the finish

Tab Sydor blasts across the finish © Philip Vukelich