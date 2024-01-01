Open Mountain Month: Inspiring stories to get outdoors this January

The outdoors is often thought of as a summer pursuit. Mountains come alive under the warm embrace of the sun, and it's possible to explore the seemingly endless verdant trails or, if you're feeling truly adventurous, go off-piste and clamber and scramble your way to the summit.

But all of that exploration is possible year-round, if you have the right kit and know-how. Just ask Helly Hansen. Outdoor specialists since 1877, the Norwegian clothing experts have been enabling adventure in inhospitable environments for more than a century.

To reframe what's possible and celebrate the beauty of mountains in the winter, it has launched Open Mountain Month – a hub of expert-led advice that helps to connect people to the outdoors in an enjoyable, educational, and, most importantly, safe way.

To celebrate Open Mountain Month, we will publish a new story each Monday in January; each providing some inspiration to get outside and experience the outdoors in Open Mountain Month and beyond.

01 Meet ski-patrol supervisor Rachael Efta, a member of the hardest pack on the mountain

Efta works at Big Sky Resort, Montana, the US' second-largest ski resort © Cam McLeod/Helly Hansen

Rachael Efta grew up on the mountain. While at school in Stevens Pass, Washington, USA, she skied four times a week, raced competitively, and even during the summer offseason left her home in search of snow. After graduating, Efta swapped the snow for the sun of San Francisco, attending art school, but the pull of the mountains soon brought her back – to Big Sky Resort, Montana, the second-largest ski resort in the States. Until then, she’d never considered ski patrol as a potential career path. “I didn’t see women on the patrols I was around,” says Efta, now 30, “so I couldn’t imagine myself doing it.”

A presence at every resort, ski patrol is easy to recognise thanks to its Helly Hansen kit and medical cross crest. The job is varied, but at its core it ensures ski runs and routes are safe to open, while also acting as a first response to medical and rescue emergencies.

I always get butterflies before a detonation – it’s a powerful feeling Rachael Efta

Even while working at Big Sky, the path to ski patrol was not a foregone conclusion. “I wanted to keep pushing myself in the mountains. To do that responsibly, I got my EMT [emergency medical technician] certification – the same level as someone who works in an ambulance.” Qualifications and courses in outdoor leadership followed. Then a ski-patroller friend told her she was missing out on the best job on the mountain. “Everything never really aligned until it was so obvious it pretty much bit me.”

A decade on, Efta helps oversee a 130-strong team of professional ski patrollers. Here, she reveals what it’s like riding Big Sky’s rescue runs…

Explosive start

Before the resort can open to the public, ski patrol conducts avalanche hazard mitigation on all routes. It determines whether any fresh overnight snow needs to be cut – skied across to see if an avalanche starts – or if it would be safer to perform a controlled avalanche to remove the risk. “At 7am, we ride the chairlift to ‘the fort’ – our morning cache of explosives,” says Efta. “We arm up based on conversations we’ve had with the forecaster and our own ideas of what we’re walking into. It can be one of the most intense parts of the day and also one of the parts that keep people hooked. We use two pounds of hand charges [for controlled explosions]. I always get butterflies before a detonation – it’s a powerful feeling.”

Heavy load

The skiing skills of a patroller extend beyond being able to whizz down black runs. “On top of being in terrain that’s already challenging, you have to be comfortable carrying awkward objects like signage, safety material, snow fences or a vacuum mattress. [The latter] is a parachute-like thing that’s carried behind you, used for spinal immobilisation.”

The hardest situation is when people are injured in the furthest stretches of our resort. The scenario goes through my brain all the time. It’s a game of chess Rachael Efta

Mind map

Responding to an emergency at Big Sky – 5,800 acres (almost the area of 4,000 football pitches) covered in snow and pine trees – would seem like finding a needle in a haystack, requiring an encyclopaedic knowledge of the range. “I can move patient care or resources around in creative ways based on the mountain mapped out in my head, says Efta. “You understand the nooks and crannies and the intimacies of travelling around that nobody else has to think about.”

Dress rehearsal

Efta and her team spend the weeks before the resort’s Thanksgiving public opening role-playing different scenarios such as “chairlift evacuations from our bubble chairs” or “rescue the rescuer – working on what to do if one of us becomes impaired while performing the rescue”. The hardest incident to deal with? “When people are injured in the furthest stretches of our resort. The scenario goes through my brain all the time. What resources do I need? What phone calls do I make to get these people out of this situation? It’s a game of chess.”