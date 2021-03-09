Preparing for take-off: Priya Ragu

In 2019, Priya Ragu challenged herself to move to New York for six months to see what she could create. The Tamil-Swiss singer had a comfortable life in Switzerland at the time, having grown up in the quiet town of St Gallen after her Sri Lankan parents fled the civil war in the ’80s, and worked as a technical buyer for Swiss International Air Lines. Yet she couldn’t shake a nagging question: “Is this really my life now?” While growing up, Ragu sang – in Tamil – in her family band, and as she got older she developed a love of US R&B. Performing at open-mic nights was enjoyable, but was it enough to satisfy her creativity long-term?

Her trip to America provided the answer. Ragu returned with an album’s worth of tracks made with her producer brother, Japhna Gold. The pair dubbed their blend of R&B, electro-pop and Tamil influences ‘Raguwavy’ – a musical manifestation of their experience growing up between two distinct cultures. Ragu’s song Good Love 2.0 became one of the sounds of 2020, and also featured in the hit video game FIFA 21. Here, the 34-year-old reflects on a life-changing year…

The Red Bulletin: Music has been a lifelong love for you, but you only began releasing your own songs in your thirties. How come?

Priya Ragu: I’m much more self-confident now than I used to be. It took a long time for my inner voice to say, “Come on, let’s give this a real go.” I got a lot of attention as soon as I released my first song. I wasn’t expecting that at all.

Yes, there were both indie and major labels. [Signing with Warner Music] was a big step. I’d wondered if a major label was right for me. I went for a walk with my dog, Crooks, and I found a feather. I saw that as a sign. A feathered quill – a sign to sign! That feather is still on the wall in my apartment.

You have to push yourself and dare to leave your comfort zone Priya Ragu

You have now appeared in British Vogue, been played on BBC Radio 1, and featured on the soundtrack of FIFA 2021. But you still haven’t given up your day job as a technical buyer for an airline. Why?

I still do my other job, but only two hours a day now. I think that’s the Swiss in me that can’t quite let go – for as long as it’s doable, at least. I really never thought that things would happen so quickly, but I’m very grateful they have. In fact, 2020 was the best year of my life.

There aren’t many people who can say that…

I know. It’s a real privilege. I mean, it’s probably also the first time in history that an artist was signed via Zoom. I selected the musicians for my band online, too. The management sent me suggestions, so it was literally four different guitarists, four keyboard players, drummers… and then I could take my pick, as if from a catalogue. Or like on Tinder: swipe left, swipe left, swipe right.

When did your love of music begin?

I grew up with the Tamil soundtracks from Kollywood films – in northern India, they say Bollywood; in the south, it’s Kollywood. My father formed a small band that performed Kollywood covers. My brother played keyboard, and I sang. Whenever the family came to visit us at the weekend, it was always like, “Priya, sing us something!”

And you began writing your own songs, too…

Writing definitely didn’t come easily to me, but the tunes always hit me fast. I’m a firm believer in something like a creative energy, and that it’s divine. Sometimes ideas come to you, you record them, and then afterwards you think to yourself, “Oh shit, was that me just now? How did I do that?” There’s always an inner voice telling you what you really want. I’d heard the voice say I truly wanted to be a musician, but I’d deliberately ignored it. I didn’t have faith in myself.

How did you gain confidence?

With a lot of practice! I would get up in the morning and write three pages in my diary. I’d write down my thoughts, and things I felt unsure about. That way, I found solutions. It was pretty cathartic. Then I read The Artist’s Way by [US author] Julia Cameron, which is all about discovering your creativity, and it totally motivated me. I think you’ve got to constantly work on yourself, push yourself, and dare to leave your comfort zone.

What are you most looking forward to?