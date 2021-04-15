Your next adventure? Para-alpinism in the French Alps

Snow crunches underfoot as I make the final few steps along the narrow snow ridge leading to the summit of Mont Blanc, the highest peak in western Europe. Cloud shrouds the French side of the mountain as a chill breeze freezes my eyelashes. It’s 7am on September 1, 2019, and the region’s regular summer paragliding ban has just been lifted. A wave of nausea hits me as I unpack my bag – I feel physically beaten by the effort to reach the summit. More than 3,500m below me lies the Chamonix Valley. From here, the route down Mont Blanc would normally be long, arduous and risky, crossing glaciers and rock walls, but I won’t be making the descent on foot – I’m going to fly it.

I’ve been climbing mountains ever since 2006, when I served an apprenticeship on the crags and cliffs of my native North Wales. These days, as a professional climber and mountain guide, I follow the seasons, dividing my time between the mountains of Snowdonia and the Giffre Valley in the French Alps. Two years ago, I learned to paraglide, which opened up new horizons for me. An ascent of Mont Blanc would normally take three days and involve two cable cars and a train ride; now I can leave Chamonix in the early hours, climb the mountain, and be back down for a second breakfast.

There’s something liberating about flying – there’s that release of pressure from committing a launch where you have to get everything just right, feet dangling improbably over the abyss as you cheat evolution and soar with the birds. After 10 minutes of untangling frost-covered lines and laying out my canopy, I’m away, swooping down to Italy in the cool morning air, thankful that I don’t have to walk any further, and ready for my morning cappuccino pick-me-up in the café that sits next to the landing field.

Para-alpinism, as it is known in France, is becoming an increasingly popular pastime. As the name suggests, this is a combination of paragliding and alpine mountaineering, and the European Alps – with their limited flight restrictions and excellent infrastructure – are particularly well geared towards the pursuit. The concept isn’t new – pioneers such as the Frenchman Jean-Marc Boivin were launching off many of the world’s highest summits some four decades ago. This early era of the sport culminated in Boivin’s successful flight off Everest in 1988; since then, the technology of – and interest in –paragliding has shifted towards cross-country flying, where the performance of wings has been orientated towards improving the glide ratio and lift of canopies. The current cross-country world record stands at a straight distance of 564km, set by three Brazilian pilots in 2016, while the highest flight ever recorded was established that same year by Frenchman Antoine Girard, who soared above Broad Peak in Pakistan at an astonishing 8,157m.

Muskett ascends a snow ridge to reach a bivouac hut in the early morning © Jake Holland

The route down would normally be arduous and risky, crossing glaciers and rock walls, but I’m not making the descent on foot – I’m flying it. Calum Muskett, climber and mountain guide

The early pioneers of para-alpinism would shoulder huge packs weighing in excess of 12kg (that’s without factoring in any of the mountaineering equipment required), making climb-and-fly missions impractical, to say the least. Recent improvements in technology have provided new canopy types consisting of just a single ‘mono-skin’ layer rather than the conventional double layering system with air cells. These new wings weigh as little as 1kg, pack into a mid-sized stuff sack, and have an ultra-light sit-harness. This step-change in technology has given the sport a new lease of life. But fast and light para-alpinism is just one strand of the sport; the real appeal for me is what you can achieve when you introduce technical climbing, where conventional descents by abseiling and down-climbing can be both lengthy and dangerous.

It’s September 2020 and, together with my friends Paul and Jake, I’m back on Mont Blanc. We’re attempting a second ascent of the mountain’s hardest rock climb – a route known as Incroyable, on the Pilier Rouge du Brouillard, an imposing granite monolith that starts at 4,000m. The sun is out and the weather is baking hot. Snow melting on the slopes above and below us expose a vertiginous red rock face, which we manoeuvre up using our fingertips. After a successful day’s climbing, we make it to the tiny tin shack of the Eccles refuge and a viable take-off on a hanging section of glacier near the hut.

The Welshman commits to launch his paraglider at 4,000m © Jake Holland

The position is awe-inspiring, and the ever-steepening convex snow slope is perfect for a take-off – or it would be if the entire slope wasn’t still frozen. Paul and Jake are standing on a hacked-out snow ledge 30m to my side. It will be Paul’s first flight under the command of Jake on an ultra-light single-skin tandem wing. What a place for a first flight. Wearing crampons to give myself purchase on the snow, I make my committing run to launch the glider. The light fabric quickly and easily rises above my head, and as the leading edge touches the sun a warm valley breeze inflates the canopy and gently lifts me off my feet. Looking back, I see Jake and Paul safely take off with whoops of joy as they settle beneath their wing.

It’s shared experiences like these that make para-alpinism such an incredible sport. The descent was once the boring part of the day, but now it’s something to look forward to. As we touch down in the valley, conveniently close to that café, it’s time to plan our next adventure.

Muskett flies above the heavily crevassed Glacier du Brouillard © Jake Holland

Calum Muskett is a professional climber, mountain guide, and ambassador for Rab, Scarpa and Petzl. He provides bespoke mountaineering and ski courses at muskettmountaineering.co.uk

Where to go

Location: Chamonix Valley

Nearest airport: Geneva

Transport: Six cable car systems

Altitude: More than 4,000m, with 11 main summits in the Mont Blanc massif