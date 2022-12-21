Sea Monster

Crew members frantically grind rattling winches. Others peer out of the cabin windows, intently adjusting the length of the sail lines. It’s hot. It’s loud. Everything is shaking. Skipper Charlie Enright barks out orders above the din. When I ask what I should do, he snaps, “Just sit right down there on that seat.” It’s not how I’d imagined my debut voyage aboard the IMOCA, but it’s probably best to leave it to the professionals.

The sky is blue and there’s a mild breeze as we depart Newport Harbour for Narragansett Bay (see map) – a 380sq-km body of water connecting Rhode Island to the Atlantic Ocean. I’m on a test run of a sports yacht that a team of top nautical designers has spent two years crafting in France. The aim? To win The Ocean Race, a six-month, 32,000 nautical-mile (60,000km) round-the-world epic.

Five hours earlier, I was sipping coffee with Enright among the colonial-style houses and cobbled streets of Newport’s historic district. Athletic in stature, with a stubble beard and a striking smile, the 38-year-old Rhode Islander is the skipper of the 11th Hour Racing Team, with two Ocean Race campaigns to his name. “The Ocean Race is the pinnacle of offshore sailing,” he told me. “It’s the most mentally taxing team-sailing competition there is. It pushes everybody to the limit.”

Newport, Rhode Island © THIERRY MARTINEZ/11TH HOUR RACING Skipper Charlie Enright eyes victory in The Ocean Race © THIERRY MARTINEZ/11TH HOUR RACING

Launched in 1973 and held every three to four years, the event sees the world’s best sailors race around the globe non-stop, day and night. Starting in Alicante, southeast Spain, the route ticks off every ocean bar the Arctic, with stopovers in six cities before finishing in Genoa, Italy. The longest and toughest stage is between Cape Town in South Africa and Itajaí, Brazil – a passage of 12,750 nautical miles (23,613km) that takes longer than a month. “It’s the fiercest part of this planet,” says Enright. “There are waves bigger than the boat is long, and snow on deck. In the last race, I remember quite vividly going 30 knots [55kph] in 30 knots of wind at a temperature of 30°F (-1°C). A ‘triple 30’ – that’s something I’d never experienced before.”

Exhaustion (crew members sleep in four-hour shifts), cabin fever (the toilet is a black bucket) and mishaps – during the last race, the team had to repurpose a small island’s telephone pole when their mast broke – are only some of the challenges competitors must contend with. “There’s no time to think about anything other than the task at hand,” says Enright. “Even when you finish a leg, you’re thinking about how you can improve.”

For the 2022-23 edition, the race will be contested by two different boat classes: the VO65 and the new IMOCA. The former boat is used by all teams in that class, creating an equal playing field, while the latter is an ‘open’ class, allowing the designers to create a vessel that is faster, lighter and more efficient, with high-tech improvements. “If you had to equate it to a car, the VO65 is a bus,” says Enright. “It’s rugged, houses [seven to 10] people. The IMOCA is more like a Ferrari. It’s smaller [a crew of four or five], lower to the ground, and it goes fast. But we compete off-road. So, would you rather have a bus or a Ferrari?”

Approaching the IMOCA in Newport Harbour by motorboat, it looks like a typical sports yacht – monohull, aerodynamic, and about 20m long. But there are two obvious differences. Rather than an open deck, it has a protected cockpit at the rear. It also has wings. I say this to boat captain James ‘Irish’ O’Mahony and he laughs. “The foils act like aeroplane wings,” he explains. “The wind moves faster over the front, slower on the bottom, and joins in the middle to create the lift for the boat.” They enable the yacht to float over the waves and reach almost 40 knots (74kph) – speeds previously unheard of in The Ocean Race.

11th Hour Racing Team IMOCA reaches almost 74kph thanks to wing-like foils © HIERRY MARTINEZ/11TH HOUR RACING

“Watch your head,” says Irish as he guides me into the IMOCA’s cramped, 5sq-m cockpit. The crew can completely control the boat from down here – you only need to go on deck to change the sails – and it doubles as living and sleeping quarters. There are dozens of colour-coded sail lines, each assigned to upper-deck equipment such as sheets, boom and mast. Data (wind speed and direction) from cameras and other measuring gear on deck is displayed on three screens. “Being on an IMOCA feels a bit like being stuck in a washing machine on high speed,” grins Irish as we set sail, “but as long as took your sea sickness tablet, you’ll be fine.” Erm, what tablet?

Turns out I’m in luck. The sea is calm. That doesn’t make sailing the IMOCA a cakewalk, though. As soon as Enright takes the helm, the hurry-scurry starts, and I’m instructed to take a back seat. If this is what it’s like when conditions are good, it’s hard to imagine what it feels like to be trapped in this sweatbox for 30-plus days on the stormy Southern Ocean. As team navigator Simon ‘SiFi’ Fisher calmly explains to me how to control the foils in the middle of this rumpus, Enright interrupts: “You’re going to be in the hot seat!” He hands me the tiller. My stomach churns. I stick my head out of the cockpit. The wind slaps me in the face – and we’re only sailing at 15 knots (27kph).

The seven-tonne beast is surprisingly smooth yet sensitive to steer. Every small hand movement changes its course slightly. It’s a majestic feeling, and as I steer towards harbour, the impressive Newport Bridge at our back, I can see for the first time why you’d consider living in a washing machine for half a year.

The IMOCA yachts were built in the early 90s and are most popular in France © THIERRY MARTINEZ/11TH HOUR RACING

ON SOLID GROUND - For landlubbers visiting Newport

Educate yourself - Steer and design boats with the interactive exhibits at The Sailing Museum in downtown Newport. You’ll also find the National Sailing Hall of Fame and the America’s Cup Hall of Fame here.

Get wet - Experience history by going aboard an America’s Cup-winning vessel like the two-time champion Intrepid, or the Rum Runner II – a smuggling yacht used during Prohibition.

Look closer - Gawp at hundreds of sailboats and powerboats undergoing maintenance or in their final stage of construction at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard.

Take a swig - Mingle with original sea dogs at the International Yacht and Athletic Club (IYAC) on Thames Street, or meet local boatbuilders after work at The Fastnet Pub on Broadway.

As well as competing in The Ocean Race, 11th Hour Racing Team is dedicated to environmental causes. Its IMOCA was constructed using renewable and recyclable materials, many sourced from within a 50km radius of the shipyard, cutting its total carbon footprint by a third compared with a standard edition. The cockpit’s roof is covered with solar panels that generate enough power to run all daytime electrical loads, and the crew doesn’t take any freshwater onboard, instead desalinating sea water to prevent plastic waste. And this ocean-health programme isn’t just limited to professional sailing: it also funds projects in innovative marine technologies, supplies software for boat manufacturers, and leads educational initiatives, teaching children sailing and ocean literacy. 11thhourracing.org