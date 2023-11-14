STAYING POWER
the red bulletin: Why is the new album titled Are We There Yet?
rick astley: I toured America for three months with New Kids on the Block, En Vogue and Salt-N-Pepa. We did 56 shows, 22,000 miles in a bus, which is partly the reason for the title. It’s also “Am I there?” You know, when do you ever get there?
Never Gonna Give You Up is where your journey really started. Do you remember the first time you heard it?
I’d signed a deal [with SAW] and one day Pete Waterman said, “Do you want to hang out in the studios? You’ll have to make tea, but you’ll learn a lot.” I said, “Yes!” And when Mike Stock sat down and played the chords of Never Gonna Give You Up into a Fairlight [synth], I was there getting coffee. So in a strange way I was involved in the chemistry of what was going on, because Mike was writing that song for me.
Do you wish you’d written it?
Not everybody can be Lennon and McCartney. I’ve written a few songs, even songs that have been hits in America. But I didn’t write Never Gonna Give You Up or Together Forever [a global hit in 1988]. I don’t think I could have. You have to be extremely blinkered and say, “I’m not trying to be cool; I’m writing a pop song that’s going to last for years.” [SAW] found a formula and said, “We’re sticking with this because it’s working.” That’s one of the reasons I wanted to leave, because I’d hear records I loved and think, “There’s no way [SAW] want to make a record like that.” But it wasn’t my place to ask them to change.
The song has taken you to unexpected places, like onstage with Foo Fighters...
I met those guys in Japan a few years ago and jumped onstage after a few beers. They’d learnt how to play [Nirvana’s Smells Like] Teen Spirit so I could sing Never Gonna Give You Up over the top. I’d never met them; I just went out on stage and sang that song because Dave [Grohl, Foo Fighters’ frontman] asked me to. He just whispered it in my ear, like, “Do you want to do this right now in front of 50,000 people?” I said, “Yes!” We all had a laugh with that, then we had a few beers after. Dave wants to meet people and go, “What do you do? Why are you here? What’s going on?” He’s one of the most curious people I’ve ever met in terms of music... or anything, full stop.
You performed two sets at Glastonbury this year: a Rick Astley set and a Smiths set. In the former, you played AC/DC’s Highway to Hell on drums and vocals. Will that be part of the new tour?
Because we played Glastonbury, a lot of people saw that, and I don’t want people to expect it. I love playing it, but we need to do something else now. Mix it up a bit.
Do you still get Rickrolled?
Not so much. Young kids come over and do the dance with me, which is funny. I understand why people might get upset if their song was adopted by the internet, and maybe if it was a ballad I’d written about the loss of someone important I’d feel differently. But it’s a goddamn ’80s pop-dance song. It’s been amazing to me, that song. If you cut me open, it would say Never Gonna Give You Up inside. It’s part of my DNA. So it’s not like I don’t love it, but I have a sense of humour. And I can see the good fortune in having ten- year-old kids know the words. Even if they don’t like it, it’s there, like chewing gum. It gets stuck and won’t go away.
Is making music what keeps you looking youthful at 57?
I think it’s down to a very stress-free life. I’ve never laid awake going, “I can’t pay the mortgage.” I’ve had the stress of being shit-scared of playing Glastonbury, but that’s a beautiful stress. I consider myself unbelievably lucky.
I should be so lucky...
Exactly. In fact, I’m seeing Kylie a week on Sunday.