In search of a better tomorrow? You may be looking in the wrong direction

Professor Tim Wildschut is fixated on the past. Or, more specifically, on the human condition of being fixated on the past: nostalgia. The term, derived from the Greek words nóstos and álgos, meaning ‘homecoming’ and ‘pain’, was coined in the 17th century to describe the melancholy felt by soldiers returning from war, and has become associated with an unhealthy emotional attachment to a rose-tinted past.

But Wildschut views nostalgia differently – as a powerful, positive and creative phenomenon that imbues us with hope, confidence and optimism.

For almost two decades Wildschut, a professor of social and personality psychology at the University of Southampton, UK, has been researching this long-misunderstood emotion. “I’m an itinerant – from the Netherlands, then living in the US and the UK – so it clicked with me,” he says. “I also thought it was a beautiful emotion to study.”

Setting aside previous schools of thought, Wildschut focused on empirical research involving everyday people. “Nostalgia,” he found, “is easy to trigger, as it’s right under the surface.”

Through questions detailing how much they missed old toys, pets or home – or conditioning such as listening to favourite tunes, inhaling scents such as candy floss or seeing pictures of old confectionery wrappers – a nostalgic mindset was induced in participants. They then underwent a series of tests to analyse how it affected them. The results revealed that, far from being depressed, those experiencing nostalgia had higher levels of happiness, better social connections and a stronger sense of purpose. “Most people find it pleasant, positive and meaningful,” says Wildschut.

Social and personality psychology professor Tim Wildschut © Supplied

He also found that it wasn’t just a characteristic of older generations. “All people are nostalgic, but especially those who are younger. Our interpretation is that it helps deal with life transitions, like leaving home or going from adolescence to employment.” Rather than being backward-looking, it turns out nostalgia inspires us to plan for what’s ahead. “The future is vague and unpredictable, but the past is showing me a template for what I want to achieve.

Nostalgia brings continuity, which is linked to wellbeing.” It also contains a fail-safe – that ‘bittersweet’ quality of reflecting on happier times, but knowing they’re gone – that jolts us back into the present to forge a happier future. “Nostalgia,” says Wildschut, “really is future-orientated.”

More than that, nostalgia sparks intense interpersonal connections. “It’s part what we call ‘nomothetic’,” explains Wildschut, “which means it’s shared by members of a same cohort, or generation. It helps you to belong.” It’s perhaps no surprise to find that pop star Billie Eilish binge-watches the meme-friendly US version of The Office, a comedy show that debuted in 2005 when she was just three years old, sampling it in her songs and opening her live sets with the theme tune – behaviour that New York Magazine's pop-culture website Vulture calls an “extremely Gen-Z addiction” and which Eilish refers to as “therapy”.

Indeed, some experts suggest that we actively indulge in nostalgic thoughts to soothe our mood. Take US actress Olivia Munn, who admits to having played 1992 Nintendo game Super Mario Kart in her youth, but today, at 41, says video-gaming brings her a “meditative escape”. In short, feel free to geek out – nostalgia is good for you.

It also explains why pop culture is buzzing with retro reinventions. “Nostalgia fosters creativity,” says Wildschut. In one research paper, subjects were asked to write creative stories; topics included princesses, race cars, or a mysterious noise on a winter’s night. When rated by independent judges, the stories written by people induced into nostalgic reflection were marked higher for creativity and originality.

As nostalgia invites us to contemplate the past, present and future in tandem, it allows us to think differently and make surprising new connections. “It makes you more open,” says Wildschut. “It’s a springboard from which to explore the world.”

Collectable sneakers are more popular than ever

London’s Presentedby shoe store © Philipp Mueller

When Nohman Ahmed and his brothers Imran and Rizwan launched London sneaker store Presentedby in 2017, he was driven by nostalgia. “We were passionate about trainers from a tender age – I loved Reebok Workouts and Reebok Classics,” he recalls. “We used to put them on the windowsill, not in the porch, so nobody would step on them. We wanted to transfer that passion into a premium experience.”

The store, located just a few steps from the heavy footfall of nearby Tottenham Court Road, sells collectables, reissues and modern classics, It specialises in what Ahmed calls the “refined regeneration” of sneakers – vintage trainers sit on artistic pedestals, juxtaposing retro designs with futuristic décor beneath a stock ticker listing the ‘live’ prices of rare trainers.

This has attracted a celebrity clientele, including Brazilian footballing superstar Neymar, US DJ/producer Steve Aoki and UK singer Liam Payne. “A lot of the appeal is down to knowing something is rare,” explains Ahmed. “You think, ‘No one else has got this style, but I have.’ It’s like collecting a fine-art piece.”

Some of the prices bear out the analogy. A pair of 2005 Air Jordan 4 Undefeateds sells for upwards of £40,000, Eminem x Carhartt Jordan 4s go for up to £35,000, but you can bag limited-edition Air Max 90s for just £200. Much as activewear has gone high fashion, vintage trainers are cultural artefacts. “There’s a story behind every shoe,” explains Presentedby director Ridwane Ettoubi. “For example, the Nike Yeezy Red Octobers, which go for up to £10,000, came out at the end of the Nike/Kanye relationship. They’re a piece of history.”

Sneaker nostalgia may be the new luxury, but that’s never been the motivation for Ahmed. “People think that to be a sneakerhead you need 1,000 pairs, or the most expensive,” he says, “but you just need passion.”

Synthwave is the cool retro music for now

The Midnight’s latest album, Monsters, is out now on Counter Records © Philipp Mueller

The Midnight is a band that exists between two worlds: that of Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Tyler Lyle – a fan of Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon – and of Danish-born, LA-based producer Tim McEwan, who prefers the synth-laden pop of Toto and Phil Collins. As The Midnight, they’re leading exponents of synthwave – a music genre that evokes the electro-pop sounds of 1980s movies and video games, reinterpreted in a fresh, futuristic way. Even their name describes that transient moment between yesterday and tomorrow.

“It all began in 2011 when I went to see the movie Drive and I dug the soundtrack,” says McEwan, recalling Cliff Martinez’s retro-synth score. “It connected emotionally. The following year I met Tyler and we dived into this world together. I gravitated towards chords with a sense of nostalgia, and he wrote these beautiful verses.” Since then, the synthwave sound has gone mainstream through tunes like The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights (2019) and Dua Lipa’s Physical (2020), but, says McEwan, “at that time it was a niche underworld”.

The Midnight’s motto is mono no aware – a Japanese term meaning ‘the sadness of time passing’. Their albums, released on neon vinyl and cassette tape with fluoro artwork, have nostalgic titles – Endless Summer, Kids, The Rearview Mirror – and tracks feature the clicks of tape decks and dial-up modems to enhance the time-travel experience.

“Lyrical and conceptual nostalgia is our theme,” says Lyle. “It’s a window into our creative self.” McEwan agrees: “As a culture, we’re now more aware of nostalgia as escape. It’s fuel for inspiration.”

Last year, The Midnight drew more than 70 million Spotify streams across 92 countries, and their 2022 European tour is selling out fast. Lyle believes younger fans are yearning for that escape, too, and nostalgia addresses the big existential questions Gen Z is wrestling with: on identity, connection and the future. “We’re looking back at our origins, trying to work out where to go next.”

Which is why they don’t just recreate ’80s sounds but reinterpret them. “The digital reverb of ’80s synth was funky and imperfect,” says Lyle, “so we tip our hat to it, but round out the bass and [alter] the vocals and snare drum to sound the way we like.” They also weave in contemporary beats. “Nostalgia is the prism in which we present our music, but we can change it up,” insists McEwan.

Sources of inspiration are everywhere, including ’80s movies like The Terminator and Risky Business. “Usually after watching these movies, I go straight to the studio,” says McEwan. “Hearing the soundtrack, or seeing the images and the aesthetic, gets me going creatively.”

Foodies are savouring the flavours of yesteryear

Taiwanese chef Erchen Chang is a pioneer of Far Eastern comfort food © Philipp Mueller

As a child in Taiwan, Erchen Chang (pictured above) would savour the smell of her grandma’s cooking, and the cosy pleasure of eating bao – steamed Chinese buns filled with pork, chicken or veg – beneath the twinkling lanterns of the night markets. After moving to London at 14, these memories remained. So when Chang opened her first bao stall, in east London’s Netil Market in 2012, nostalgia was her inspiration.

“All ideas come from memories,” she says. “There’s nothing new. We’re all searching from the past, but it’s how we interpret it, and how others do, too. It’s never just about the food, but also the smells, the sounds and the environment. After graduating [from London’s Slade School of Fine Art], I went back to Taiwan and seeing the night markets inspired me to bring bao to London.”

That first stall proved so popular that Chang now has five Bao restaurants across London, each channelling a nostalgia that transcends cultures, borders, even palates. “Bao is such a nostalgic comfort food, but there is already a nostalgic food culture in the UK,” she says of a British love for everything from curry to Sunday roasts. “We come from two different places, but we meet in the middle.”

The settings, too, evoke familiarity, whether from a personal experience of Asian dining or recollections from films and other popular imagery. “The seats are close together and we have old-style text menus,” says Chang, but each eatery also taps into a particular vibe. Bao Soho is based on Taiwan’s xiaochi (small eats) street-food scene; Bao Borough draws on late-night commuter grill bars; while Café Bao in King’s Cross is inspired by Japan’s faux-European Kissaten coffee shops.

“We based it on these cafés where you feel like you’re in a cartoon version of an Asian-imagined Western world,” says Chang of Café Bao’s menu, which includes fusion dishes such as ‘burger bao’. “You can travel east and come back to the West. And it’s super-fun.”

Vintage games are here to stay

Retro games are all the rage © Philipp Mueller

In July of last year, an unopened copy of 1986 Nintendo action-adventure game The Legend of Zelda sold at auction for $870,000 (£660k) – the highest-ever price paid for a video game. That in itself would be remarkable, but just two days later that record was smashed when a mint-condition copy of 1996’s Super Mario 64 went for $1.56 million (£1.1m). In a year when Sony and Microsoft had just released cutting-edge new consoles, the world’s most desirable games were cartridges a quarter of a century old.

“People feel nostalgia for simpler times,” explains Dr Pippin Barr, associate director of the Technoculture, Art and Games Research Centre in Montreal, Canada. “These [older] games literally were simpler and that gives them a beauty and ease. They’re not hyper-realistic, not showing brains splashing on the wall. It’s just Mario jumping on somebody’s head, so it’s fun and feels less like now. And people aren’t super-excited about now.”

The desire to play old games has spawned a subculture all of its own. Retro gamers collect ROMs (digital copies of old cartridge games) and play them on software emulators (digital simulations of vintage consoles), but their passion lies in a grey area of copyright law. Meanwhile, an industry of ‘mini’ retro consoles – officially licensed, scaled-down replicas of Sega, Sony and Nintendo’s old machines preloaded with classic games – has sprung up. But for true video-game preservationists they fall short. Instead of reproducing the original hardware, these mini systems also employ software emulation resulting in flaws to the gameplay. To a true connoisseur, the experience is inaccurate. That’s where US company Analogue comes in.

Launched in 2011 by former games hobbyist Christopher Taber, Analogue has one mission: to precisely replicate, and therefore preserve, the true gameplay experience of old cartridges. To do this, they’ve built new consoles with custom chips that emulate the original circuits in hardware. It’s no small feat – in 2019, Taber admitted it took three months to get Sonic the Hedgehog running on the Mega Sg (Analogue’s Sega Mega Drive clone). The core of the Super Nt (the Super Nintendo replica, pictured left) took five thousand hours to design.

But while Analogue is obsessive about preserving gameplay, it also appreciates how modern aesthetics can enhance a remembered experience. Its sleekly reimagined consoles take the original cartridges, but output high-definition video with enhanced sound and the ability to connect wireless controllers.

“It’s a ‘smart product’ approach to this retro thing,” says Barr. “Don’t touch the spirit of the games, but demonstrate it in a more sophisticated way. It’s simultaneously cool and nerdy and makes for a more comfortable gaming experience.” Crucial when booting up your $1.5 million game cartridge.

Photography is going analogue again

Instant cameras are so cool right now © Philipp Mueller

Florian Kaps has had a thing for analogue tech ever since he took a photo with an old Polaroid camera he found at a flea market in 2003. “When I pulled the trigger, the sound and the picture took me,” says the owner of Supersense, an ‘all-analogue concept store and manufactory’ in Vienna, which sells everything from instant-print cameras to vintage turntables. Its name references our senses: “Digital is restricted to two dimensions: you can see and hear it, but it’s always behind a screen. Analogue is tangible: you can smell or touch it.”

The 53-year-old’s passion harks back to recollections of a world before digital, but when Kaps opened the store in 2014 he was surprised by how young his customers were. “Younger generations have fallen in love much harder and deeper with analogue. They’re longing for things they can hold and fall in love with. Digital disappears so quickly: your songs end when your iPod is gone. But your record collection, mixtapes, photographs – they stay with you for ever.”

In 2008, Kaps was – ironically – conducting digital research when he learned of the imminent closure of the last remaining Polaroid film factory, so he co-founded a company called The Impossible Project to purchase the unique machinery, lease the factory, and keep the iconic photo medium alive. In 2013, he retired from the project to open Supersense, but Polaroid lives on, more vibrantly than ever.

Today, Kaps focuses on products that cleverly fuse analogue and digital tech. “My favourite things are ‘converters’ – not analogue to digital, but vice versa,” he says. “With our Instant Lab you can melt a digital iPhone image into a rich chemistry on Polaroid film. And we ‘mastercut’ people’s music files onto vinyl for a sensory touch.”

Now, Kaps is convinced young people will carry the analogue torch into the future. “Post-pandemic, we’re discovering the beauty of reality,” he says. “My favourite thing is to connect with visionaries, artists and crazy ones from the next generation to discuss how we can combine analogue and digital in exciting new ways.”

Gen Z are all over 1980s fashion

Nostalgia is all the rage right now © Philipp Mueller

Sci-fi drama and pop-culture phenomenon Stranger Things is about to return to Netflix with its homage to all things 1980s – most notably the fashion. And yet much of the show’s fanbase is too young to even remember these trends. It’s a quandary that Hollywood costume designer Kimberly Adams-Galligan, who worked on season one, tackled from the outset.

“Back in 2015 [when we began filming], high-waisted jeans were not the thing they are now,” she says. “So when we were fitting them, a lot of [the younger actors] would say, ‘This is so weird.’ They were used to the ‘low-rider’ era of the 2000s. Then the whole #momjeans [trend] appeared and now kids go nuts for high-waisted pants.”

Stranger Things’ young stars, including Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and Finn Wolfhard, 19, have become Gen-Z style icons, but it’s more than celebrity worship. Introduced to the world through their retro-styled roles in the show, they transcended the contemporary image of their peers. “There was so much going on in fashion in the ’80s,” says Adams-Galligan. “You can become a certain character from the references of that period.”

As Fawnia Soo Hoo, a contributing editor at fashion website Fashionista, explains, “The ’80s aesthetic is fun and super-bright with abstract graphics and bold colours, but this is also about the concept of the ’80s – all excess and being over the top. Gen Z is used to paring down and being more conscious, but we can revisit the ’80s to feel that freedom. Thrifting and vintage are already popular with this (eco-conscious) generation, too.”

In styling the show, Adams-Galligan shunned box-fresh designer threads over the authenticity of well-worn looks. “I searched old yearbooks in the [Indiana] area and pulled out real kids to find each character. That helps them resonate, because they’re not perfect, they’re not fashion plates. Kids really identify with them.”

But these retro clothes still had to meet the tastes of today’s youth culture. “In the ’80s everything was oversized, so it makes sense to tweak those silhouettes to ensure they’re not too jarring,” notes Soo Hoo. “Eleven’s pink dress [from season one] with the Peter Pan collar and ruching looks so current. It has a girly retro aesthetic, but she wears it with high-top Chucks and a utilitarian jacket. Kimberly came up with it, but we would wear that now and in that way.”

The show has also inspired retro-modern collaborations, from Nike’s ‘Hawkins High School’ Air Tailwind 79 sneakers to Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière dressing a catwalk model in a Stranger Things tee at Paris Fashion Week in 2017. “It was the ultimate crossover moment – from Stranger Things to the runway,” says Soo Hoo.

Science fiction is plundering the past for new material

Ernest Cline is an American science fiction novelist © Dan Winters

If nostalgics romanticise the past, sci-fi writers are usually considered ‘postalgics’: those who idealise the future. US author Ernest Cline, however, could be regarded as both thanks to his 2011 novel Ready Player One, which captured readers (including Steven Spielberg, who adapted it into a hit movie in 2018) by looking backwards for its escapist futuristic fix.

Ready Player One is set in a dystopian 2045, when Earth is ravaged by climate change, overpopulation, energy shortages and economic stagnation, and humans plug into an online world to escape (a fairly prescient projection from where we are now). The spin, however, is that this VR realm, called the OASIS, has been created by an eccentric 1980s geek who’s offering a fortune to the winner of a grail-like quest built around tasks referencing that decade’s pop culture, such as Star Wars, Dungeons & Dragons, Pac-Man and Blade Runner. Cline cleverly uses nostalgia to deliver the thrills sci-fi fans crave.

“It’s a hypocrisy of fantasy that it is a genre of ‘escape’ where you can flee into another reality, but we always flee to the familiar,” explains Dr Allen Stroud, chair of the British Science Fiction Association. “We flee to things we love and treasure, that connect and touch us. We flee into our memories.”

But Cline also weaves in modern phenomena like online gaming, social media and reality TV. “There has to be that connection of the two,” insists Stroud. “You need things that mean something to people now, like massively multiplayer online games, but he’s also pushing us back into nostalgia.”

In a present where our future looks more uncertain than ever, Cline’s conceit – that the citizens of tomorrow would prefer to live in a recreation of yesterday – may be the starkest science-fiction warning for today. According to William Gibson, author of seminal 1984 cyberpunk novel Neuromancer, we’re suffering from ‘future fatigue’.

“All through the 20th century, we constantly saw the 21st century invoked,” he has warned. “How often do you hear anyone invoke the 22nd century? The Future, capital-F, be it crystalline city on the hill or radioactive post-nuclear wasteland, is gone.”