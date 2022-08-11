4 songs that transformed Oliver Sim's approach to songwriting

At 17, Oliver Sim – singer/bassist with The xx – was diagnosed with HIV but, driven by fear and shame, kept his condition private. Now, at 33, he’s opening up on his debut solo album, Hideous Bastard, which he describes as a ‘joyous’ antidote to those feelings.

It was produced by Jamie XX – Sim’s bandmate in the Mercury Prize-winning indie trio whose most recent release, I See You, topped the UK album chart and reached number two in the US. Here, Sim reveals four tracks that have had an impact on his life and songwriting. Oliver Sim’s album Hideous Bastard is out now; @hideousbastard

Bronski Beat - Smalltown Boy (1984)

Bronski Beat - Smalltown Boy (1984) © London Records

“I’ve admired Jimmy Somerville [singer with synth- pop trio Bronski Beat and later The Communards] for such a long time. Not only does he have one of my favourite voices ever, but he’s also been such a fearless, powerful voice for LGBTQ people and those with HIV and AIDS. He makes fantastic music, and this song is a perfect example of that: a joyous pop song; fun but very emotional.”

Placebo - Nancy Boy (1996)

Placebo - Nancy Boy (1996) © Virgin Records

“As a teenager, Stefan Olsdal and Brian Molko [of UK rock duo Placebo] were aliens to me. I was like, ‘I have no idea where they have come from, but I love them.’ Brian was feminine and beautiful but making angry music, and that meant so much to me, because he was the first person I saw who was a combination of those things. He was my idol, and this song meant a lot to me.”

Romy - Lifetime (2020)

Romy - Lifetime (2020) © Young Turks

“Romy [Madley Croft, The xx’s guitarist/vocalist] has been a friend and sister to me since I was three years old. We went to nursery school, primary school, secondary school and college together, and now we have a career together in a band. This was the first song she released on her own, and it really makes me so proud of her. I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, especially when writing pop songs.”

Nat King Cole - Nature Boy (1948)

Nat King Cole - Nature Boy (1948) © Capitol Records

“Jimmy Somerville introduced me to this beautiful song [covered many times over the years, but recorded first by US jazz singer/pianist Cole]. It inspired the messaging on my solo album, particularly the track Hideous, where Jimmy sings a line from the song to me. The final words of Nature Boy are: ‘The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.’ How great is that?”