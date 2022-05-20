How art collective Riposte is shaping the future of rave

Part party collective, part art project, and part techno rave, Riposte holds events that create space for trans and non-binary people, encouraging them to leave their comfort zone.

Created in Orléans, France, in 2012, by a group of students from ESAD [École supérieure d'art dramatique], Riposte found its feet in 2018, when its 29-year-old founder, Eden Topall-Rabanes — realising there was no artistic place that represented him and his contemporaries in France — decided to move the art collective to London to find new spaces and more open minds.

“We didn’t feel there was a place for us in artistic institutions [in France]. Our queer and radical values weren’t reflected in galleries’ capitalist system,” explains Topall-Rabanes on the move to the UK. “[There was] a feeling of not having a place in the traditional environment of galleries and artistic institutions in 2012, which were very chic, cis-hetero, white, that only grew down the years. We went to openings that didn’t fit with our values. In an environment that was very normative, I was a person with a beard wearing skirts.”

At our festivals there are more than fifty artists: photographers, painters, illustrators, sculptors, performers, jewellery-makers and designers Eden Topall-Rabanes

Events held by Riposte are the perfect antithesis to the traditional codes of the small, sometimes too shrouded, traditional art world. A space where everyone can experiment and have fun, past parties have sometimes taken an absurdist tone. One event’s theme was "all you can eat", another event was held entirely in the dark, and at another, all the work on show, from paintings, sculptures and installations were made with white material, creating a striking visual effect.

Riposte now hosts parties and events of up to 1,200 people around unusual locations in London, creating inclusive experimental evenings for lovers of non- cis, non-heteronormative art and music. This summer, the collective will be appearing at Flesh Festival, the first British festival with a line up made up of 100% under-represented artists, 90% of whom will be women, transgender and non-binary, from a broad range of ethnic backgrounds.

The Red Bulletin met Riposte's founder, Eden Topall-Rabanes, ahead of the festival, to chat about artistic expression, personal freedom, and what it takes to throw a really good party...

Riposte's DNA: a taste for the unknown © Riposte collective Club kid at a party © El / Riposte Collective Riposte is halfway between rave and artistic performance. © Riposte collective Nocturnal creatures © Riposte Collective A safe place where everyone can express themselves in their own way © Riposte collective

The Red Bulletin: Why did you decide to move to London?

Eden: I’d been to many cities, trying to find my place. I knew that Paris wasn’t for me. I’d been assaulted countless times because of the way I dress. There were dirty looks all the time, especially if you hold someone’s hand who seems to be the same gender as you. In Paris, it was still very complicated; the atmosphere was oppressive. In London, it’s quite the opposite.

Why is it simpler in London?

You are much freer when you’re out and about. I go out in skirts every day and I’ve very rarely had problems. Passers-by wink at me. I feel safe here. The London scene is, as far as I’m concerned, the best in Europe. Even ahead of Berlin because it is much freer, it doesn’t take itself so seriously, and the music is great. The only thing it’s lacking is locations, because with the rising property prices, we’re losing our best clubs.

On your Instagram profile, you describe Riposte as an artistic rave project featuring artists from the LGBTQIA+ community. What does that mean?

At each of our festivals there are more than fifty artists: photographers, painters, illustrators, sculptors, performers, jewellery-makers, designers, and ten DJs who mostly play techno. In total, there are more than sixty artists of all genders. Our parties are held every two months and, in between, we work with queer artists to create installations and performances to make the party a huge show.

The aim of the performances is to break the ice between attendees. For example, at one party, Cupid was creating couples. He took a person by the hand and then took them to meet strangers and artists to create participatory murals. We also create pieces that make us think about gender and sexuality, but there are also just video games and aesthetic works. We also have food. There is breakfast at six o’clock in the morning and places to lie down. Basically, it’s a mini festival.

This is what sets you apart from other collectives like Pxssy Palace, which offers an inclusive space for women and non-cis, non-heteronormative hip-hop enthusiasts, and [legendary LGBTQ+ rave] Inferno London, in London?

[The difference] is the art we create each time. We love those two collectives and often work hand in hand. Pussy Palace is an extraordinary collective for queer people of colour and Inferno does huge techno raves. Riposte happens less often, we organise events every two months, but we are bigger: 1,200 people, three floors, more than five rooms, and we have more artists. Our evenings are really art-oriented, although we share the techno spirit.

What place does partying have in your life?

I’ve been going out every weekend since I was 18. I grew up in the suburbs of Paris, in Ivry-sur-Seine, in housing estates and environments that absolutely were not queer. For me, the discovery of clubs allowed me to find a form of freedom in an oppressive life.

Why were clubs so good for you?

I very quickly fell in love with glitter, make-up, party dresses and other costumes that I could only wear there. At that time, breaking gender codes and finding safe places was very hard. It was unthinkable for me to walk from my suburb to clubs in the centre of Paris, or to places like the [gay district] Marais. That seemed posh to me, I couldn’t afford taxis so I would leave the house in trousers and change in the cloakroom. What a pleasure to take off those norm-core clothes and put on a little skirt. What a release!

Why has Riposte collective chosen to partner with Flesh Festival this summer?

Flesh Festival has one hell of a line up and we are excited to be there! Also, we are looking forward to creating a space and having the time to come up with activities over two days. We plan to dream up a performance on the first day and play it the next day at the festival with whoever wants to join in. We would also like to create a collaborative mural and make some clothes. These are activities that we have been dreaming of for a long time, but our parties go from 6pm to 10am, which is far too short. It was this format which was different from our usual events that immediately appealed to us. I can’t refuse that kind of opportunity.

You’re also hosting a zen space at Flesh Festival, where the public can hang out and connect with each other. What special things do you have in store?

The tent will be full of mattresses and places to chill and chat. Every hour, there’ll be a new activity. We will create costumes, learn to hula-hoop, make posters and think up a performance together that we’ll show at the end of the festival. During the day, the tent will be a creative meeting place and a place of rest.

Riposte will be appearing at Flesh Festival at Springfield Farm, St. Albans, over 28th and 29th May 2022.

