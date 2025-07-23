The Road To Riksgransen

The freesking icons test themselves and their Peak Performance Vertical Gore-Tex Pro shell jacket and bibs against the Arctic Circle’s best backcountry terrain and oldest freeride contest.

It’s past midnight in the Arctic Circle, but the sky still glows in hues of peach and gold. There’s a silence so deep you can hear the snow settle. On the edge of the world, where Sweden meets Norway and the mountains drop into deep fjords, two freeskiers, Kristoffer Turdell and Paddy Graham, are deep into an adventure chasing spring snow, remote lines, and the surreal phenomenon of skiing under 24-hour light.

This is the Road to Riksgränsen. From the heart of Swedish Lapland to the dramatic western fjords of Norway, the duo set out with roof tents, touring gear, and a hunger for those fleeting windows of perfect weather that would test themselves and their Peak Performance Vertical Gore-Tex Pro gear. Along the way, they’re met with unpredictable conditions, wild terrain, and moments of magic only this part of the world can offer.

24-hour off-piste people

Riksgransen to the Fjords: The Journey Begins © Nicholas Iliano

The pair’s journey begins near Turdell’s home turf in Riksgränsen, Sweden’s northernmost ski town. Here, the lifts practically end at the border, and the terrain is more about creativity and mountain know-how than piste maps. From Riksgränsen, they cross into Norway, descending to sea level and setting up camp on remote beaches framed by towering peaks.

Turning Back: When the Summit Stays Out of Reach © Nicholas Iliano

This region offers a unique kind of skiing that demands patience. Weather in the fjords changes fast; rain one day, powder the next. Sometimes, everything aligns. Other times, it all falls apart just before the summit. But the 24-hour light gives a strange advantage. Time becomes fluid, allowing late-night missions and mid-morning rethinks. Conditions dictate the rhythm, not the clock.

Peaks and troughs

Climbing Nonstinden in Shifting Weather © Nicholas Iliano

The first few days test that patience. Variable snow and a full day of rain force a tactical pause in Narvik as they wait for temperatures to drop and visibility to return. When the storm finally clears, they set out on a five-hour ski tour to Nonstinden. The ascent is long but rewarding, until the weather suddenly closes in just shy of the summit. Visibility vanishes, and the call is made to turn back. It’s a tough decision, but one that speaks to experience and respect for the mountains.

Beachside Basecamp Below the Couloir © Nicholas Iliano

That night, they camp on the edge of a beach, directly below a 300-metre couloir they aim to ski the next day. Snow returns through the night, blanketing everything, including the beach. As dawn breaks, the tide edges up, reaching the wheels of their cars. Thankfully, the roof tents keep them above it all – dry and warm in the Arctic chill.

Dropping In: Perfect Snow in the Couloir © Nicholas Iliano

With conditions finally lining up, the next mission begins. A long climb through powder-laden birch forests leads to the top of the couloir. Though the weather remains moody, they find exactly what they came for – 30cm of fresh snow and enough visibility to open it up. The descent is pure reward – steep, flowing, and untouched. Below the chute, the forest offers fast and playful tree skiing, weaving through snow-draped trunks down to the shoreline. It’s the kind of day that validates every missed turn and every bad-weather delay.

Back to big mountain reality

Return to Riksgransen for SBMC © Nicholas Iliano

With the mission to the fjords complete, they return inland to Riksgränsen for the Scandinavian Big Mountain Championships (SBMC), a legendary freeride competition with deep roots and a fiercely local soul. First held in the early 1990s, SBMC is the longest-running event of its kind and still one of the most open. Anyone can sign up to go head-to-head with the best, from homegrown heroes to global names like Max Palm.

Midnight Course Inspection Under Arctic Glow © Nicholas Iliano

This year, the event is set against a backdrop of heavier-than-usual snowfall but brutally flat light. Course inspections take place from 10pm to 2am, using the surreal glow of Arctic twilight to scout lines. It’s a scene unlike any other. Competitors ski at midnight, cliffs are lit by golden light, and the snow is still fresh from the day before. In this strange glow, the mountains take on an otherworldly feel – part dreamscape, part battleground.

Max Palm Sends It in Flat Light © Nicholas Iliano

The conditions are challenging. Flat visibility makes it difficult to pick out take-offs and landings, even with deep snow. Line choices have to be made carefully. By the end of day two, Palm leads the pack with a smooth, committed run. On finals day, he seals his win with a huge flip off one of the final features, bold, confident and clean.

A return to freeride’s roots

Freeride, Pure and Unfiltered © Nicholas Iliano

For all its remoteness, Riksgränsen remains one of the most authentic stages in freeride. With no glitz and no hype, it’s about skill, style and local knowledge. It’s a place where midnight becomes the best time to ski, where the crowd cheers in down jackets under a glowing sky, and where the snow can be just as likely to disappear as it is to deliver a once-in-a-season line.

The Line Worth Waiting For © Nicholas Iliano

The Road to Riksgränsen was more than a ski trip. It was a lesson in timing, trust and letting the mountains lead the way. Out here, plans are suggestions and patience is as important as strength. But when it all comes together – when the snow hits, the sky clears and the line is just waiting to be skied – it’s like nothing else on Earth.

