How David Bowie and Jacques Brel shaped Soft Cell

Tainted Love, a unique treatment of Gloria Jones’ Northern Soul classic from 1964, turned Marc Almond and his partner Dave Ball into superstars in the early 1980s.

Soft Cell, a duo from Leeds, Yorkshire, combined minimal electronic music inspired by the likes of Kraftwerk and Suicide with a heartful dose of emotional R ’n’ B and soul, making for a hybrid then unknown to the world of poplar music.

Some 40 years later, and having spent most of that time apart, Almond and Ball are back with their fifth studio album, Happiness Not Included, an ironical and satirical take on the utopian future visions of their youth that have mostly turned into dystopian nightmares.

Here, 64-year-old Almond reveals four tunes that shaped him – and reveal why early Soft Cell sounded the way they did.

Donna Summer – I Feel Love (1977)

Donna Summer – I Feel Love © Atlantic

“When I was an art student in Leeds, this song came over the PA in a discotheque, and I had never ever heard anything like this before,” says Almond. ”It was a great mix of the robotic sound of Giorgio Moroder’s electronic music with the emotive heartfelt vocal of Donna Summer. And this cold sound with this warm sound was very inspiring to Soft Cell. It was life changing.”

David Bowie – Amsterdam (1973)

David Bowie – Amsterdam © RCA

“This was recorded by Bowie, but written by Jacques Brel. And I always said: I never learned anything from my teachers, but a lot from Bowie. He made me discover Brel, who became my biggest influences as a singer, performer, and songwriter. He took me into this world that´s like a mixture of the gutter and romance, which I’ve tried to have into all my work.”

T. Rex – Ride A White Swan (1971)

T. Rex – Ride A White Swan © Fly/MFP

“A very bare, empty song with just a twangy electric guitar, a monotonous bassline and fantastical lyrics about druids. But there was something about it. John Peel played it in his radio show and I loved that there was so much space in it and it made me realise that pop music didn’t have to be all loud guitars and lots of things. So when we did the early Soft Cell stuff, it was very minimal and empty, and this song was part of my inspiration.”

Gloria Jones – Tainted Love (1964)

Gloria Jones – Tainted Love (1964) © Champion

“This song, I could not not pick, because [our cover] changed my life more than anything else. A lot of artists fall out with their most popular songs, but I grew to embrace it, because it’s been a calling card that’s opened so many doors to me. It was our way of saying you can put emotion into electronic music, which is what we tried to do with our version of Tainted Love.”