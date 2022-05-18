4 tracks that helped Flo Milli get her start in rap

Rapper Flo Milli is a force to be reckoned with. The 22-year-old Alabama native has been making a lot of noise since arriving on the scene in 2018 with her viral hit, Beef FloMix. She followed it up with In The Party, which has been streamed over 200 million times, and then in 2020 she put out her critically acclaimed mixtape: Ho, Why Is You Here?

Her latest single, PBC (an acronym for Pretty Black Cute), is an energetic track that celebrates Black women and tackles the micro-aggressions they often have to face. “I think it’s extremely important for young girls to have strong women to look up to for inspiration,” she says.

Here she discusses the trailblazing female artists that inspired her and four of their most impactful tracks.

Keri Hilson – Pretty Girl Rock (2010)

“This was such a strong and needed anthem at the time it came out. Everything she was saying was very empowering; when I was a little girl, I needed to hear those words," says Flo Milli. "It added to my confidence as a young female and it taught me to not be afraid to be confident about myself and not feel like I have to dim my light around others because they feel uncomfortable.”

Missy Elliott – Work It

“Every time this song plays, it brings back memories from when I wasn't famous, when I was a little girl, and remembering how I wanted to be a star. My favourite part is when Missy reverses her words, I thought that was so creative. Missy impacted me a lot growing up. She, of course, is a dark skinned female, and I really admired that she was a badass woman; everything she wrote was just so creative."

Shakira – Hips Don’t Lie (2006)

"I must have been four or five years old when I first heard this; it was one of the first pop songs I really fell in love with. I remember sitting in front of the TV watching the video and doing the little hip thing she used to do. It opened up my tastes for music instead of just solely loving rap. Shakira had her own lane; she was so different from everybody else. I loved her accent, I loved her energy and her videos.”

Fergie – London Bridge (2006)

“Fergie definitely brought something different to the game, from her beats to her demeanour and attitude. When I used to be in daycare, I would bring a radio with me and my own CDs. This song was on one of the CDs. I made a whole [dance] routine for it and showed it to the girls in my class and we did it at a talent show. I feel like that’s what sparked my love for performing.”