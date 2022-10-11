Red Roses: The Long Game

It’s a baking hot August afternoon, and three of the nation’s top athletes are lying on the vivid green grass of a local club’s rugby pitch in Bracknell, Berkshire. Marlie Packer, Abbie Ward and Holly Aitchison are pro players for the Red Roses, England’s women’s rugby team, ranked number one in the world. Each is a force of nature with her own particular superpower: force, strategy, speed. Their skills have helped England win four consecutive Six Nations Championships, and made the Roses favourites heading into this month’s delayed 2021 World Cup in New Zealand.

During a game, they’re formidable opponents who’ll dive headfirst into a ruck without thinking twice, but today they’re relaxed as they pose for photos, sprawled on the grass in a tangle, making each other laugh. “Not gonna lie, I feel like I’ve got six chins on,” says Yeovil-born Packer as the others do their best to gaze at the camera with a straight face. “All I’m thinking is, ‘Chin up, Marlie, chin up!’” Aitchison, the youngest and newest member of the team, needs a little encouragement to huddle in close to the others, while Ward is all poised professionalism, joking about smizing – smiling with your eyes – before demonstrating with an intense, smouldering look.

It’s already been a standout year for women’s sport thanks to the success of the England football team, and women’s rugby is on the rise. The upcoming World Cup is being broadcast by ITV, and the Red Roses are on an unbeaten streak stretching back more than two years. If the team triumph in New Zealand, they’ll not only thrill their growing fanbase but also be poised for a Lionesses level of superstardom when the World Cup comes home to England in 2025.

Try and mighty: Red Roses are favourites to win the next Rugby World Cup © Alex Beer

The trophies the Roses have racked up tell only part of the story of this team. Packer, Ward and Aitchison’s journeys offer examples of the many battles being fought off the pitch, too. From tackling pay inequity and mental health, to challenging stereotypes of femininity and inspiring others to embrace who they are, there are issues just as significant to the Roses legacy as the tournaments they play. And these players’ paths have been carved out with as much vigour as they bring to the pitch.

When Packer, now in her thirties, was growing up in a council house in Somerset, the idea of becoming a women’s rugby pro wasn’t even a fantasy. She fell for the game at the age of five after being taken to a session by a friend’s parent and coming home caked in mud. “Rugby gave me a sense of belonging and purpose,” she says. But without pay it wasn’t a career path at the time: “I played because I loved it.” She trained as a plumber and, like many of her England teammates, worked full-time as she began pursuing the sport at the highest level. She had spent almost a decade with the Red Roses before professional contracts were introduced to the 15-player game.

If it’s a 50-50 ball, I’m going to win it. I’ll put my body on the line for my team Marlie Packer

Now, Packer is one of a few mothers currently playing for their country, with a two-year-old son carried by her partner, Natasha. She brings driving physical force to the team. “If it’s a 50-50 ball, I’m going to win it,” Packer says. “I’ll put my body on the line for my team. Crashing through the line, running through people, that’s me. And if I’m telling you something on the pitch, I will be direct.”

Abbie Ward, on the other hand, describes herself as a “technical, tactical player” whose job on the pitch is leading the line-out. She grew up in the Lake District, playing summer touch rugby in a mixed-gender group of adults and kids, along with every other sport under the sun. It was in rugby that Ward shone most brightly and, after securing an undergrad degree in history and politics and a master’s in sports coaching, she joined the Red Roses in 2015. Now 29, she brings the same strategic thinking that helps her win games to the wider fight to push forward the women’s game. “Sometimes you’ve got to pave your own way,” she says. “It’s difficult; it’s not always nice. You meet a lot of resistance, but it can be done.”

England rugby player, Abbie Ward © Alex Beer England rugby player, Hollie Aitchinson © Alex Beer England rugby player, Marlie Packer © Alex Beer

During the last World Cup, in 2017, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) introduced salaries for the Red Roses for a year, but these were not renewed. Ward decided to live off her savings and moved from the north-east to the Home Counties to play for club team Harlequins, continuing to devote herself full-time to the sport. The gamble paid off. In September 2018, the RFU announced that from the start of the following year they’d pay 35 of the Roses squad, 28 of them on full-time professional contracts. That number has since risen to 30. Though women rugby players still earn less than their male counterparts, it was a huge step forward. “We were the first team to be awarded contracts, and we fought for that,” Ward says. “For me, it was about not letting anyone tell you what you can and can’t do. I wanted to be a professional rugby player. There are a lot of glass ceilings. It’s about finding a way to smash them.”

When asked what that fight looked like, Ward replies, “Lots of meetings, working with the Rugby Players Association, which is essentially our union.” Pressure from players appears to be paying off: after a petition signed by 123 former internationals, the Welsh Rugby Union offered 12 full-time professional 12-month contracts in January this year, with a further 17 in July. “We need to push other countries to go professional, which will help the quality of rugby improve,” says Ward. “And then more people will want to invest. I’d also like to see that support rolled out in club rugby. It probably won’t be professional until I retire, but I want the young players coming through to know there’s a career path.”

Holly Aitchison, 25, whose dad Ian is a former England player, is an example of what’s possible with this kind of investment in place. She played on a boys’ team until she was 12; joined the England Talent Development Group the same year; was coached at Range High School in Formby, Merseyside, by a former England captain; and did a BTEC in rugby at Gloucestershire’s Hartpury College, known for its development of top-level players. “I was the first generation to come out of school and go professional,” she says. “I don’t think I’d cope with a full-time job on top of all the training we do.”

Last summer, she went to the Tokyo Olympics with the GB Rugby Sevens team and joined the Red Roses as soon as she got back. In her first match, in October 2021, she was filling in for an injured Emily Scarratt, 2019’s World Player of the Year. It was the team’s first meeting with their biggest rivals, New Zealand’s Black Ferns, in two years, and Aitchison scored one of seven tries that won England the game.

That moment when she caught the ball and decided to make a run for the try line is burned into her brain. “I was so scared,” she says. “I was like, ‘If I take this gap, I have to score.’ People were screaming at me to go, and it just opened up for me. Apparently my brother was crying. Everyone was so proud.”

Aitchison is a versatile athlete who says she can “kind of fit in wherever”. Ward agrees: “Everything looks easy when she does it, and at every camp you see more confidence with it. She’s an exciting player to watch.” Aitchison has benefitted from older players blazing a trail before her, and she’s keen to pay that forward. In 2021, she became an ambassador for the British Inspiration Trust (BRIT), which supports the mental health of young adults. She’s open about having “quite bad social anxiety”, which can be a challenge in a sport with a big squad that requires assertiveness on the pitch. “I’m here as an international athlete,” she says, “telling you there are things I struggle with in day-to-day life. I hope that might help other people be more open about things they struggle with.”

There are a lot of glass ceilings. It’s about finding a way to smash them Abbie Ward

Aitchison also admits that she’s found it difficult in the past to reconcile being a pro rugby player with the pressure to conform to a traditional idea of femininity. “When getting into rugby, I shied away from being muscular,” she says. “I didn’t think it was cute and pretty.” Now, she challenges her own negative thoughts, telling herself that her powerful physique “helps me be the best athlete I can be. It’s not a negative”. As Aitchison acknowledges, being a star athlete doesn’t protect you from life’s ups and downs; if anything, it can make them more extreme.

Packer has been through it all. She was in her early twenties when she played in the 2014 World Cup, coming back from injury to help England win both the semi-final and final. She’d just signed a contract to be a salaried Sevens player, allowing her to put her plumbing work to one side. “I had no care in the world,” she says. “It was amazing.” But when she returned home, the feeling evaporated. “I was putting on this smile and winning these accolades, but inside I was really sad. My dad had died just before the World Cup and I’d never processed that properly. I had an operation on my elbow that took me out for a while, and my relationship broke down around the same time. That was me at my lowest. It took me a good year and a half to get out of that.”

Packer was part of the Sevens squad that qualified for the Rio Olympics, but it was a tough season. “My weight fluctuated,” she says. “It wasn’t what the coaches at the time wanted. Then I wasn’t selected for the Olympics. I was gutted.” Her family had their flights to Brazil already booked, so at the last minute she decided to go out and watch. “It was the best thing I’ve ever done. I enjoyed myself so much. I felt every emotion the girls were feeling on the pitch. When I got home, I put that [chapter] to bed and concentrated on the 15s game. We had the World Cup coming up in 2017, and I was still a great 15s player.”

Since then, Ward says, Packer “keeps getting better, season upon season. She’s evolving her game. That’s really difficult to do, and she’s smashing it”. This year, Packer is co-captain of her London-based club team, Saracens, and in May she earned her first nomination for Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship. Her commitment is fierce – “I’d do anything for my teammates,” she says – but having her son, Oliver, has provided valuable perspective. Oliver’s birthday comes just before the Red Roses fly to New Zealand, so, she says, “while most of the girls will be putting their feet up at the spa, nice and chill, I’ll be going round Peppa Pig World, having a great time. In 2014 and 2017, my entire life revolved around rugby, but there’s a bigger world out there”.

Irresistible force: Hollie Aitchinson © Alex Beer

This distance is necessary at times, as Ward can well appreciate, having torn both ACLs and had a serious hip injury, each one taking her out for nine months to a year. Both she and Packer were forced to watch the start of the 2020 Six Nations on TV at home as they rested their injuries. But in March the competition was stopped due to COVID. When it resumed in November, and England took on Italy in the final, the two athletes were not only fit to play but both scored tries. England won 54-0, and Ward was awarded Player of the Match.

Since then, the Red Roses’ upwards trajectory has continued as gains on and off the pitch have pushed the sport forward. When they won the Six Nations for a fourth consecutive time in April this year, the event was broadcast on the BBC, sponsored by TikTok and watched by millions. The Roses’ September victory over Wales made them the first tier-one nation – male or female – ever to win 25 games in a row.

But these wins aren’t all that keep Ward fighting. There’s the bigger picture. She has two “rugby-mad” nieces aged 10 and 13, who, she says, want to be pro players when they’re older. “I remember seeing them in tears at the local Boxing Day game – they were so invested. That gives you a bit of perspective as a player. You’re playing for more than yourself; you’re playing to inspire generations. The biggest thing for me is that responsibility to be seen, and for girls to know they can play rugby, they can be strong, they can be big. I love it because, from [rugby positions] one to 15, everyone is a different shape and size, with a different skill set. That’s life, right? We don’t all fit one mould. We’d be a terrible team if we did.”

On the day Packer, Ward and Aitchison gather in Bracknell for their Red Bulletin photoshoot, the selection for the final World Cup squad is about to take place. It’s on the minds of all three as they return from the pitch to the clubhouse, snacking on melon and trying not to sweat off their make-up. They’re all cautious about assuming they’ll make the cut, but ready for what the autumn will bring. “The last seven weeks have been brutal in how we’ve trained, mentally and physically,” Ward says. “We’ve done so much training against each other, we’re really ready to go and play against an opposition.”

After their interviews, the trio get their make-up touched up and head back out to the pitch for group photos. Meanwhile, the clubhouse manager of this grassroots sports ground, Lauren Clark, is waiting for the right time to ask for her own keepsake photo with the women, once they’ve changed out of their top-secret new kit. She’s a little starstruck, and grateful for all that the Red Roses have done to transform the game. “I’m 30 now,” she says, “and I’ve played rugby all my life. When I was young, we [girls] only had a corner of the pitch [to practice on]. Things have changed so much.” Now, she says, “People are taking the Red Roses seriously. They’re seen as a professional rugby team, not girls throwing a ball about.”

Triple threat: Abbie Ward, Hollie Aitchson and Marnie Packer © Alex Beer

The club Clark works for, Bracknell RFC, now has girls’ teams in several age brackets, as well as a women’s squad. “They’ve influenced that,” she says, gesturing towards the three athletes posing for the camera. “They’ve had a huge impact in such a short time. It’s not a boys’ sport any more. It’s for everyone.”

Once the photoshoot is over and Clark has got her snapshot with the trio, the players wait for a taxi back to camp to continue their gruelling training schedule. Whatever happens in New Zealand, Packer, Ward and Aitchison have already helped usher a centuries-old game into a new era. And the Red Roses will play with the same spirit that’s seen them push the limits of what’s possible not just for women’s rugby but for women’s sport as a whole.

“As a Red Roses squad, we don’t settle,” says Ward. “We always want to improve. It’s not about standing still, it’s about, ‘What heights can we go to?’ The exciting thing is that a lot of the time we’ve not really left third gear. Although we’ve had some great results, I don’t think you’ve seen us full throttle yet.”

KEEP UP WITH THE TEAM