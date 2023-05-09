Restoration man

In 2022, Test cricket celebrated its 145th anniversary. It’s one of the longest continuous formats in the sporting world, and an unlikely breeding ground for revolution. Or, at least, it was.

Back in March last year, English cricket was enduring its biggest slump in a generation. The Ashes – cricket’s most famous prize – had been surrendered at breakneck speed in Australia, and a tour of the West Indies had finished in similarly dismal defeat. England found themselves sixth in the global Test rankings, with the lowest point tally in a quarter of a century.

The calls for change were deafening. Then-coach Chris Silverwood had been sacked in February. Joe Root, the captain, would follow in April, after 64 matches at the helm. What was once one of the plum jobs in English sport now looked suspiciously like a poisoned chalice.

Enter Ben Stokes. The flame-haired all-rounder – perhaps the first tattooed England captain – was an unlikely choice for some; a brave, stick-your-neck-out option for others. He was officially appointed skipper in late April, with New Zealander Brendon McCullum brought in as coach exactly two weeks later. No one could have foreseen what was to follow.

As Stokes greets The Red Bulletin at his gate, his three dogs – Shelby, Sampson and Shay – run excitedly around the England’s captain, who marshals them in much the same way he sets a field for his country. It’s a bitterly cold March day here in the northeast of England. The sun hasn’t been seen for days, and although the frost has cleared, this is cup-of-tea and hot-water-bottle weather. This summer’s Ashes series against Australia seems a long way off, but then Stokes’ mind is currently preoccupied with other matters.

In his driveway sits a skip filled to the top and ready for collection. His video games room, meanwhile, has been commandeered for storage. This is a house in transition. In sporting terms, it’s a state that Stokes is familiar with. By the time he was handed the England reins last year, the country’s Test fortunes had plummeted to such an extent that simply delivering mediocrity would have been seen as something of a triumph.

However, anyone who has followed Stokes’ career in cricket’s five-day format knows that mediocrity isn’t a word he recognises. And by the time the summer was out, he hadn’t so much resurrected his country’s fortunes as turned an entire format on its head. “It’s great to look back on,” he says, smiling broadly as he takes a seat on the sofa in a room overlooking the driveway.

Dressed in shirt sleeves, he’s relaxed and enjoying this brief spell at home amid a relentless schedule that leaves downtime at a premium. “Last summer was full of great moments for us as a team,” Stokes says. “It wasn’t a case of easy cricket and games that we won. We could have been on the losing end of quite a few of those games. “And that’s what we wanted to do – try to come up with a way of playing cricket that was going to force a result either way. Everyone bought into it really quickly. Not only did we enjoy playing that way, but I think the people who support us and watch us really enjoyed it as well.”

He’s not wrong. In fact, so sensational were his side’s performances that when September rolled around, it wasn’t only England cricket fans who were crying out for more; the rest of the world was, too.

For more than a century, there have been some accepted truths surrounding Test cricket – a format of the game lasting five days and involving both sides batting twice in a match. First is the acceptance that the length of the game leads to a more sedate approach to run scoring. The average scoring rate in runs per six-ball over since 1877 is 2.88, and although there has been a rise in recent decades, it has remained relatively consistent. The second truism is that history shows chasing down an opposition total of more than 200 in the fourth and final innings of the match is hard. Very, very hard. England didn’t so much test those two theories in 2022 as tear them to pieces. The reason? A combination of captain and coach that made players believe anything was possible. And that the past is no more a reliable indicator of the future than expecting rain tomorrow because it was dry today.

By the time England were chasing down fourth-innings totals against New Zealand last summer, they were scoring at a run rate of almost six an over. Against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in December, they became the first team in history to score 500 runs on the first day of a Test match. It was cricket, but not as we know it. The press immediately named it ‘Bazball’, in honour of the coach behind its creation (‘Baz’ is McCullum’s nickname).

“I’d never worked with Brendon, but I’d obviously come across him in international cricket when he was playing for New Zealand and again in franchise cricket in the IPL [Indian Premier League],” says Stokes, who plays for IPL team Chennai Super Kings. “So I knew what he thought about cricket, and how he took the game on. With me and Baz, you’ve got two blokes in the leadership position, driving the team in the same direction without any mixed messages for anyone. It’s so clear what we want to achieve within this team that the conversations we have around cricket are simple.” If, in March last year, England were making winning games of cricket look like the most complicated task in sport, by the time Big Ben was ringing in 2023 they had turned it into something resembling child’s play.

To appreciate the scale of Stokes’ recent achievements,it’s necessary to go back to March 2019. When The Red Bulletin sat down with the Durham all-rounder that month in a hotel room in Jaipur, it was the eve of the biggest season of his cricketing career. First, there was a 50-over World Cup on home soil, then the tantalising prospect of winning back the Ashes from Australia.

All-round Hero: Ben Stokes © Neil Gavin

For Stokes, it was a seminal summer. He pretty much singlehandedly won the former in a thrilling final against New Zealand on a glorious July day at Lord’s. And although England failed to wrestle the Ashes from their Southern Hemisphere adversaries, Stokes was in the best form of his life and, at Headingley, won England a Test from a seemingly impossible situation by playing one of the greatest innings ever seen on English soil, striking an inhuman 135 not out.

He ended 2019 by being named BBC Sport’s Personality of the Year, one of only five cricketers to claim the prize. As Stokes reclines on his sofa, the reminders of that 12-month period are everywhere you look. In a frame on a wall, adjacent to a bar containing the unopened champagne bottles awarded as Man of the Match awards throughout his England career, sits the England shirt he wore during the most famous final in World Cup history. The mud stain on the front – picked up while diving for a game-changing run in the penultimate over – is still very much visible. The prestigious BBC prize is instantly recognisable on the hearth.

By the time 2020 rolled around, Stokes was the most famous cricketer on the planet. An all-rounder with the world at his feet. Then, suddenly, everything that any sportsperson in the world had taken for granted came crashing down around their ears.

England were mid-tour in Sri Lanka when it became clear that the COVID pandemic was spreading uncontrollably. As England’s cricketers headed home, they arrived back in a country very different from the one they’d left just a few weeks earlier. As international, domestic and pretty much every other form of cricket went into a state of enforced hibernation, Stokes and his teammates were forced to live in bio-secure bubbles in a bid to keep international sport going. Having to live under such constrained conditions took an inevitable toll. Stokes’ father, Ged – an almost constant presence wherever his son played in the world – passed away in December 2020. In July the following year, the all-rounder announced he was taking an indefinite break from the game to prioritise his mental health. He missed the whole of India’s tour to England that summer. But this period of convalescence opened an unexpected door.

Payback time © Neil Gavin Thinking about cricket constantly is potentially not good for me. Ben Stokes

“I’m really into gaming, and gaming went through the roof come when lockdown happened,” says Stokes, who, like millions around the world, turned to online, free-to-play, battle royale video game Call of Duty: Warzone. “It’s one of those things you look back to: gaming from seven o’clock till 10 or 11 at night. You feel like a child talking about it now, but for a lot of us it wasn’t just gaming, it was just a way to keep in contact with our friends.

Gaming allows me to completely switch off from cricket.

“The people I played Call of Duty with, who I met through friends, are now my friends. The first time I saw those people in real life, it was like we’d already met, because we’d been playing six months of CoD together. You’d see them and it was like, ‘Oh, that’s what you really look like.’”

Stokes admits he isn’t quite the natural at CoD that he is at cricket – “I’d like to say I’ve got a lot better than when I first started playing, but it’s like sport: some days you can do no wrong, and other times you can have a complete nightmare” – but it did open up new territories in his professional life. Alongside fellow England cricket stars Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer, he set up a new business venture, 4Cast, which provides management for other esports gamers.

“I love it,” says Stokes. “I didn’t do business studies or anything like that; I’ve just been learning on the job, whether that’s ways of working in business or hearing certain phrases. They come very easily to the people I’m working with, and if I’m not sure about something, I always ask – that’s my way of learning, rather than going to any business school.” As well as broadening his skill base, Stokes’ involvement in the world of gaming now offers a distraction from a job that can be all-consuming.

“It allows me to completely switch off from cricket,” he says. “As I’ve got older, I’ve found it very useful to have something else to put my time and energy and focus into. I know thinking about [cricket] constantly is potentially something that’s not good for me. Some people need to be thinking about [the sport] 24/7, but when I’m not around the lads or in ‘cricket mode’, as we call it, I’m pretty much full-on with the business side of things.

“When I’m away playing [cricket], I don’t get that involved in the business stuff that goes on day to day,” he adds. “But since we came back from Pakistan [a tour that ended shortly before Christmas] and have had a lot of time off in between training, I’m spending pretty much every day on [the business].”

Cricketing catalyst © Neil Gavin

If the world of gaming has given Stokes a new focus in the world of business, then the captaincy has given him a new lease of life as a cricketer. Eyebrows were raised when an all-rounder of his ability was first appointed, with some questioning whether Stokes would be able to handle the twin responsibilities of being team talisman and raising the spirits and fortunes of a moribund side.

Lord Ian Botham knows how heavily that responsibility can weigh, having endured a brief but inglorious stint as skipper himself back in 1980 and 1981. “I think Ben has been a breath of fresh air,” he says. “And sometimes you need someone who does a different role to come in and do the job. I said at the time it was an inspired appointment, and I think I’ve been proved right. He’s a leader, the kind of man people would run through a brick wall for.” Before Stokes’ appointment, England had lost five series in succession and won just one Test in their last 17. Now, just over a year on, Australia will arrive to face a side who have won 10 of their last 12. And in doing so they’ve turned Test cricket, and England’s fortunes, on their head.

This winter, Stokes became the first captain in history to lead a team to a clean sweep of Test wins in a series in Pakistan. He then saw his side draw a thrilling two-Test series in New Zealand. The final, in Wellington, which England lost by one run – the narrowest losing margin in any match – was a textbook example of Stokes’ and McCullum’s philosophy. Namely, that England were prepared to lose a Test by giving themselves a chance to win it. The message is simple: we want to beat you, and we’ll play the way we want to play to do it.

So, what was the mood like in the England dressing room after that defeat? “Pretty mixed, to be honest,” Stokes admits. “But it was also hard to be overly disappointed, because of the way the game played out. It’s good that games are going down to the wire. It’s not always going to happen like that, because over five days you’ll generally see one team being on top for the majority of it. But the great thing about sport is that you’re never sure who’s going to take those rewards home. That game showed Test cricket is just as good as other formats.”

Play to Win © Neil Gavin We can still give more, do more and achieve a lot more

These optics are crucial, particularly with the game’s longest and traditional format currently under enormous pressure from the growth of Twenty20 cricket – a crash-bang-wallop format first introduced in England back in 2003, which has proved enormously popular with spectators, sponsors and broadcasters. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Indian Premier League, the format’s most lucrative tournament. TV rights for the competition for the next five years recently sold for $6.02bn (£5.13bn). And now a number of IPL franchise owners are sinking their cash into other competitions around the world, including South Africa’s new T20 competition, which began back in January this year, spreading the wealth and placing yet more strain on Test cricket.

The riches on offer to players – Stokes himself will earn well over £1m for his involvement in this spring’s IPL – makes it eminently possible that, in the future, more players will follow the money instead of the prestige of representing their country. This is an issue Stokes is acutely aware of. “When we get together as a Test group, we’re conscious of creating an environment that [players] are excited to come to,” he says. “It’s about keeping that willingness to be a part of it, rather than the things that can attract people away from Test cricket.

We can only do what we can do to keep people interested in representing England in the longest format. I think – and so does Brendon – that a huge part of that is down to what we do away from the pitch.” Clearly, Stokes has picked up a few pointers from his sabbatical. “While we’re playing a series, we also play a lot of golf and have a lot of things organised so the lads can switch off naturally without making it too much of a forced thing. We want to make sure it’s as much fun as possible.”

We want to help create memories for the players.

Ben Stokes enjoying the game © getty images

For years, England sides have been slaves to the notion that no one wins cricket matches without putting in the hard yards before, and during, a day’s play. “We’re not saying you don’t need to warm-up; it’s just doing it in a different way,” Stokes says. “We’re putting the responsibility on everyone to do what they feel they need to do, rather than warm-up just because it looks good to be together as a team. We’ll meet in the dressing room 10 minutes [before the start of play] and if we’ve got something to say, we’ll say something. If not, we’ll just head out.”

This relaxed approach flies in the face of modern thinking, but it’s very much in keeping with a captaincy philosophy that places fulfilling individual needs alongside winning Test matches, all in a style that will put bums on seats and inspire people to take up the sport. No one is suggesting that England cricketers didn’t enjoy playing cricket until Stokes was captain, but there was certainly none of the levity he’s brought to this side since being appointed. And, as what is shaping up to be one of the best Ashes in modern memory looms on the horizon, England’s brave new approach isn’t about to change.

“The last 12 months have been great, and I think the best thing is that we can still give more, do more and achieve a lot more,” he says. “We’re still learning about ourselves as players and as a team. Winning and experiencing the highs is great, but on the few occasions where we haven’t performed as we would have liked, we’ve learned a lot more. We haven’t taken it in a negative way; we’ve reflected and used that to move forward, rather than stand still or move backwards. We’ve made the way we want to operate clear. The Aussies are a very strong team, but we won’t be taking a backward step. I’m really looking forward to that contest.”

Stokes’ England team will be only too ready to follow their leader into battle, secure in the knowledge that, whatever happens out on pitch, it’ll be memorable. “I’m at a point now in my career where I’ve played 90 games [and now I’m] more focused on influencing someone else’s career or more than one person’s career in a positive way,’ says Stokes as he stands in his garden, cars on the A19 buzzing past in the distance. “We want to help create memories for these players, especially when we’re playing on tour. You want to look back on the period you spent playing for England and think, ‘Jeez, what a good time we had then.’” But right now he needs to get those boxes out of that games room.

