Building a better future with The Rag and Bone Man

Paul Firbank's life has been one of contrasts. When he first met his wife Lizzie, he was sporting a pink mohawk and sleeping on a friend's sofa, beneath dust sheets from his plastering job. He also spent four years as a tattoo artist. Back then, the idea that one day he would produce one-of-a-kind items for some of the finest hotels, or be commissioned to make a trophy held aloft by the world's top speedway rider, seemed fanciful. That he would craft these things from humanity's discarded trash is even more outlandish. And yet, as artisanal engineer The Rag and Bone Man, that's exactly what he does today.

As Firbank and Lizzie invite us into their workshop in the Kent seaside town of Margate, there's a glint in his eye that suggests the pink hair dye and clippers – or whatever the equivalent is when you're in your forties and have a young family – are still within reach should the mood take him. The workshop is as full of contrasts as Firbank's life. Situated in a row of garages-cum-warehouses behind a Victorian terrace that overlooks – far out to sea – one of the UK's largest wind farms, it's perhaps better described as a working museum. Or well-ordered chaos.

Where the magic happens – Paul Firbank's workshop © Benjamin Eagle/Red Bull Content Pool

On a wall is part of the town's old roller-coaster. Pieces of scrap metal share floor space with exquisitely crafted bar stools, one of which uses the brake disc from a Porsche as its base. A chandelier made from a Rolls Royce jet engine sits incongruously next to a row of rusting car jacks. "Perfect for lamps," remarks Firbank. Mounted on another wall are blades from another jet engine, recovered from an aircraft scrapyard not far from here. He notes that in the past the blades would have been put through an angle grinder to ensure they didn't find their way back into the supply chain through the black market.

"Now they let me take them, in the knowledge that I'll wreck them the way I want to wreck them," he says. Hanging elsewhere are small robots that Firbank built when first dipping his toe into a profession that's hardly well-trodden these days.

Paul Firbank welding at his Margate workshop © Benjamin Eagle This isn't about money, it's about enjoyment Paul Firbank

Many years ago, the rag-and-bone man, or totter, was a familiar sight in Britain's towns and cities. These junk dealers, pulling their carts by hand or horse, scavenged the streets for anything they could sell. This would literally include rags – which could be recycled into cotton paper – and bones, used to manufacture knife handles, toys and trinkets. A mid-19th-century report on London's poor estimated there were up to a thousand totters in the nation's capital, eking out a frugal livelihood in squalid conditions.

"The rag-and-bone man was an anonymous figure, almost invisible, going around at weird antisocial times, looking for scraps," says Lizzie. "What they were really doing was looking for a way to earn a living," adds Firbank. The couple’s work today is very much in keeping with the best traditions of the totter, employing a degree of resourcefulness that's rarely been as relevant as it is now. But they’re quick to point out that it isn’t solely a British practice, or even a lost one elsewhere in the world.

"We saw the Chinese equivalent of the rag-and-bone man – hundreds of them," says Lizzie of her time as an artist-in-residence in Beijing. "They had these bikes called Flying Pigeons, which had two back wheels, and they'd go around collecting things like water coolers from office blocks. They’d stack them miles high. You’d see one guy collecting cardboard, and another taking the sticky tape off it. Everyone had a role to play."

Firbank won't be seen peeling tape off boxes on Margate High Street, but he's no stranger to delving into scrapyards, bins and places others wouldn't dare venture. The rewards of his exploits, however, are considerably greater. Whereas a mid-20th-century British rag-and-bone man's daily haul might have earned him between £2 and £25, a single coat hanger made from unwanted golf clubs sells for £90 in Firbank’s online store. A mirror framed in a jet-engine combustor goes for £950, while a chair hammered out of a VW Beetle bonnet commands £2,750. But the Firbanks' careers weren't always this lucrative.

Firbank dismantling a 1940s engine to turn into a 'rocket ship' chandelier © Benjamin Eagle When you think about the waste in this country, it's disgraceful Paul Firbank

Before moving to this particular corner of Kent, the pair lived in London – Lizzie worked for a picture-framing company, while Paul was searching for jobs after the promise of some plastering had fallen through. Then, a welding job came up, and within a year he was running the firm's metalworking department.

"We'd get our pay cheques at the end of the month and by the time we'd worked everything out we'd have £100 left," he says. "There was an Argentinian restaurant less than a mile from where we lived and we'd blow it all with a massive steak and too many bottles of red wine. Then we'd struggle for the rest of the month until I sold something." In 2011, Lizzie suggested they hold an exhibition of their work. "We sold out within two days," recalls Firbank. "So, I handed in my notice. We've been tinkering with this ever since."

The imperative to make money may no longer be Firbank's driving force, but the dedication remains. Perhaps the greatest insight into his alchemic artistry comes from a new documentary about his mission to build a gravity bike , or as he describes it in the film, "A push bike without pedals or a seat; you just lay on it. A go-fast, downhill-bombing machine."

The front fork in detail © Benjamin Eagle/Red Bull Content Pool The wheels were taken from an abandoned kids bike © Benjamin Eagle/Red Bull Content Pool

Its parts include BMX wheels from a bike scrapyard in Dartford, an aeroplane seat (which becomes the front forks), and "a huge spiky aerodynamic chunk of aeroplane on the front", which a bystander describes as resembling Concorde. At one point, Firbank pulls his van to the side of a road and rescues an iron bedstead that's been fly-tipped. "The smaller tubes can make part of the bike frame," he deduces, before adding under his breath, "I'm doing the country a favour and cleaning up some of the rubbish, which is nice."

Interestingly, Firbank doesn't draw up blueprints or work from plans of any kind. "It'll never end up looking like it does on paper," he says. "To work out mechanisms, I sometimes use my son's toys, which have nuts and bolts – it's easier." Given the complexity of the gravity bike – and indeed any of his designs – it’s a remarkable admission, especially when he reveals this is the first bike he's built in his 22-year career and notes during a crucial moment of its construction that if he gets the angles wrong, the handling could be lethal. "It either won't steer well or, as you pick up speed, it'll become twitchy and jump about."

Even a bed frame and aircraft parts proved useful in this build © Benjamin Eagle/Red Bull Content Pool The assorted bits of scrap that this bike will be made from © Benjamin Eagle/Red Bull Content Pool

The closest Firbank gets to creating any kind of diagram is when he brings in his friend, illustrator Max Paternoster, to design decals for the bike's exterior. The two are kindred spirits, Paternoster's creative process seemingly just as instinctive. "There's a weird urge I can't really describe – I just want to produce something," he explains. "I have this routine of doodling every night. When you're half-asleep, some of that stuff is quite mad." He ponders in front a large blackboard in Firbank's workshop before deciding, "I'm going for that line-based Tron vibe."

For Firbank, the components he finds dictate the final product more than any Heath Robinson-esque sketch ever could. "We might come across something that steers the shape of this bike in a certain way, how it handles, how long it lasts," he says in the film. "You can’t fight a material." It's almost a humanisation of objects and offers a glimpse into a mind that sees living potential where others just see scrap. "Bits of this bike have already done 700mph [1,126kph]," he notes of the salvaged plane parts. "Some of these components have had a crazy life."

However, there's an inherent risk to working with materials collected from roadsides and scrap piles. "You don't always know the properties of the metal," he says. "One time, I'd found a thick steel rod and was trying to bend it with a big bending machine. I should have clocked it, because it wasn't doing what you'd expect. This thing shattered, glanced off the side of my head and smashed about in the workshop behind me. If it had hit me square in the head, I wouldn't be here talking to you now. I'm lucky I survived with my eyes. I shouldn’t have forced it, but I was tired and I'd had a couple of beers."

Firbank admits he wasn't academic at school. He says he used to love being ill so he could accompany his father – a science teacher at another school – to work. There, Firbank would watch him enthral the class with experiments involving cans of Coke and Bunsen burners. "There wasn’t health and safety back then," he recalls. "Dad would find things that interested people and base his lessons around that. Everyone would be so much more engaged." After leaving school, Firbank chose to pursue a course in engineering. "I was supposed to make what everyone else was making, but I'd build bits for my bike. The other guys would get the hump, but the teachers asked me what I was trying to do and gave me ideas as to how I might do it differently."

It looks like a bike! Note this bike has no pedals © Benjamin Eagle/Red Bull Content Pool The completed bike leaves the workshop for the first time © Benjamin Eagle/Red Bull Content Pool The bike was ready to use after a finishing touch paint job © Benjamin Eagle/Red Bull Content Pool

It's easy to see how Firbank's outlook back then would equip him with the curiosity needed to, quite literally, see treasure in another man's trash. It's an attitude that seems to be striking an ever-louder chord with others, too. "When we launched The Rag and Bone Man, people commented on how eco this was," he notes, "but that wasn’t why I started reusing old materials. I did it because it was cheaper than buying off-the-shelf stuff. A big chunk of metal costs a lot of money, but people are throwing away brake discs. I use the ends of fire extinguishers – you can pick one up for nothing at a scrapyard. When you think about the waste in this country, it's disgraceful. Modern appliances aren't even designed to be fixed; they break so that people buy a new one. I love old materials because they were meant to last. They were designed in a way that made it possible for parts to be replaced, because that's what people could afford."

His and Lizzie’s attitude towards sustainability extends into their everyday lives. Married in 2017 – on a fairground Wall of Death (where else?) – they've bought a house and are restoring it together. It's a project that's progressing "very slowly", admits Firbank, somewhat ruefully. Nonetheless, they're bringing their resourcefulness to the task. "The amount of milk bottles we were getting through was incredible, so I bought a plastic shredding machine," he says, pointing across the workshop to a big box containing granulated bottle tops. He then gestures to a cake mixer which washes them. "We've got a 20-tonne press that squishes them in these great big moulds and makes wall tiles. I put them in the oven and when they come out we'll use them for our bathroom."

Paul Firbank on his milling machine © Benjamin Eagle

Firbank's services are frequently sought out by restaurants and hotels as far afield as Australia and Singapore. He's also just completed what he calls "trophy season", making silverware for competitions throughout the summer. On a table sits a cup for the Malle Mile Beach Race, a motorcycle rally held in Margate every September. It remains in the workshop after the tide came in at such breakneck speed this year that the event had to be cut short. The Firbanks' have also recently returned from Silverstone where French MotoGP rider and reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo lifted the British Grand Prix trophy designed and made by The Rag and Bone Man. "I was opposite [Quartararo] when it was presented to him," says Lizzie. "I had a tear in my eye because I knew the hard work that had gone into it and just how far we've come for that moment to happen."

Making unusual items also has a tendency to attract characters of a similar ilk and Firbank details these encounters much as he might about finding a prize trove of tractor seats. "We were selling a 1950s barber's chair and what was left of a vintage aircraft engine at an auto jumble and this old guy negotiated a price with us, telling us he was a pensioner and asking if we could deliver the stuff to him," he recalls. "Basically, he worked us." When they arrived at the man's address, it turned out to be a huge Georgian mansion.

"This place was insane. We pulled up to the gates and he sent one of his staff to let us in. As we were driving up to the house, we saw vintage steam engines. One room contained four 1920s Rolls Royces; in another he had 14 1920s fire engines." Such was the extent of this high-end hoarding, says Firbank, that the owner of the collection could no longer live in his own house; instead, he was relegated to a small cottage beside it. "Have you heard of a bike called the Vincent Black Shadow? One sold recently for £600,000. I walked into a room and he had 22 of them. You couldn't sell them all at once, because it would destroy the market."

Where the gravity bike ends up is anyone's guess, although it seems that Firbank would be reluctant to part with it, even though he concedes he could have done himself considerable harm riding it. "I did 60mph [96kph] and the brakes just cooked, as they were from an Argos child's mountain bike. I think we could have done 70-something on the second day. Who knows, maybe we'll have another go."

In the meantime, he's already working on his next big project: "It's an art piece from a 1930s aircraft radial engine that will, in effect, be a giant chainsaw. Max is doing drawings and we'll make foundry patterns from them."

Whether building power tools from vintage aeroplanes, reviving a lost profession with modern sensibilities, or helping to sustain our dwindling resources by rehabilitating the trash of our planet's worst tenants, there's perhaps something we can all take away from Firbank's view of the world: that you need to look a little deeper to see the true value in anything.

"Not everything is about money; it's not all about scrap metal," he muses in the film. "As long as you're trying to do something, even if it's not perfect, you're getting something else out of it. It's about enjoyment."

